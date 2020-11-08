« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020  (Read 11251 times)

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:24:32 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:57:01 PM
The more I think about it the more I feel Jota has to start. He will be bang up for it and full of confidence.

Likewise.  Hard on Bobby but I want to see a midfield three too
Logged

Offline tray fenny

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,184
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:50:40 PM »
Logged
'Germany are a very difficult team to play, they had 11 internationals out there today.' - Steve Lomas

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,806
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:52:26 PM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 06:24:32 PM
Likewise.  Hard on Bobby but I want to see a midfield three too
Didn't know he had a nickname.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Gaz75

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:58:31 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:52:26 PM
Didn't know he had a nickname.
😂😂😂 very good
Logged

Offline AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,291
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #164 on: Today at 07:48:17 PM »
Alisson

Trent
Matip
Gomez
Robbo

Hendo
Gini
Naby

Salah
Bobby
Mane

Think this is what well start at looking at who was wearing bibs and who wasnt in the training pics. Hopefully we can match our performance from Tuesday and come away with a win. Would be happy enough with a draw given our recent record there.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,426
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #165 on: Today at 07:59:43 PM »
Players have left Melwood. Ali's posted this.

Logged

Offline dudek05

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #166 on: Today at 08:00:18 PM »
Must be due to get a break off VAR, we seem to be shafted in every Premier league game by VAR or to be more precise the VAR officials
Logged

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,411
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #167 on: Today at 08:17:48 PM »
City need this win way more than us, they'll be languishing in midtable for the international break if not and I can see us taking a more cautious approach than normal and trying to spring the forwards on the break.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline keyop

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,151
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #168 on: Today at 08:52:49 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on November  5, 2020, 06:59:52 AM
Every other game in the league I'm disappointed if we come away from it with a draw but this is the only game that if we do get a draw it's a brilliant result. Hopefully Aguero doesn't make a miraculous recovery as he can always be the difference maker in these tight contests, without him in their side I think we can absolutely get a result from this game.
Wait, what?

A draw against these is never a brilliant result considering they're realistically our biggest threat for retaining the title. A win for us tomorrow and they're 8 points behind (albeit with a game in hand), and we're top of the league having played Arsenal, Chelsea, City, Everton, an in-form Villa and West Ham, newly promoted Leeds, and a stubborn Sheffield Utd. An 8 point gap so early would mess with Guardiola's head, and 11 points from 7 games would be a disastrous start considering they spunked another £140m this summer and have actually gone backwards.

It would also be our 6th straight win without Virgil in all competitions, and would send out a message that his absence is not quite the disaster everyone thought.

City are not the side they were in 2018/19, and given how erratic their form has been over the last 12 months, I'd be disappointed with a draw - even at their shithole.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:20:17 PM by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline JJ Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #169 on: Today at 10:35:44 PM »
Thiago is a big loss for this one.

I feel like, because we have been so good the last two years, Thiago was almost bought specifically for games like this and the bigger games in UCL. Not that he would only play in these games, but these are the type of games that have occasionally got away from us.

Having his calm assurance on the ball and ability to slow things down would give us something we maybe haven't had before, coupled with his slightly underrated defensive ability.

With both him and Fabinho out for this one, I think we struggle and I would take a draw right now.

I'd say 1-3 to City.
Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #170 on: Today at 10:49:12 PM »
First goal important against them. They collapse under pressure.  Lead at half time against them and their record is woeful
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 