Senate parliamentarian has ruled the budget reconciliation can be expanded, royally fucking over the filibuster. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/urVv7iFQjcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/urVv7iFQjcY</a>
This will enable Democrats to use budget reconciliation up to four times between now and the midterms in 2022 - or two more times, after you count the Covid relief bill and Infrastructure.
If only voting reform could be covered by budget reconciliation...