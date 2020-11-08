« previous next »
Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020

Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Manchester City vs Liverpool, Sunday, November 8, 4.30pm



So here we are, the champions against the pretenders. This game is weird in that its a rivalry based on recent form and honours, playing styles and ideology, but with nothing to do with history (although it apparently is enough for its own Wikipedia page). Man City used to be an all right team, with a decent history and a mutual enmity towards their noisy neighbours. Now, with the weight of a morally abominable petrochemical state behind them, a disturbingly high proportion of their fans have gone full-on paranoid and believe theres a conspiracy against them, despite them seeming to get their own way all the time. Feels weirdly like there's some contemporary parallel, but it isn't coming to mind? ???

So what about the match? Amazing as it may seem given their patchy form post-lockdown and relatively average business in the summer, Manchester City were many peoples favourites heading into this season. However, two draws and a loss from their first six games, the loss being a 5-2 defeat against Leicester, and only nine goals, and they seem as mortal as ever. Everyone will doubtless remember the churlish guard of honour we got from them in July just before we got a 4-0 kicking, but the season was pretty much over for us at that point which means we can more or less pretend that result never happened.

Weve started slowly this year but apart from the Villa game, which the last three years would suggest was a freak result, weve gone back to the norm from last season - a results machine. We go into this game back at the top of the league, having scored a late winner against an unfamiliarly decent West Ham team, and although Everton managed to get away with injuring two of our best players, weve won five out of five since then, most recently crushing Atalanta 5-0 in a rampant Champions League performance on Tuesday.

So ordinarily, Id be able to look at recent results and line ups and be able to predict something for this weekend, but given the crazy results, constant rotation, injuries coming out of nowhere and background chaos this season, it feels like a fools errand.

HOWEVER...

...having said that, I expect us to go 4-3-3 again, but with Thiago back in full training I think hell start to counteract the Pep midfield. The obvious choice is that Jota will start again given his form, but I think Klopp may well opt for a fresh Firmino to run at their defence, with Jota to come on in the second half (though it really is a toss up), and that Rhys Williams will be favoured ahead of Nat Phillips aerial ability, should Matip still not be adjudged fit to start. So I reckon:

Alisson

Trent
Matip/Rhys
Gomez
Robbo

Thiago
Hendo
Gini

Salah
Firmino/Jota
Mane

As for City, theyll probably line up the same way, though De Bruyne has often been playing further forward than the other two this season. I also think Jesus will be back as a number nine. So basically, I predict:

Ederson

Walker
Dias
Laporte
Cancelo

Rodri
Foden
De Bruyne

Torres
Jesus
Sterling


Weve played against European teams like Arsenal and Chelsea this season and won, and come through tough tests against form teams like Everton and Leeds, but this feels like a real crunch game. Also, cmon, we have to beat this sorry lot. Never forget what we're up against:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tn6fNYwtGc4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tn6fNYwtGc4</a>
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #1
Going to be the REAL test of Klopp's wits approaching this game with our CBs in dispose.
Can Phillips handle the speedy attacks of City? 
An intriguing game to say the least!

i settle for 1 point here. But then again i said that for the Atalanta game too!   :)
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #2
Thanks SM, yes a crunch game and the timing before the internationals makes it seem even more important. Our next game is against Leicester and theirs away to Spurs so important for both not to lose, we'd take a point at the moment wouldn't we?

They still look strong to me (saw some of their Europan games), in spite of some poor results in the league. Aguero is out right? Even half fit he's such a danger. How's Sterling this season?

I think it will come down to taking chances, because both teams will create good chance (and give them up). No Aguero v an in form Jota (and an inform Salah and Mané) gives us a slight edge maybe?

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #3
Thanks for the OP, mate! Gudun.

First really REAL game of the season. I know they are all tough, and I know that we faced teams in form, but this is the mustard. Let's go twat the oil-slick twats to the despair of their fraud manager. C'mon redmen!
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #4
Thanks Sheer.


Not sure what to expect from us defensively. We haven't gotten a positive result at their place in the league since 2016, so it's been a while.

I'd take a point but they can be beat obviously.

Hopefully Matip is ready to start and the signs are that he will. Thiago would be a major boost for us and help us control the game.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #5
Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistants: Lee Betts, Richard West.
Fourth official: Andre Marriner.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.

Pawson has ref'd 20 of our League matches: 14W, 4D, 2L.

The 2 losses:
West Ham away Sept.2014 3-1
Man Utd away March 2018 2-1


His record for City, 15 matches: 10W, 3D, 2L

The losses:
Liverpool away Dec. 2016 1-0
Wolves Home Oct 2019 0-2
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #6
Citys attack relies on clever movement, patience, pace and sharp passes inside fullbacks to late overlapping runs, not aerial prowess and high, whipped in crosses from wide.

I think its unlikely Phillips or Williams will start, unless neither Matip nor Thiago is available, and Klopp feels disinclined to play Milner, Shaqiri or Jones in midfield.

If Matip is not ready, Id not be shocked to see Hendo or Gini pressed into service as a CB.

I hope to see this starting 11: Alisson, TAA, Matip, Gomez, Robbo, Hendo, Thiago, Gini, Salah, Firmino and Mane. Wed have a very strong bench, with Jota, Keita and Shaq all capable of being fresh legs after an hour.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #7
The only thing I would say with the likes of Matip and Thiago coming back in is that it does place a certain pressure to substitute them because we know they won't quite be at match fitness and will perhaps be a little rusty. This can be an issue if we are chasing the game late. If we want to bring on some players to change it up and win us the game, the last thing you want is to have to bring on an inexperienced defender because Matip's rusty and leggy. We also want to preserve them for the entire title attack, rather than just win a key, but ultimately one-off game. That being said, I don't know that Thiago is that certain to play. For instance Matip and Naby had returned to full training and were apparently considered for Atalanta, whilst Thiago didn't train.

Gini or Hendo at CB is a very interesting proposition. I think Hendo would do OK there. He's a good distributor, is very vocal and beside Joe would fill in quite capably I think. You could also perhaps consider Joe at RCB and Robbo at LCB and have Kostas or Milner at LB.

Other than that, I think the team rather picks itself with the only other contentious spot being whether Firmino starts ahead of Jota. I think his performances recently are very very hard to overlook and not reward with a start against our biggest opponents for the title. I rate Bobby very highly but for me, he's looked very rusty and sloppy. I'm not sure this is the best game to try and rediscover some form when he's not got any, so Jota starts for me. I think we'll look to be very solid and hard working in midfield and look for our creativity to come from our fullbacks and our industrious and potent front 3. I think having a more solid midfield will fall in line with what JK has been saying about the other 10 players stepping up to help out whoever is filling in at CB. This will possibly mean that Thiago, Curtis or Shaq miss out initially, but perhaps 1 or 2 of them have an opportunity to have an impact from the bench late in the game.

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #8
Every other game in the league I'm disappointed if we come away from it with a draw but this is the only game that if we do get a draw it's a brilliant result. Hopefully Aguero doesn't make a miraculous recovery as he can always be the difference maker in these tight contests, without him in their side I think we can absolutely get a result from this game.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #9
Our confidence must be sky high - we will score goals and they know it. A win would be beyond massive, it would break them - and Everton.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #10
Probably the toughest league fixture of the season for us. I never* go into this one expecting a win, but I know that any result is possible so remain optimistic. Either way, this match won't decide our season.

Really just hoping for a good entertaining game of football with no more feckin' injuries.



Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #11
I'd settle for a point, but a win would be huge.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #12
A point would be fantastic. We have lost 4, drawn 1 and won 1 I believe in the 5 games we have played there since Guardiola arrived, including 2 really big losses of 4-0 and 5-0. It is without doubt the toughest game we will face anywhere in Europe this season.

Hopefully Matip and Thiago are back and both can start. The rest of the team would be as expected including Firmino starting.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #13
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:13:51 AM
A point would be fantastic. We have lost 4, drawn 1 and won 1 I believe in the 5 games we have played there since Guardiola arrived, including 2 really big losses of 4-0 and 5-0. It is without doubt the toughest game we will face anywhere in Europe this season.

Hopefully Matip and Thiago are back and both can start. The rest of the team would be as expected including Firmino starting.
That adds up to 6?
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #14
Jota must start.

Hes on fire and on one of those streaks.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #15
A few interesting selection dilemmas to say the least. I think Matip will start it for. He came in cold in the Derby and played well and I think City away is a tough gig for either of our young/inexperienced lads.

Really hope Thiago is fit to help us keep the ball in midfield. We played well for 20 minutes in June/July but gave it away cheaply a couple of times and were punished.

Up top, I really thought Bobby would start until Tuesday. Now feels like you cant leave Jota out unless Klopp had a particular plan for Bobby and how to use him. He had a decent record at the Etihad.

All in all its a huge game. Im trying to downplay it in my mind, because I think even if we lose wed be in a decent position in the table given our tough start. Wed have it out the way and Id be confident that wed bounce back well.

By the same token, a win or even a draw obviously keeps us in a great position but trying not to hype it up too much at this stage.
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Reply #16
I think Bobby will play at least 60 since he's fresh and has a point to prove. We might see a slightly more selfish Firmino in front of goal in the coming weeks / months which could be a good thing... I reckon we'll see Jota coming on to run at their tired (shit) defenders late on. The equivalent of games we used to play  against them with everyone casting nervous glances towards Sané warming up on the hour mark.

Would love Thiago to be fit for this one.

2-1 us.
