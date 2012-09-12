Exceptional. I cannot imagine being 19 years old and playing my second adult professional football game in the Champions League against Muriel and Zapata, or most of the time against Zapata, he told reporters.
Its incredible. I would have been nervous like hell.
The boys are not, that helps massively. But defending is obviously a common thing and how the team defended tonight was absolutely incredible.
When you leave the last line alone, which we did from time to time, not on purpose but because of thinking things are always going well, in the end we win the challenges anyway.
We had to change that obviously because Virg is not there anymore and so that means if you share that responsibility now, if you put it on 10 shoulders instead of on one, then it can work out.
Can someone explain what Klopp meant by this, in terms an idiot can understand? The 'leave the last line alone' bit?