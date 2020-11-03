« previous next »
Author Topic: RAOTY2020 who did it award...  (Read 647 times)

RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« on: November 3, 2020, 10:43:36 PM »
So... here we are... the end of the year is nigh, and what a year. I'll delete the preamble.


Who's doing it this year?

Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #1 on: November 3, 2020, 11:32:38 PM »
Trees Speak: Soul Sequencer

contender

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5WatxHK4VxY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5WatxHK4VxY</a>


Kelly Lee Owens: On
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/53EWchMsij8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/53EWchMsij8</a>

Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #2 on: November 3, 2020, 11:41:07 PM »
Idles - Ultra Mono.
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #3 on: November 3, 2020, 11:44:28 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SQkvjFl1k-E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SQkvjFl1k-E</a>
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #4 on: November 3, 2020, 11:58:48 PM »
Hen Ogledd: Trouble

(that video)


PLUS everything that Bulbils did...
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #5 on: November 4, 2020, 12:00:17 AM »
Keeley Forsyth the last remains of what it once was to feel human...

edit: see January..
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #6 on: November 4, 2020, 04:57:53 AM »
Quote from: Filler. on November  3, 2020, 11:58:48 PM
Hen Ogledd: Trouble

(that video)


PLUS everything that Bulbils did...

He put so much out over lockdown I just don't have the time to go through it. Any highlights you'd point me to?
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #7 on: November 4, 2020, 05:51:44 AM »
Adrianne Lenker - Songs
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #8 on: November 4, 2020, 08:33:37 AM »
Strongest year in a while, going to enjoy this thread.

Early shout Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters, I was put off by the initial hype but it has grown on me and it will take some topping.
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #9 on: November 4, 2020, 09:58:28 AM »
Quote from: Jake on November  4, 2020, 04:57:53 AM
He put so much out over lockdown I just don't have the time to go through it. Any highlights you'd point me to?

I've listened to 1-40 and #50 so I have some catching up to do. Originally, when they were being released I missed the first 7 or so but eventually caught up and a new Bulbils release became the highlight of the day. It genuinely felt like I was sharing this hell with them. Seem to remember 10/11/12 ish it got turned up a notch and also some hits around the 20 mark. I would need to scroll thru them again. I want to one day sit down and download them onto individual CDs and make my own box set as Bulbils were a big connect to the world. My favourite is probably 'Journey of The Canada Goose' (#32?). It's a single 35 minute jam and have often stuck it on. I need a revision tho... one day...




So who's organising RAOTY? I got free crate of beer when I did it so...?


edit: Dawson's bass guitar and bass guitaring and his amp or whatever is an absolutely beautiful thing in Bulbils. You can also hear it in Hen Ogledd. Sumptuous sound - love it.
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #10 on: November 4, 2020, 03:15:59 PM »
I'm almost positive that I have never posted in one of these, but I actually heard new music this year  :P

For your consideration: Phoebe Bridgers - "Punisher"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H9KYQ_tnTtc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H9KYQ_tnTtc</a>
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #11 on: November 5, 2020, 09:21:01 PM »
FlashingBlade has told me this evening thru ESP that he is interested in organising the prestigious RAOTY award for 2020. Great to see.

Happy 60th x


Be good to have a preamble in here... jogs the memory.

Keeley Forsyth's debut was a real joy for me in January , but that was overtaken in the black and white solo female cover competition from Kellly Lee Owens. I so want to nestle into her neck and under her hair. Proved to be an absolute must listen driving smoothly on the A34 at 90mph. Shit & Shine shot out 2 albums. Coriky eventually came out. Moses Boyd, Jeff Parker, Craven Faults (plus the monster extended version of one track some time later) Trees Speak, Nightingales, Four Tet, Wasted Shirt, Sunwatchers... and lots more. Buying Sun Ra and Hey Collosus I think - yet to hear those.
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #12 on: November 5, 2020, 09:53:49 PM »
Kelly Lee Owens: Inner Song (Aug 2020)


https://kellyleeowens.bandcamp.com/album/inner-song

'"Kelly Lee Owens has made one of the most beautiful records of the year."
- 5/5***** NME

Make sure you listen from the start..

Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #13 on: November 5, 2020, 10:30:02 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2YCeq9d3a10" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2YCeq9d3a10</a>


:)
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #14 on: November 6, 2020, 12:00:58 PM »
Quote from: red mongoose on November  4, 2020, 03:15:59 PM
I'm almost positive that I have never posted in one of these, but I actually heard new music this year  :P

For your consideration: Phoebe Bridgers - "Punisher"

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H9KYQ_tnTtc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H9KYQ_tnTtc</a>
Love this album
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #15 on: November 7, 2020, 07:52:42 PM »
I have an Evernote list of albums that I've kept going to help my shit memory and then tonight came across my Osees record - not on my list. Who could forget that release?! Me apparently.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nkmDmlEQInw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nkmDmlEQInw</a>
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #16 on: November 14, 2020, 10:33:52 PM »
Hen Ogledd: Paul is 9ft Tall (Marsh Gas)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1v0oYCzkPg8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1v0oYCzkPg8</a>
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #17 on: November 15, 2020, 02:30:45 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on November  4, 2020, 09:58:28 AM

So who's organising RAOTY? I got free crate of beer when I did it so...?


Glad you got a crate last year. Was worried that tradition had ended.

The Necks not got a mention yet. That album was a stunner.
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #18 on: November 16, 2020, 05:30:54 PM »
So who's gonna take up the challenge?...
I've already earned me spurs so not me....any one got Okkervils number?


The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:56:00 PM »
I'm happy to raise my hand and take responsibility for this for the 2020 edition - I've enjoyed following/participating in the past and I do enjoy a good spreadsheet.

Unless there are any objections, I'll formally kick things off at the turn of the month (around next weekend) and keep voting open for six weeks into early January.
Re: RAOTY2020 who did it award...
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:43:30 AM »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 11:56:00 PM
I'm happy to raise my hand and take responsibility for this for the 2020 edition - I've enjoyed following/participating in the past and I do enjoy a good spreadsheet.

Unless there are any objections, I'll formally kick things off at the turn of the month (around next weekend) and keep voting open for six weeks into early January.

Cheers mate! Looking forward to it. Love these threads.
