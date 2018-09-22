I know Villa smacked us hard, but there is no doubt that teams who have 1 game a week when others have 2 a week have an advantage.



I can't wait for these midtable teams to get their comeuppance once the congested schedules hit them properly.



It's difficult with the schedule this season when you've only got three days after a game. Arsenal and Spurs particularly disadvantaged because they have to play Thursday/Sunday every week AND there's an extra knockout round. Ole moaning about United having to play Wednesday-Saturday, and rightly, but that's only the same thing. Spurs 12pm start as well. They just about beat a poor WBA at the end, but up against a better side they'd have drawn or maybe lost today.