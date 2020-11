I was surprised we've not rested Trent more. We have genuine competition for Robertson's place in Tsimikas. I don't think Trent has any. So I would have thought it would make sense to protect Trent more than Robertson, given the squad options. A minor point.



I feel like part of that was in helping bed in Rhys Williams in the Right CB position, and Curtis Jones on the right of the midfield. They are both players still coming into their own, so it makes sense to have a steady hand between them. Also the fact that Trent himself is still a young lad who has risen through the ranks is that extra motivation for them. Otherwise they might have been left a bit exposed which could knock their confidence (before the game was won at least). At least that is my reading of it.