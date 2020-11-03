He put so much out over lockdown I just don't have the time to go through it. Any highlights you'd point me to?



I've listened to 1-40 and #50 so I have some catching up to do. Originally, when they were being released I missed the first 7 or so but eventually caught up and a new Bulbils release became the highlight of the day. It genuinely felt like I was sharing this hell with them. Seem to remember 10/11/12 ish it got turned up a notch and also some hits around the 20 mark. I would need to scroll thru them again. I want to one day sit down and download them onto individual CDs and make my own box set as Bulbils were a big connect to the world. My favourite is probably 'Journey of The Canada Goose' (#32?). It's a single 35 minute jam and have often stuck it on. I need a revision tho... one day...So who's organising RAOTY? I got free crate of beer when I did it so...?edit: Dawson's bass guitar and bass guitaring and his amp or whatever is an absolutely beautiful thing in Bulbils. You can also hear it in Hen Ogledd. Sumptuous sound - love it.