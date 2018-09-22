« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November

Maybe Arsenal fans will now realize Arteta is not the second coming of Jesus.
They batter us and arsenal then get battered by Leeds and by Southampton for the most part.
Makes our schedule so far look even harder. Already had them, Arsenal, Chelsea A, Man City A and our derby out of the way. Hardest schedule of the big 6 by far.
His best quality is luck. They've been poor since he took over but managed to blag results like the ones against us and in the FA Cup.  They're no better than Ole's United (who at least got them top 4 on a play for penalties tactic).
What's happened? I was praising Arsenal last week, is it time to take it all back and eat humble pie?
 :o
Leeds was a twat of a fixture on the opening day as well rather than at a later point. Villa and Leeds very unpredictable. Very dangerous on their day and they certainly turned up against us.
Me too  ;D Their team is shite though, bar Partey and Aubameyang, who looks past it and wasted out wide. At least Lampard and Ole can rely on individuals to step up
I know Villa smacked us hard, but there is no doubt that teams who have 1 game a week when others have 2 a week have an advantage.

I can't wait for these midtable teams to get their comeuppance once the congested schedules hit them properly.
Bizarre to see Arsene Arteta, Thierry Aubameyang, Patrick Partey and the best Scottish left back in the world in the bottom half of the table
It's difficult with the schedule this season when you've only got three days after a game. Arsenal and Spurs particularly disadvantaged because they have to play Thursday/Sunday every week AND there's an extra knockout round. Ole moaning about United having to play Wednesday-Saturday, and rightly, but that's only the same thing. Spurs 12pm start as well. They just about beat a poor WBA at the end, but up against a better side they'd have drawn or maybe lost today.

Its also the most pointless year for international football ever. Some of these midtable sides dont lose many players to the national teams
4 of the top 6 with a +9 or 10 goal difference after 8 games. That Villa game leaves us playing catch up goal difference wise.
They like that Sunday night slot Villa don't they.
I don't really particularly like Villa as a club but Dean Smith is a sound guy so happy for him that they are doing well so far this season
Think Grealish has really stepped up and is quite the handful now.
