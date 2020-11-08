Every other game in the league I'm disappointed if we come away from it with a draw but this is the only game that if we do get a draw it's a brilliant result. Hopefully Aguero doesn't make a miraculous recovery as he can always be the difference maker in these tight contests, without him in their side I think we can absolutely get a result from this game.



Wait, what?A draw against these is never a brilliant result considering they're realistically our biggest threat for retaining the title. A win for us tomorrow and they're 8 points behind (albeit with a game in hand), and we're top of the league having played Arsenal, Chelsea, City, Everton, an in-form Villa and West Ham, newly promoted Leeds, and a stubborn Sheffield Utd. An 8 point gap so early would mess with Guardiola's head, and 11 points from 7 games would be a disastrous start considering they spunked another £140m this summer and have actually gone backwards.It would also be our 6th straight win without Virgil in all competitions, and would send out a message that his absence is not quite the disaster everyone thought.City are not the side they were in 2018/19, and given how erratic their form has been over the last 12 months, I'd be disappointed with a draw - even at their shithole.