Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November  (Read 16040 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #920 on: Today at 12:35:08 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:14:02 AM
West Brom: Johnstone, Furlong, Bartley, Ajayi, OShea, Townsend, Krovinovic, Livermore, Gallagher, Robinson, Grant.

Spurs: Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Bale, Son, Kane.

Im not sure Id be able to pick any of those West Brom players out of a line up. Jake Livermore is possibly the most recognisable which is a problem in itself! Didnt do Sheff Utd any harm last year I suppose.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #921 on: Today at 12:37:07 PM »
Fulham and West Brom are guaranteed to go down. I'm posting this now so that West Brom can make a fool of me vs Spurs.

Third team will almost certainly be Burnley or SheffU, and I hope its Burnley.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #922 on: Today at 01:27:42 PM »
West brom giving this a good go in fairness to them.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #923 on: Today at 01:29:04 PM »
Spurs just aren't very good (cue a goal).
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #924 on: Today at 01:33:00 PM »
Some dive by Lo Celso.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #925 on: Today at 01:33:34 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:29:04 PM
Spurs just aren't very good (cue a goal).
If you look at their fixtures you could make a case that they are where they should be and not a lot more than that.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #926 on: Today at 01:37:28 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:35:08 PM
Im not sure Id be able to pick any of those West Brom players out of a line up. Jake Livermore is possibly the most recognisable which is a problem in itself! Didnt do Sheff Utd any harm last year I suppose.

Sheff United team had been together a few years under Wilder at least and overachieved (regressed back to the mean this season).
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #927 on: Today at 01:38:44 PM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:33:34 PM
If you look at their fixtures you could make a case that they are where they should be and not a lot more than that.

Theyve also had to grind to their way to wins for the most part. The Southampton and United results have glossed over a lot of issues.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #928 on: Today at 01:38:48 PM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:33:34 PM
If you look at their fixtures you could make a case that they are where they should be and not a lot more than that.

Yep. Next 3 games are Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal.
Online dudleyred

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #929 on: Today at 01:38:58 PM »
All spurs now this
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #930 on: Today at 01:40:00 PM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:33:34 PM
If you look at their fixtures you could make a case that they are where they should be and not a lot more than that.

They've had a very favourable set of fixtures. They've thrown points away at the end at home to West Ham and Newcastle and never got out the dressing room against Everton opening day.
Online Legs

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #931 on: Today at 01:42:18 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 01:38:58 PM
All spurs now this

Think they are bound to nick this game and probably seal a sacking for Bilic.

Not that Bilic deserves to be sacked but there is some noise around it happening.
Online S

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #932 on: Today at 01:45:31 PM »
Not watching. Any chance of VAR?
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #933 on: Today at 01:46:16 PM »
Shame
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #934 on: Today at 01:46:25 PM »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:42:18 PM
Think they are bound to nick this game and probably seal a sacking for Bilic.

Not that Bilic deserves to be sacked but there is some noise around it happening.

Strange if true. Villa went up, spent over 100 million and stuck with Dean Smith. West Brom have basically got the same team that got them up, what's he meant to do?
Offline b_joseph

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #935 on: Today at 01:46:27 PM »
Good goal...the teams at the bottom are so soft, its unbelievable.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #936 on: Today at 01:46:34 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:45:31 PM
Not watching. Any chance of VAR?

Nope
Online Tobelius

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #937 on: Today at 01:46:38 PM »
There it is,Sir Harold
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #938 on: Today at 01:46:40 PM »
And there it is
Online Legs

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #939 on: Today at 01:46:40 PM »
Quote from: S on Today at 01:45:31 PM
Not watching. Any chance of VAR?

No idea mate not watching either but it is was bound to happen.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #940 on: Today at 01:47:14 PM »
A bit annoying that the piss easy start they've had has given them momentum.
Online Mister men

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #941 on: Today at 01:47:48 PM »
Sir "Arry iv'e never dived in my life like those filthy foreigners" Kane scores again.
Online gerrardsarmy

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #942 on: Today at 01:47:58 PM »
Keeper!
Offline b_joseph

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #943 on: Today at 01:48:06 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 01:38:58 PM
All spurs now this
The amount of times WBA just give the ball away in their own half or just close down crossing angles. Way too many teams in the bottom half attempt to play like they are so much better than they actually are.
Online Legs

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #944 on: Today at 01:48:58 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:47:14 PM
A bit annoying that the piss easy start they've had has given them momentum.

True you could argue they should have more points than they have.

This season is so odd that if they keep Son Kane and Bale fit they could spring a surprise not saying they will but its possible.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #945 on: Today at 01:49:06 PM »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 01:48:06 PM
The amount of times WBA just give the ball away in their own half or just close down crossing angles. Way too many teams in the bottom half attempt to play like they are so much better than they actually are.

They did this at home at home to Chelsea. Threw a 3-0 lead away to a Chelsea side who weren't even putting much pressure on. They just kept giving them the ball.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #946 on: Today at 01:49:09 PM »
Christ theyre annoying.*

*Not a bed wetting post.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #947 on: Today at 01:49:10 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:46:25 PM
Strange if true. Villa went up, spent over 100 million and stuck with Dean Smith. West Brom have basically got the same team that got them up, what's he meant to do?

Think it's more to do with him kicking off at the board for selling Hegazi or whatever is name is, sounds like they're not getting on and it's just a matter of time
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #948 on: Today at 01:50:52 PM »
This is Tottenham, the moment the pressure is on they will bottle it like they usually do.
Online koptommy93

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #949 on: Today at 01:51:15 PM »
No idea how good spurs are. They don't look great to me but they keep winning.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #950 on: Today at 01:51:50 PM »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:48:58 PM
True you could argue they should have more points than they have.

This season is so odd that if they keep Son Kane and Bale fit they could spring a surprise not saying they will but its possible.

Kane is capable of 30 goals if he stays fit. Son 20. Bale maybe 15.

They won't play the swashbuckling football of our 13/14 season but their forwards are capable of scoring every week and Mourinho can keep things tight at the other end.

Whether they can keep them fit though is another matter and the fact they've got Europe and Mourinho takes the cup seriously is likely to catch up with them. They should be winning something this year though at least.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #951 on: Today at 01:52:29 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:51:50 PM
Kane is capable of 30 goals if he stays fit. Son 20. Bale maybe 15.

They won't play the swashbuckling football of our 13/14 season but their forwards are capable of scoring every week and Mourinho can keep things tight at the other end.

Whether they can keep them fit though is another matter and the fact they've got Europe and Mourinho takes the cup seriously is likely to catch up with them. They should be winning something this year though at least.

They won't though, they're Spurs.
Offline QC

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #952 on: Today at 01:52:42 PM »
Many false pretenders this season
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #953 on: Today at 01:53:51 PM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:51:15 PM
No idea how good spurs are. They don't look great to me but they keep winning.

Of course they are winning now, they have had a pretty easy start. Which kind of tells you their harder games are still to come.
Online S

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #954 on: Today at 01:54:47 PM »
Spurs next three are City, Chelsea and Arsenal

If they come through that looking strong then fair play
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #955 on: Today at 01:55:22 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:52:29 PM
They won't though, they're Spurs.

I wouldn't think so. They haven't had a manager who's been there and done it before though. Mourinho has won things wherever he's been. Chelsea hadn't won the league in 50 years and he won it in his first year. Inter hadn't won a CL in 50 years and he won that for them.

Although it always unravels, he always does well in his second season.
Online Legs

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #956 on: Today at 01:55:24 PM »
I think the 3 games after the international break will tell you more.

If they pick up 6/9 that will be a good return for them still it is very early days.

From our perspective City are still the team to finish above.
Online S

Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #957 on: Today at 01:58:11 PM »
Another thing to consider. For all the talk of Van Dijk. Is there another team as dependant on a single player as Spurs and Kane? He guarantees goals. Simply cant afford to get injured.

(Having said that think their record without him isnt that bad? Maybe Ive made that up)
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #958 on: Today at 01:58:33 PM »
Whats our next three out of interest?
Online Zee_26

Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #959 on: Today at 01:58:58 PM »
Mourinho playing the same core group in every game of every competition is going to hurt them quite badly later on in the season.
