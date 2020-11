Another thing to consider. For all the talk of Van Dijk. Is there another team as dependant on a single player as Spurs and Kane? He guarantees goals. Simply canít afford to get injured.



(Having said that think their record without him isnít that bad? Maybe Iíve made that up)



Oh, 100% he is the player that his team is most resting their hopes on. He's just a great all-rounder now is their key playmaker and scorer. But he's also very bad at playing a full season's worth of football. Wouldn't be surprised if the amount of workload he's expected to carry has led to him only managing one full season out of the previous four. Can't believe they actually keep starting him in the Europa despite the fact they are absolutely stacked for forwards in their squad.