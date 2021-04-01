<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/urVv7iFQjcY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/urVv7iFQjcY</a>

Senate parliamentarian has ruled the budget reconciliation can be expanded, royally fucking over the filibuster.This will enable Democrats to use budget reconciliation up to four times between now and the midterms in 2022 - or two more times, after you count the Covid relief bill and Infrastructure.If only voting reform could be covered by budget reconciliation...