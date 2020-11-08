The only thing I would say with the likes of Matip and Thiago coming back in is that it does place a certain pressure to substitute them because we know they won't quite be at match fitness and will perhaps be a little rusty. This can be an issue if we are chasing the game late. If we want to bring on some players to change it up and win us the game, the last thing you want is to have to bring on an inexperienced defender because Matip's rusty and leggy. We also want to preserve them for the entire title attack, rather than just win a key, but ultimately one-off game. That being said, I don't know that Thiago is that certain to play. For instance Matip and Naby had returned to full training and were apparently considered for Atalanta, whilst Thiago didn't train.



Gini or Hendo at CB is a very interesting proposition. I think Hendo would do OK there. He's a good distributor, is very vocal and beside Joe would fill in quite capably I think. You could also perhaps consider Joe at RCB and Robbo at LCB and have Kostas or Milner at LB.



Other than that, I think the team rather picks itself with the only other contentious spot being whether Firmino starts ahead of Jota. I think his performances recently are very very hard to overlook and not reward with a start against our biggest opponents for the title. I rate Bobby very highly but for me, he's looked very rusty and sloppy. I'm not sure this is the best game to try and rediscover some form when he's not got any, so Jota starts for me. I think we'll look to be very solid and hard working in midfield and look for our creativity to come from our fullbacks and our industrious and potent front 3. I think having a more solid midfield will fall in line with what JK has been saying about the other 10 players stepping up to help out whoever is filling in at CB. This will possibly mean that Thiago, Curtis or Shaq miss out initially, but perhaps 1 or 2 of them have an opportunity to have an impact from the bench late in the game.



