« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius  (Read 5202 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,974
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 03:17:30 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RjzbQDgNsb4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RjzbQDgNsb4</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,974
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:16:22 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f_8_FhCgjJI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f_8_FhCgjJI</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,974
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:25:57 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/DOCE8M7OuPc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/DOCE8M7OuPc</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,399
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:36:24 AM »
Colbert's interview with Obama. Remember what a President used to look like?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/zhnPAHQFs_g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/zhnPAHQFs_g</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kAvu5pRfb7Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kAvu5pRfb7Q</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/PlUpeINUQjY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/PlUpeINUQjY</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:37 AM by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,974
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:38:47 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:36:24 AM
Colbert's interview with Obama. Remember what a President used to look like?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/zhnPAHQFs_g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/zhnPAHQFs_g</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kAvu5pRfb7Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kAvu5pRfb7Q</a>

My bad, just posted them in the other thread.  ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,974
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:50:25 AM »
I love these guys. They would probably be genuine friends under other circumstances. 

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/PlUpeINUQjY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/PlUpeINUQjY</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,974
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:06:58 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/HtdjmjnQhlY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/HtdjmjnQhlY</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,399
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:23:25 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:38:47 AM
My bad, just posted them in the other thread.  ;D

I thought it was a good idea to start clearing out the stench of Trump's Presidency.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,974
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #128 on: Today at 11:45:53 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:23:25 AM
I thought it was a good idea to start clearing out the stench of Trump's Presidency.

Watching him suffer is the fun part, but I totally agree.  There's a world beyond Trumpland and we can glimpse it now. :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QRoPdMSQndY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QRoPdMSQndY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ysu_I8jFnjo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ysu_I8jFnjo</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 11:47:39 AM by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 