I have never got this from Liverpool fans. Everton are our traditional rivals, always have been.
And in this game, regardless of the Solskjaer situation, I am always hard pushed to want them to get anything. Only time youd want it if it was of league importance, but in those games, we know theyd fold to their 2nd favourite team anyway.
[/b]
I don't care that much really, but I tend to think if Utd win then Everton are a bit pissed, but if Everton win Utd are really pissed off, and so are Everton actually.
So, statistics ...
But, yeah, today, as long as there's some stuff to laugh at, i'm not bothered.