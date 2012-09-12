Scoreline-wise, our best of the season.



Atlanta were just asking to be humped in their approach. I'd argue that they were very naive and played into our hands. However we still had to punish them and boy did we. Alisson made some quality saves to give us a boosting clean sheet.



I personally think Chelsea away has been our best performance of the season so far.



The scary thing is I think a few of our players can play better, such as Mane. He was still highly effective but not near his best I didn't think.



Jota is just incredible. The perfect attacking signing we needed this summer.



I was surprised we've not rested Trent more. We have genuine competition for Robertson's place in Tsimikas. I don't think Trent has any. So I would have thought it would make sense to protect Trent more than Robertson, given the squad options. A minor point.



Thought Henderson was outstanding. Not necessarily on the ball or without it (although he was very good). More his leadership. He's such a presence now. You could hear him willing on every player to fight for ever ball. All you can hear on the TV is our amazing captain. He's intense and "intensity is our identity". He needs to be talked up there with the PL great leaders given his influence and what he has done!