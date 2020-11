It might just have been we gave a lot of energy in the first half and so were unable to keep it up in the second. I agree about kicking it back too much though, that was noticeable. But it goes back to maybe the players getting a bit gassed and not thinking things through as well.



I'm not sure we didn't have energy second half but City did a great job at cutting off the passing lanes to our full backs second half. It was brilliant to be fair and we kept having to go side to side and ultimately play that ball over/round in the hope of one or the front three latching on to it. We could of got another one or even two first half but Allison also made some good saves, cut out some good crosses so it feels like a even game today.