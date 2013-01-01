True you could argue they should have more points than they have.



This season is so odd that if they keep Son Kane and Bale fit they could spring a surprise not saying they will but its possible.



Kane is capable of 30 goals if he stays fit. Son 20. Bale maybe 15.They won't play the swashbuckling football of our 13/14 season but their forwards are capable of scoring every week and Mourinho can keep things tight at the other end.Whether they can keep them fit though is another matter and the fact they've got Europe and Mourinho takes the cup seriously is likely to catch up with them. They should be winning something this year though at least.