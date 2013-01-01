When you dig yourself such a big hole early on, it's very hard to get yourself out. If Sheffield don't go down this season they'll be right in the mix until the end of the season. Not scoring goals was always going to come back and bite them. It takes more than just a defense and being 'solid' to be successful in the Premier League. Much like Burnley, they don't even seem to know who they are anymore. They're not solid, can't defend, and don't even make it difficult for other teams like they used to. Their only saving grace may be that Fulham and WBA are worse.