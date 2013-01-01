« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31  (Read 917 times)

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« on: Today at 03:50:00 PM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November  5, 2020, 01:23:43 AM
Manchester City vs Liverpool, Sunday, November 8, 4.30pm



So here we are, the champions against the pretenders. This game is weird in that its a rivalry based on recent form and honours, playing styles and ideology, but with nothing to do with history (although it apparently is enough for its own Wikipedia page). Man City used to be an all right team, with a decent history and a mutual enmity towards their noisy neighbours. Now, with the weight of a morally abominable petrochemical state behind them, a disturbingly high proportion of their fans have gone full-on paranoid and believe theres a conspiracy against them, despite them seeming to get their own way all the time. Feels weirdly like there's some contemporary parallel, but it isn't coming to mind? ???

So what about the match? Amazing as it may seem given their patchy form post-lockdown and relatively average business in the summer, Manchester City were many peoples favourites heading into this season. However, two draws and a loss from their first six games, the loss being a 5-2 defeat against Leicester, and only nine goals, and they seem as mortal as ever. Everyone will doubtless remember the churlish guard of honour we got from them in July just before we got a 4-0 kicking, but the season was pretty much over for us at that point which means we can more or less pretend that result never happened.

Weve started slowly this year but apart from the Villa game, which the last three years would suggest was a freak result, weve gone back to the norm from last season - a results machine. We go into this game back at the top of the league, having scored a late winner against an unfamiliarly decent West Ham team, and although Everton managed to get away with injuring two of our best players, weve won five out of five since then, most recently crushing Atalanta 5-0 in a rampant Champions League performance on Tuesday.

So ordinarily, Id be able to look at recent results and line ups and be able to predict something for this weekend, but given the crazy results, constant rotation, injuries coming out of nowhere and background chaos this season, it feels like a fools errand.

HOWEVER...

...having said that, I expect us to go 4-3-3 again, but with Thiago back in full training I think hell start to counteract the Pep midfield. The obvious choice is that Jota will start again given his form, but I think Klopp may well opt for a fresh Firmino to run at their defence, with Jota to come on in the second half (though it really is a toss up), and that Rhys Williams will be favoured ahead of Nat Phillips aerial ability, should Matip still not be adjudged fit to start. So I reckon:

Alisson

Trent
Matip/Rhys
Gomez
Robbo

Thiago
Hendo
Gini

Salah
Firmino/Jota
Mane

As for City, theyll probably line up the same way, though De Bruyne has often been playing further forward than the other two this season. I also think Jesus will be back as a number nine. So basically, I predict:

Ederson

Walker
Dias
Laporte
Cancelo

Rodri
Foden
De Bruyne

Torres
Jesus
Sterling


Weve played against European teams like Arsenal and Chelsea this season and won, and come through tough tests against form teams like Everton and Leeds, but this feels like a real crunch game. Also, cmon, we have to beat this sorry lot. Never forget what we're up against:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tn6fNYwtGc4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tn6fNYwtGc4</a>

« Last Edit: Today at 05:02:24 PM by Tepid T₂O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:50:25 PM »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:51:19 PM »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:27:35 PM »
A sell out today at the city of Manchester Stadium.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:31:25 PM »
0 a minute silence and then were underway
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:33:07 PM »
1 its Jota on the right, Mane left and Bobby inthe middle behind Mo.

An early ball over the top, Bobby runs clear and Ederson does really well to get a hand to it

Start that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:33:15 PM »
This isnt going to be 0-0
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:33:59 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 04:33:15 PM
This isnt going to be 0-0
Guarantees  0-0 ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:35:50 PM »
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:35:58 PM »
4 good break from the reds, its played out wide to Robbo and his cross is just a sniff ahead of Mo...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:36:56 PM »
This is more 442 to be honest.

Bobby is pushed up.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:37:24 PM »
We are really pushing up quickly, unlucky not to be leading.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:38:56 PM »
Guardiola looking agitated already.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:40:27 PM »
9 patient build up from city.

All a bit slow
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:41:08 PM »
We look way quicker whenever we're breaking then City.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:42:39 PM »
11 penalty

Mane hacked down by Walker in the area.


City want it called back for an earlier hand ball.  Nothing  though

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:42:47 PM »
Stonewall
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,265
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:43:28 PM »
Yep

Stonewall
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:43:54 PM »
12

0-1

Mo form the spot.

Blasts it to the left of the keeper.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City vs Liverpool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:44:01 PM »
Get in

Tyler and Neville glum
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,265
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:44:27 PM »
What a pen- hammered it
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:44:59 PM »
We totally deserve that lead, we have looked better attacking wise. Also, you could tell it was a penalty by Walker's demeanour.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:45:04 PM »
Lets hope the ref sees no reason to even it up.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:46:03 PM »
14 city wanted a pen at the other end.  Jota on Sterling...  it was a marginal one at best.
.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:46:31 PM »
Over to Jill
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:47:15 PM »
15 Man City losing it all over the place. They attack down our right the ball goes out off Sterling and he is crying like a girl.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:48:27 PM »
16 A free kick for City with DB standing over it. He puts the kick in towards the back post and goes beyond everyone. Laporte wanted a penalty there, he went over as the free kick went in.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:50:05 PM »
18 We have another quick attack which ends with Henderson hitting it wide.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #28 on: Today at 04:51:20 PM »
19 Amazing bit of strength from Mane there, gets us a free kick in our area after doing some important defensive work.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #29 on: Today at 04:52:47 PM »
Stop the count!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:53:09 PM »
20 Our defenders are definitely talking a lot more towards one another. City having a bit of possession but no major chances as of yet. The pitch is getting really slippey now and as the rain thunders down.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:54:30 PM »
22 We break with yet more lightning speed which ends up with a corner. But Robbo's corner sails over everyone, goal kick to City.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:56:05 PM »
24 Just looked at the stats so far we've had 8 shots to none for City.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:57:13 PM »
24 Just as I say that, Gini loses the ball City attack and the ball goes in Alisson manages to get a leg to it and Matip kicks it away. Got a way with it there.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,265
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:57:36 PM »
Great defense by Alisson and Matip after Gini's mistake
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #35 on: Today at 04:59:14 PM »
27 We have taken our foot off the peddle at the moment, we are content to allow City to have the ball. There is little movement from City so they are not actually hurting us at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:00:46 PM »
28 Then we have broken again, great work from Salah and Gini, the ball goes to Bobby by the corner flag. Then we slow the game down and are just keeping the ball.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,706
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #37 on: Today at 05:01:53 PM »
30 City looked freaked out each time we break, so quickly.

Over to BobPaisley3. Bring us another goal.  :wave
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 0 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12
« Reply #38 on: Today at 05:02:57 PM »
30 Ive had better starts to a commentary stint. City level.  Cut us open through the middle and Jesus slots home. 1-1
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,248
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #39 on: Today at 05:03:38 PM »
Oh Jesus...

If he hadnt miscontrolled that, he wouldnt have had the chance .


Pah
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 