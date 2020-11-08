« previous next »
Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:57:01 PM
The more I think about it the more I feel Jota has to start. He will be bang up for it and full of confidence.

Likewise.  Hard on Bobby but I want to see a midfield three too
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Quote from: dudleyred on Yesterday at 06:24:32 PM
Likewise.  Hard on Bobby but I want to see a midfield three too
Didn't know he had a nickname.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:52:26 PM
Didn't know he had a nickname.
😂😂😂 very good
Alisson

Trent
Matip
Gomez
Robbo

Hendo
Gini
Naby

Salah
Bobby
Mane

Think this is what well start at looking at who was wearing bibs and who wasnt in the training pics. Hopefully we can match our performance from Tuesday and come away with a win. Would be happy enough with a draw given our recent record there.
Players have left Melwood. Ali's posted this.

Must be due to get a break off VAR, we seem to be shafted in every Premier league game by VAR or to be more precise the VAR officials
City need this win way more than us, they'll be languishing in midtable for the international break if not and I can see us taking a more cautious approach than normal and trying to spring the forwards on the break.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Quote from: kloppagetime on November  5, 2020, 06:59:52 AM
Every other game in the league I'm disappointed if we come away from it with a draw but this is the only game that if we do get a draw it's a brilliant result. Hopefully Aguero doesn't make a miraculous recovery as he can always be the difference maker in these tight contests, without him in their side I think we can absolutely get a result from this game.
Wait, what?

A draw against these is never a brilliant result considering they're realistically our biggest threat for retaining the title. A win for us tomorrow and they're 8 points behind (albeit with a game in hand), and we're top of the league having played Arsenal, Chelsea, City, Everton, an in-form Villa and West Ham, newly promoted Leeds, and a stubborn Sheffield Utd. An 8 point gap so early would mess with Guardiola's head, and 11 points from 7 games would be a disastrous start considering they spunked another £140m this summer and have actually gone backwards.

It would also be our 6th straight win without Virgil in all competitions, and would send out a message that his absence is not quite the disaster everyone thought.

City are not the side they were in 2018/19, and given how erratic their form has been over the last 12 months, I'd be disappointed with a draw - even at their shithole.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Thiago is a big loss for this one.

I feel like, because we have been so good the last two years, Thiago was almost bought specifically for games like this and the bigger games in UCL. Not that he would only play in these games, but these are the type of games that have occasionally got away from us.

Having his calm assurance on the ball and ability to slow things down would give us something we maybe haven't had before, coupled with his slightly underrated defensive ability.

With both him and Fabinho out for this one, I think we struggle and I would take a draw right now.

I'd say 1-3 to City.
First goal important against them. They collapse under pressure.  Lead at half time against them and their record is woeful
If youre here for the champions shout Hooray, Hooray.  Hahahaha fuck right of with that embarrassing shit you fuckin plastic cheating c*nts.  3 nil to the mighty reds with whatever front 3 Jürgen picks all getting a goal each.  Come on the redmen. 
Bobby will start then Jota and Shaqiri come on to terrorise tired legs and tired minds.
Thanks for the OP.
YWNA

You can bet your bottom penny they are going to raise their game by a few levels for us after basically being fucking shite for most of the season.

But its Liverpool so theyll fucking look like world beaters again.

I think well have the lead at some point in the game and from there on its how badly we get screwed over by VAR or how well we defend that lead.
YWNA

This may be the first real test of our defensive strengths without Virgil. intriguing.
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 08:52:49 PM
Wait, what?

A draw against these is never a brilliant result considering they're realistically our biggest threat for retaining the title. A win for us tomorrow and they're 8 points behind (albeit with a game in hand), and we're top of the league having played Arsenal, Chelsea, City, Everton, an in-form Villa and West Ham, newly promoted Leeds, and a stubborn Sheffield Utd. An 8 point gap so early would mess with Guardiola's head, and 11 points from 7 games would be a disastrous start considering they spunked another £140m this summer and have actually gone backwards.

It would also be our 6th straight win without Virgil in all competitions, and would send out a message that his absence is not quite the disaster everyone thought.

City are not the side they were in 2018/19, and given how erratic their form has been over the last 12 months, I'd be disappointed with a draw - even at their shithole.

Yeah agree with all of this to be honest. A draw is not a BAD result, but it certainly is not a brilliant result if we want to be winning the league. It's a brilliant result if we are fighting for a top 4 spot.

6 on the bounce without VVD will certainly be an achievement, hopefully it will keep a few people quiet.
YNWA - JFT96

I think it's too hard to call with their form all over the place but they're clearly desperate to make a statement like the game at the end of last season.

I don't think the result will matter over the course of the full season though, they can gee themselves up for us but they can't seem to do it consistently and consistency wins titles. I think we'll have too much for the rest of the league still, particularly if we strengthen at the back in January.
Aaahh, full of breath and air of invincibility here. I browse and read those words and feel it myself too, the sheer of confidence streaming through my blood.

Turning on my Android phone, viewing the Youtube video and the 4-0 Etihad link appear on my newsfeed. Fuck, the fuck!!

And just realised it's still haunting the inner me, like a nightmare and I straight jump onto the bedwetter bandwagon. Wake up and thank God my bed is still dry right now and nothing warm and wet flowing around my small genital.

But what's the point going into the game and shitting your pants... 1-2 to the Mighty Reds. Go Liverpool!!!
 


It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:35:44 PM
Thiago is a big loss for this one.

I feel like, because we have been so good the last two years, Thiago was almost bought specifically for games like this and the bigger games in UCL. Not that he would only play in these games, but these are the type of games that have occasionally got away from us.

Having his calm assurance on the ball and ability to slow things down would give us something we maybe haven't had before, coupled with his slightly underrated defensive ability.

With both him and Fabinho out for this one, I think we struggle and I would take a draw right now.

I'd say 1-3 to City.

Weve had Thiago for one full game, which we drew, before that we managed to win the league in record time, the CL before that. I can not get my brain to function correctly to understand after one game how he is deemed to be irreplaceable and how we lose 3-1. Think on that note its time for bed.
i'm never confident going there but for me bobby should start, if only for the reason that if we need a boost later on, i'd rather see jota coming off the bench to make an impact than bobby

that said, i hope bobby gets his best game going, would be a huge plus in unlocking them
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 10:35:44 PM
Thiago is a big loss for this one.

I feel like, because we have been so good the last two years, Thiago was almost bought specifically for games like this and the bigger games in UCL. Not that he would only play in these games, but these are the type of games that have occasionally got away from us.

Having his calm assurance on the ball and ability to slow things down would give us something we maybe haven't had before, coupled with his slightly underrated defensive ability.

With both him and Fabinho out for this one, I think we struggle and I would take a draw right now.

I'd say 1-3 to City.

City are far from their best , theyve been averaging 1 goal a game since their humiliation v Leicester but still you expect them to win 1-3


1-3 away win
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:11:35 AM
Weve had Thiago for one full game, which we drew, before that we managed to win the league in record time, the CL before that. I can not get my brain to function correctly to understand after one game how he is deemed to be irreplaceable and how we lose 3-1. Think on that note its time for bed.

Exactly. We won't miss him as much as many are saying. For me, it's a case of, "it would be great if he was fit to play"... But he isn't, and I still give us the same chance of winning, drawing, or losing, really.

By the way, how fucking great a team do you need to have to be able to say that with Thiago out?  ;D

Can't wait for this. Truly a game where anything can happen. Anything but a loss is a good result for us.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:57:01 PM
The more I think about it the more I feel Jota has to start. He will be bang up for it and full of confidence.

Don't think.. We have Klopp for that.. Just enjoy the match and hopefully 3 points.. gonna be a tough one..
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

I think this will be a very difficult game for us and I think we'll have to be right on it to get the 3 points. The midfield battle for me is the most intriguing and probably where the game will be won and lost. Both teams will probably only get a handful of chances and we'll need to be absolutely clinical to capitalise on them.
