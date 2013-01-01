For us as a club it was a great move but Brewster would have been better going to the championship like Wilson and finding a club that suited his style like going back to Swansea etc.



Or staying here.



It's always risky for an inexperienced young striker going to a Premier League club. That's why I wouldn't have wanted to loan him out to a Prem team. If it works, great, but if it doesn't then you get a player back with low confidence and depreciated value. A bit like Harry Wilson at Bournemouth (albeit after a decent enough start). If not for needing to raise funds (or we'd been able to sell others at the prices we wanted) we could have loaned him back to Swansea and assessed it again in Jan.Hopefully he can knock the goals in for them, but it's always difficult going into a struggling team who aren't creating.