How has Mata got himself back in the picture as a regular starter? He was phased out about three years ago! For me thats always a sign that you dont have faith in players when you go back to the old ones even though theyre providing diminishing returns.
Wait... Nobody is thinking Everton are capable of beating United?
I dont like seeing either side happy so something like last year where it ends in a draw but with controversy at the end would be nice. What will be will be with our beloved Ole. Im not desperate to see United win just to delay the inevitable for another week or two.
Seems Ole knows his back is against the wall and has picked players he know will work hard for him (seen as half of them are no where near good enough and probably know it). Not a promising sign for his long term prospects there
Cant remember wanting a United win so feverishly
against City, I do.
Come on, mates... It's United. We are Liverpool and of course for the archrival to be beaten, it is what we prefer?And when I said rival, for sure it's more to United as Everton are not even worth to fit Dua Lipa's cleavage.What more to be our main rival. Impossible for Everton. .
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Doucoure, Allan, Bernard, Sigurdsson, Rodriguez, Calvert-LewinMan Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.Fancy Everton myself
This just went over Goodison...
Page created in 0.049 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]