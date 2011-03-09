Similar tactics.



First they make it difficult to register to vote; second they make it difficult to actually vote - restrictions can include voter ID laws, closing polling stations, restricting the number of places you can drop off postal ballots, or only allowing you to apply for a postal ballot under very specific circumstances.



Then they will target voters through ads and social media in an attempt to depress voter turnout, such as getting you to feel nothing will change. Finally, they will gerrymanderi districts to make your vote as irrelevant as possible.



Here's a very simple article about some of the Republican voter suppression tactics:



https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/nov/13/voter-suppression-2020-democracy-america



Add to that Gerrymandered districs and the voter ID laws you already referenced and its a potent mix. A free and fair election in America would return a Democrat to the Whitehouse every cycle.



Thanks, Ive got a far better understanding on the Stacy Abrams voters suppression fight.Her and her team have been helping hundreds of thousands of people to register to vote. not just in Georgia but other states too, she also encouraged many to get off their backsides and vote in the lead up to the election, she intends to do the same for the Senate run offs in January.The right wing+Trump supporters have run a campaign of lies accusing her of all sorts of absurd accusations. I tried to find out info weeks ago when told Stacy Abrams issue is going to be massive, how witnesses say she literately walked people down to vote, coached them on how to vote, escorted them to the voting area and stood over them making sure they voted Biden. how this is all going to explode big time over the coming weeks. so all her efforts to over come voter suppression have been twisted into accusations of her forcing people to vote for Biden on the day inside the polling booths.Georgia judge threw out all the election rigged accusations, you would have thought this would come out then so it's the same old absurd claims outside the court and nothing inside the court.Got a lot better search results when I typed in Stacy Abrams.voter suppression.