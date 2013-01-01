« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.  (Read 1812 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,718
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:24:06 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/62t_Vi5dqLM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/62t_Vi5dqLM</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 