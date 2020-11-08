« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020  (Read 16844 times)

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Never cared much for the guard of honour cry-arsing. I wouldn't want us to give one to them (albeit we never cheated our way to winning it) but I wouldn't really want to see us give one to any other side. Was horrible a few years back when we had to give one to Chelsea.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Jesus we all know what has happened so far with regards to referees/VAR but every second post about it here before a huge match is extremely tiresome.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:00:24 PM
Hmm seeing the team that we are lining up against has me worried. I mean them having young Pawson as the main man is worrying enough but, in their backline Tierney always has a few tricks in him, could easily pull off something astounding and unexpected.

Could be tough opponents to overcome. Reckon they could shade it by an armpit

Think you have the wrong team, mate  ;D
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:24:14 PM
Never cared much for the guard of honour cry-arsing. I wouldn't want us to give one to them (albeit we never cheated our way to winning it) but I wouldn't really want to see us give one to any other side. Was horrible a few years back when we had to give one to Chelsea.

Nice to be sporting and show humility though.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Alisson, Trent, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Bobby and jota start

Have to be honest I don't like just the two recognised midfielders but trust Jurgen
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
All four start up top.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
According to the 365 app it's a 4231 with Matip starting.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Big balls with that side.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Hmm, not sure how I feel about that! Jota looks great so deserves to play but feels like we often look terribly balanced with 4 attackers on the rare occasions we play it, not the place you want that happening!
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Wow. Very interesting.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Bobby & Diogo?

Brave.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jota, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Jones, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Big Dirk on November  6, 2020, 12:50:14 AM
Anyone reckon we might go with all 4 Amigos and have Hendo and Gini sitting?
Here we go
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Aww yeah! 6-3 to us.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 03:30:35 PM
Bobby & Diogo?

Brave.

Wonder if hes playing Bobby behind the front three. Brave fucking team that tho
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
All 4 start..  :o
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
4-2-4 from Kloppo.  :o 8)
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Fuck-a-doodle-doo!
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Ballsy. I like it. I like it a lot
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Big Joel. Huge boost to have him back. Hope he and Joe have trained together! Apparently not started together before.

Two in midfield is a worry but if you need two to do the work of three I think its the right couple. And were not screaming out for alternatives with the injuries so thats probably partly why weve gone so bold.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 03:31:00 PM
Here we go

Did you predict the score as well mate? Lottery numbers?
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Think that shows Keita and Curtis not really done enough to start. Missing Thiago and Fabinho big time but exciting front 4!
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
The fab 4. It's a scouse thing
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Ballsy from Klopp. Love it
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
What are we having for Sunday dinner? Goals.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Both Bobby and Jota...great,
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Zero balls with Guardiolas line up.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Very surprised the fab four are all starting!
Looks like were going for it. Best form of defence is attack!
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
More forwards! I want more forwards!
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
The balls on Jurgen :D
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Damn
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
klopp is a madman. and this is proof ;D

maybe a 4-2-3-1

hendo and gini shield the defence

mane and salah usual on the wings while bobby and jota central?

bat shit is whats going on in my mind right now. but worth it if we get the 3 points. happy that matip is back
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:33:07 PM
What are we having for Sunday dinner? Goals.

Back of the net gravy.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
4222 ?
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
That line-up is pretty wild. I do worry about two in the midfield though. Also Origi on the bench over Minamino is a surprise.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Bobby plays as CM.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
I like it, I like it a lot.  ;D

Huge boost that Matip is back as well. I think we'll win.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Fucking attacking #20, well in Jurgen
