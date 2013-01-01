« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November  (Read 3017 times)

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,264
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #80 on: Today at 11:44:37 AM »
Reckon there'll be some comedy gold on display today

Surprised there's been no hand wringing posts explaining how dirty they feel wanting a manc win yet ;D
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:44:45 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:35:20 AM
How has Mata got himself back in the picture as a regular starter? He was phased out about three years ago! For me thats always a sign that you dont have faith in players when you go back to the old ones even though theyre providing diminishing returns.

Yeh crazy.  I'd have Donny Van de Beek starting out of position before I had Mata anywhere near my side.  Such a quality player who is extremely versatile and plays with a real competitive edge to his game, just boggles the mind that OGS doesn't try to find a way to get him in the side. 
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,146
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #82 on: Today at 11:52:18 AM »
Imagine when the season ends, top 4 is Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and Wolves.
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,273
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #83 on: Today at 11:53:04 AM »
I fancy United to win here and heap further misery on the Bitters. I reckon their fans 5 game period of supporting Everton will come to and end today... Back to supporting whoever is playing the Redshite.

Hoping for a draw myself.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,146
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #84 on: Today at 11:54:15 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:35:20 AM
How has Mata got himself back in the picture as a regular starter? He was phased out about three years ago! For me thats always a sign that you dont have faith in players when you go back to the old ones even though theyre providing diminishing returns.
It's like him and his mate Matic retired 3 years ago and they play for Utd once every 2 weeks just to avoid gaining weight.
Logged

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 757
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #85 on: Today at 11:54:35 AM »
Wait... Nobody is thinking Everton are capable of beating United?
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,146
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:56:36 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:54:35 AM
Wait... Nobody is thinking Everton are capable of beating United?
They are definitely capable of winning without winning.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:56:40 AM »
More misery for United today , they are awful
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:57:29 AM »
Seems Ole knows his back is against the wall and has picked players he know will work hard for him (seen as half of them are no where near good enough and probably know it). Not a promising sign for his long term prospects there  :-\
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,547
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #89 on: Today at 11:57:52 AM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:54:35 AM
Wait... Nobody is thinking Everton are capable of beating United?

Watching Leon Osman wax lyrical about James Rodriguez performance against the mighty West Brom makes me think they have a chance.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,002
  • Kloppite
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:58:22 AM »
Thin is one of those fixtures that you want both teams to lose, but this would be the perfect scenario.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:17:10 AM
I dont like seeing either side happy so something like last year where it ends in a draw but with controversy at the end would be nice. What will be will be with our beloved Ole. Im not desperate to see United win just to delay the inevitable for another week or two.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,647
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #91 on: Today at 11:58:42 AM »
Looks like the eyebrow has cottoned on to how shite Mina is, finally :(
Logged
AHA!

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,146
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:59:01 AM »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:57:29 AM
Seems Ole knows his back is against the wall and has picked players he know will work hard for him (seen as half of them are no where near good enough and probably know it). Not a promising sign for his long term prospects there  :-\
Can we get Paula White to pray for him?
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,933
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #93 on: Today at 11:59:12 AM »
Cant remember wanting a United win so feverishly
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,210
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #94 on: Today at 12:00:05 PM »
This just went over Goodison...

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,146
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #95 on: Today at 12:00:20 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:59:12 AM
Cant remember wanting a United win so feverishly
against City, I do.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,933
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #96 on: Today at 12:02:26 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:00:20 PM
against City, I do.

Oh yeah. How easily I forget

Cheering in the pub last season with a united mate of mine. It completely took the shine off it for him 😂

Todays more spite though

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,006
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #97 on: Today at 12:04:26 PM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:21:10 AM
Come on, mates... It's United. We are Liverpool and of course for the archrival to be beaten, it is what we prefer?

And when I said rival, for sure it's more to United as Everton are not even worth to fit Dua Lipa's cleavage.

What more to be our main rival. Impossible for Everton.
 
 
.

Everton are Liverpools archrival.

Anyway, for this game, hopefully therell be plenty of controversies, and they kick each other to shit. Any win either side has its amusement value. But I reckon its a draw.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:04:26 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:00:20 PM
against City, I do.

I've wanted United to beat Everton plenty of times (depending on the table).
Logged

Online ianrush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 190
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #99 on: Today at 12:05:27 PM »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 11:33:25 AM
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Calvert-Lewin

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Fancy Everton myself

Just think about how much money was spent aon those two squads. Unbelievable. Derby de la Shite.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,933
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:07:43 PM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:21:10 AM
Come on, mates... It's United. We are Liverpool and of course for the archrival to be beaten, it is what we prefer?

And when I said rival, for sure it's more to United as Everton are not even worth to fit Dua Lipa's cleavage.

What more to be our main rival. Impossible for Everton.
 
 
.



I dont give a fuck

Everton habe crossed about 50 lines in the past 5 years alone

Sick of the evil c*nts.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,425
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:10:43 PM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:21:10 AM
Come on, mates... It's United. We are Liverpool and of course for the archrival to be beaten, it is what we prefer?

And when I said rival, for sure it's more to United as Everton are not even worth to fit Dua Lipa's cleavage.

What more to be our main rival. Impossible for Everton.
 
 
.



If you want Man Utd to suffer, you want them to win today
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online gjr1

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,769
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:11:37 PM »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:54:35 AM
Wait... Nobody is thinking Everton are capable of beating United?

Im all over Everton winning this game on my betting... which means theyll lose
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,425
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #103 on: Today at 12:12:05 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:00:05 PM
This just went over Goodison...



Feel like I'm being wooshed
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 