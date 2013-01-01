« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November  (Read 6581 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,009
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #440 on: Today at 01:35:47 PM »
We dont care what the redshite say but we play this song at every match

Gobshites
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #441 on: Today at 01:37:24 PM »
A couple more shithouse tackles there. One after the whistle had gone.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,015
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #442 on: Today at 01:39:06 PM »
Quote from: oldman on Today at 01:34:35 PM
personally I just want utd to lose every game they play - no matter who its against

I have never got this from Liverpool fans. Everton are our traditional rivals, always have been.

And in this game, regardless of the Solskjaer situation, I am always hard pushed to want them to get anything. Only time youd want it if it was of league importance, but in those games, we know theyd fold to their 2nd favourite team anyway.

Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #443 on: Today at 01:39:46 PM »
Never a foul that.  We wouldnt be given it, anyway.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #444 on: Today at 01:39:51 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:35:47 PM
We dont care what the redshite say but we play this song at every match

Gobshites

Its hilarious that

Not only do they care but their e tire lives are fuelled by it

They dont exist without us
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,015
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #445 on: Today at 01:40:04 PM »
dive, but hes english, so all good
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #446 on: Today at 01:40:54 PM »
Dive by DCL?

Or was it just incredibly clever?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,078
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:41:35 PM »
Napoli lite diving now
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,015
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #448 on: Today at 01:41:40 PM »
Fernandes is such a petulant little shit with his arm waving and cryarsing.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #449 on: Today at 01:41:45 PM »
Bruno booked for barely touching someone

Beautiful
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #450 on: Today at 01:42:04 PM »
The cheek of Fernandez to have a go at someone else for exaggerating a foul.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #451 on: Today at 01:42:26 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:41:40 PM
Fernandes is such a petulant little shit with his arm waving and cryarsing.

I hate him so much its worrying
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,028
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #452 on: Today at 01:43:07 PM »
Fantastic freekick.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,613
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #453 on: Today at 01:44:05 PM »
Good defending by Harry Maguire.  Not a phrase you hear all that often.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,658
  • Free at last!
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #454 on: Today at 01:44:14 PM »
Pickford is just awful.

His kicking never ceases to amaze me
Logged

Online idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #455 on: Today at 01:44:38 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:06 PM
I have never got this from Liverpool fans. Everton are our traditional rivals, always have been.

And in this game, regardless of the Solskjaer situation, I am always hard pushed to want them to get anything. Only time youd want it if it was of league importance, but in those games, we know theyd fold to their 2nd favourite team anyway.
[/b]
I don't care that much really, but I tend to think if Utd win then Everton are a bit pissed, but if Everton win Utd are really pissed off, and so are Everton actually.

So, statistics ...

But, yeah, today, as long as there's some stuff to laugh at, i'm not bothered.  ;)
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,108
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #456 on: Today at 01:44:42 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:42:26 PM
I hate him so much its worrying

I would hate him but I dont think Ive seen more than about 5 minutes of a United game since he signed so much like the club itself hes a bit of an irrelevance for me at the moment. That may change when he actually plays against us.
Logged

Online gaztop08

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #457 on: Today at 01:45:06 PM »
That pass from Shaw was worth the admission fee alone
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #458 on: Today at 01:46:25 PM »
Odd game this

Its shit and has 3/4 minute spells of open play
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online oldman

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #459 on: Today at 01:46:37 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:39:06 PM
I have never got this from Liverpool fans. Everton are our traditional rivals, always have been.

And in this game, regardless of the Solskjaer situation, I am always hard pushed to want them to get anything. Only time youd want it if it was of league importance, but in those games, we know theyd fold to their 2nd favourite team anyway.
[/quote

yes they are bu
t as a kid I went to liverpool most weeks but would go to everton with my uncle a few games a season as well - just liked going to football .
when everton had there good teams i didnt begrudge them winning - it was merseyside after all
as our rivals  of course I wanted to be better than them but if we couldnt win it then I'd rather everton than utd
this everton team are shithouses though
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,028
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #460 on: Today at 01:46:58 PM »
What time are the Oscars given out, Fernandez must be odds on.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #461 on: Today at 01:47:42 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:44:42 PM
I would hate him but I dont think Ive seen more than about 5 minutes of a United game since he signed so much like the club itself hes a bit of an irrelevance for me at the moment. That may change when he actually plays against us.

Biggest cheat in world football

Including neymar
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 