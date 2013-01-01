WTF have I just watched?
Enjoyed watching these videos Red Berry, thanks for posting.
WTF have I just watched?
Randy Rainbow's Very Stable Genius is the best one I've seen. I seem to recall someone here - John C, maybe - describing it as 'superb'. I could not agree more.
"A lot of people with impressive set of credentials in this country are frauds. They've no idea what they're doing"Yep. Some of them are even posing as news anchors on Fox...<a href="https://youtube.com/v/BspHzH6RRxo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BspHzH6RRxo</a>
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]