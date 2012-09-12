« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8] 9   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'  (Read 14966 times)

Offline kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,630
  • JFT 96
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #280 on: November 3, 2020, 11:45:48 PM »
What a difference Allison makes. He's such a special player. His impact on our whole defence and style of play is unbelievable. Might sound daft, but we don't get the type of attacking performance we saw today without him. The whole team just seems to have more swagger with him in goal. The confidence he gives the defence radiates through the whole team.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #281 on: November 3, 2020, 11:51:55 PM »
Quote from: Lar Salty on November  3, 2020, 11:20:12 PM
I can't remember anyone having an eye for attacking talent quite like Klopp. None of Mane, Salah or Jota were considered world class players when they signed (Salah was almost seen as a reclamation project, and Mane was a standout on a midtable team that no one outside of the country knew much about), but here we are with Mane and Salah arguably the two best wingers on the planet and Jota looking like he has the potential to do the same.

I love feeling confident when Klopp spends big money on a player that he has someone he's 100% sure of. Like there's due diligence there where other clubs might have a disconnect between ownership and management.

Hes admitted that he wasnt convinced by Mo - thought he was too lightweight for the PL and he had to be persuaded by the scouts that he was the real deal.

But Klopps still a pretty good judge of a football player, nonetheless!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • BAGs
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #282 on: November 3, 2020, 11:53:05 PM »
I was travelling when the match was on so I had no idea of the score until not long ago.

What a fantastic result.  ;D

I've not watched Atalanta, but I know this was being touted as our most difficult match in the group, so to turn my phone on and see a 0-5 result, I'm chuffed to say the least. I can't wait to check the highlights and see the goals.

Jota sounds like a steal too. What an impact he's having.
Logged

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #283 on: November 3, 2020, 11:53:25 PM »
They were unbelievably naive tactically. They're used to out-work and swarm opponents in a very slow league and they thought they could just play the same way against us but they couldn't live with our intensity and quality. Our passing went through their midfield like a knife through butter and the amount of space they left in behind the wingbacks time and time again was shocking. We were absolute quality, but they made it very easy for us.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #284 on: November 3, 2020, 11:55:07 PM »
Klopp was on the back of five losses in Italy tonight. He put that to bed pretty emphatically.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,450
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #285 on: November 4, 2020, 12:01:41 AM »
Quote from: kasperoff on November  3, 2020, 11:45:48 PM
What a difference Allison makes. He's such a special player. His impact on our whole defence and style of play is unbelievable. Might sound daft, but we don't get the type of attacking performance we saw today without him. The whole team just seems to have more swagger with him in goal. The confidence he gives the defence radiates through the whole team.
He is a close MOTM for me. That confidence that he brings to his defence and to let the midfield and forward do their thing which were missing when Adrian was in goal. Where every attack caused nervousness. Glad that there was nothing like that tonight.

Atalanta dont even get to score against him when they were offside. Such were his relentless steel.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,716
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #286 on: November 4, 2020, 12:23:38 AM »
Quote from: kasperoff on November  3, 2020, 11:45:48 PM
What a difference Allison makes. He's such a special player. His impact on our whole defence and style of play is unbelievable. Might sound daft, but we don't get the type of attacking performance we saw today without him. The whole team just seems to have more swagger with him in goal. The confidence he gives the defence radiates through the whole team.

Indeed. Totally agree. The team seems to be more composed in everything with Ali in goal. If Jota did not have the hattrick, Ali would have been my MOTM.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,562
  • BAGs
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #287 on: November 4, 2020, 12:24:07 AM »
I just watched brief highlights.  :)

We played some lovely stuff. Some wonderful goals in there. Alisson was excellent and made things look easy when they probably weren't.

Jota's second goal and salah's goals were beautiful.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4_IHHJ_i-sY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4_IHHJ_i-sY</a>
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #288 on: November 4, 2020, 12:30:49 AM »
Quote from: kasperoff on November  3, 2020, 11:45:48 PM
What a difference Allison makes. He's such a special player. His impact on our whole defence and style of play is unbelievable. Might sound daft, but we don't get the type of attacking performance we saw today without him. The whole team just seems to have more swagger with him in goal. The confidence he gives the defence radiates through the whole team.

Yes he makes a huge difference, back to front. In terms of how we play, where the backline is, the lot, and his actual goalkeeping is first rate too. Tonight he was outstanding
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #289 on: November 4, 2020, 12:48:10 AM »
Didn't see this happening!
Logged
Believer

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,242
  • SPQR
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #290 on: November 4, 2020, 01:32:53 AM »
Seeing as that Thiago didn't even make the bench is there any chance of him being fit for City?
Logged

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,898
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #291 on: November 4, 2020, 01:41:45 AM »
Exceptional. I cannot imagine being 19 years old and playing my second adult professional football game in the Champions League against Muriel and Zapata, or most of the time against Zapata, he told reporters.

Its incredible. I would have been nervous like hell.

The boys are not, that helps massively. But defending is obviously a common thing and how the team defended tonight was absolutely incredible.

When you leave the last line alone, which we did from time to time, not on purpose but because of thinking things are always going well, in the end we win the challenges anyway.

We had to change that obviously because Virg is not there anymore and so that means if you share that responsibility now, if you put it on 10 shoulders instead of on one, then it can work out.

___

Can someone explain what Klopp meant by this, in terms an idiot can understand? The 'leave the last line alone' bit?
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #292 on: November 4, 2020, 01:58:01 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on November  4, 2020, 01:41:45 AM
Exceptional. I cannot imagine being 19 years old and playing my second adult professional football game in the Champions League against Muriel and Zapata, or most of the time against Zapata, he told reporters.

Its incredible. I would have been nervous like hell.

The boys are not, that helps massively. But defending is obviously a common thing and how the team defended tonight was absolutely incredible.

When you leave the last line alone, which we did from time to time, not on purpose but because of thinking things are always going well, in the end we win the challenges anyway.

We had to change that obviously because Virg is not there anymore and so that means if you share that responsibility now, if you put it on 10 shoulders instead of on one, then it can work out.

___

Can someone explain what Klopp meant by this, in terms an idiot can understand? The 'leave the last line alone' bit?

I think he basically meant that when you have Virg in the back line, you can take some risks with the team shape and the team's attacking intent because of how good a defender he is, especially in things like one-on-one. So you can leave spaces between the lines and perhaps have not as much counter attack protection as you usually might have because you can depend on Virg bailing us out, so to speak. You don't have to defend collectively THAT MUCH (even though this wasn't really true even with Virg in the team) because you have someone like him in the team.

In the case of Rhys, who is so young and inexperienced, Klopp is saying that is critical that the team takes collective responsibility in defending so there's almost no instances where Rhys is exposed to an individual situation (an example could be Zapata running at him with no other Liverpool players around him). With someone like Virg out, it is essential that his responsibilities don't end up falling squarely on Rhys' shoulders but across multiple shoulders because that burden of defensive duties are now being shared by his teammates as well.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #293 on: November 4, 2020, 02:09:56 AM »
Absolutely brilliant display that even the most bias ref ever couldn't ruin.
Rhys and Curtis were brilliant and Jota just WOW .
Think my favourite player needs to  make way for Jota, probably just needs to charge his batteries and he will come again.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,949
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #294 on: November 4, 2020, 02:34:02 AM »
Beautiful!

Everyone played well.

Jota was just sublime.
But both Mané and Salah were absolutely scintillating tonight. All bodes well for Sunday.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #295 on: November 4, 2020, 03:11:57 AM »
was expecting a difficult night, would've taken an injury free draw in prep for the city game, turns out a pretty much a perfect night (as long as jota's knock at the end is nothing(

fantastic team performance with a classy as fuck hat-trick from jota, every finish was top class, esp loved the second goal
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #296 on: November 4, 2020, 03:23:18 AM »
If they haven't already, every single PL and CL team will be on the blower ordering double decker buses for when they play us.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline 88_RED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #297 on: November 4, 2020, 04:22:20 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on November  3, 2020, 10:17:01 PM
Bloody hell. Man City must be quivering in their boots.  We are cool as fuck 8)

No chance.. City know Mike Riley's gang of thugs are in action..
Logged
F*CK 0FF Mourinho..

Offline Abin465

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 67
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #298 on: November 4, 2020, 06:31:40 AM »
Loved to see the return of "scoring from opposition's corner"  ;D
Logged

Offline kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,682
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #299 on: November 4, 2020, 07:03:50 AM »
I know they we're missing De Roon and Gosens two brilliant players for Atalanta over the past couple of seasons but we we're without Van Dijk and Fabinho ourselves so beating a side that good with a brilliant manager like Gaseprini in charge is a phenomenal achievement.
Logged

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #300 on: November 4, 2020, 08:17:36 AM »
Quote from: him_15 on November  4, 2020, 12:48:10 AM
Didn't see this happening!

me either, I was expecting a score draw to be honest. i know mentality mosters gets used a lot but christ this squad are just so strong.
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #301 on: November 4, 2020, 08:19:21 AM »

Best away performance since Leicester on Boxing Day IMO .

Class !
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #302 on: November 4, 2020, 08:26:30 AM »
from the kick off we looked determined and up for it - I think we caught them by surprise and they never came back

yes they did have a good period after the substitutes and on another day could've had a couple but so could've we

as a boxing analogy - our quick left and right uppercuts caught them off guard and their players were always looking to their corner (the bench) for help whilst staggering around the ring

in fact, early into that second half the ref could've stepped in  ;D

Rhys and Curtis were sound - and Jota what can you say that hasn't already been said

and a shout out for Gini too

great result

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline na fir dearg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,247
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #303 on: November 4, 2020, 09:05:57 AM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on November  4, 2020, 01:41:45 AM
Exceptional. I cannot imagine being 19 years old and playing my second adult professional football game in the Champions League against Muriel and Zapata, or most of the time against Zapata, he told reporters.

Its incredible. I would have been nervous like hell.

The boys are not, that helps massively. But defending is obviously a common thing and how the team defended tonight was absolutely incredible.

When you leave the last line alone, which we did from time to time, not on purpose but because of thinking things are always going well, in the end we win the challenges anyway.

We had to change that obviously because Virg is not there anymore and so that means if you share that responsibility now, if you put it on 10 shoulders instead of on one, then it can work out.

___

Can someone explain what Klopp meant by this, in terms an idiot can understand? The 'leave the last line alone' bit?

I think he meant there were times when the back 4 were left to defend on their own after we maybe turned the ball over or something, not a problem really!
Logged

Offline Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,606
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #304 on: November 4, 2020, 09:06:05 AM »
Mo Salah is a very special footballer. His goal involvement stats are world class. Great night, great result, now bring on those pricks at the weekend.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
  • An absolute p***k
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #305 on: November 4, 2020, 09:08:38 AM »
Absolutely destroyed them, hopefully wrap up qualification next match so we can rest guys for the final games. First time weve ever won the first three games in the group stage.
Logged

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #306 on: November 4, 2020, 09:24:18 AM »
Great performance from the team totally blew Atalanta away.

Can't believe people here in the pre match thread wanted us to play the reserves and wave this match off. Klopp wants qualification gone ASAP so he can rest the players in December. Beat Atalanta at home now would finish this off with two games to go.
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,408
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #307 on: November 4, 2020, 09:25:46 AM »
Peaking at the right time, as planned.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #308 on: November 4, 2020, 09:42:51 AM »
Quote from: Phil M on November  4, 2020, 09:06:05 AM
Mo Salah is a very special footballer. His goal involvement stats are world class. Great night, great result, now bring on those pricks at the weekend.

Yep. Salah was class as usual. the break away for his goal was typical. You dont see many players breaking from there own half with the ball to score. His hold up play is something that doesnt get spoken about enough. He gets the ball in his feet with two defenders on him and keeps us in possession so well, sometimes he rolls the pair of them. What a player.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • Yeah right..
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #309 on: November 4, 2020, 09:43:56 AM »
The result & performance speaks for itself, we demolished Atalanta,such a classy & professional display from the reds.
We finished the game with..

 Neco..Rhys..Gomez..Tsimikas
                   Milner
       Jones............Keita

I think under any other manager in the world..that team concedes late on..Klopp instills so much belief and confidence in the lads, there was a phase in the 2nd half which made me laugh a bit..Allison receives the ball & Rhys Williams is barking at him to play it wide quickly to Trent.
Well done redmen, outstanding!
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,615
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #310 on: November 4, 2020, 10:06:54 AM »
Great away performance in Europe, just wish we were all there to witness it as well.

It really could have been a few more...
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,624
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #311 on: November 4, 2020, 10:11:16 AM »
Superb performance all round. Really bossed it, in all facets of the game, from start to finish. Start to the season has been good so far. Even more so given the injuries. The bounce back from the 7-2 at Villa has been hugely impressive and last night felt like a culmination of that response.

A huge game before the international break now, and where a draw/win would mean we've started the season really well. Top of the CL group and hopefully top of the league come Sunday night.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #312 on: November 4, 2020, 10:23:26 AM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on November  4, 2020, 02:09:56 AM
Absolutely brilliant display that even the most bias ref ever couldn't ruin.

The ref was pretty fucking poor, I'm glad that wasn't a close game where he could have tipped the balance.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,612
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #313 on: November 4, 2020, 10:23:45 AM »
I loved Henderson and Gini performances - so controlled and assured.

Jones was also excellent - he is very cool in possession.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,400
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #314 on: November 4, 2020, 11:08:16 AM »
Have you noticed how 'flat' Allison's didtribution from the back is? Whereas other keepers will hit the ball high, like a mortar shell, Ali's tend to have a flat trajectory.
Logged

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,898
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #315 on: November 4, 2020, 11:27:42 AM »
Quote from: Angelius on November  4, 2020, 01:58:01 AM
I think he basically meant that when you have Virg in the back line, you can take some risks with the team shape and the team's attacking intent because of how good a defender he is, especially in things like one-on-one. So you can leave spaces between the lines and perhaps have not as much counter attack protection as you usually might have because you can depend on Virg bailing us out, so to speak. You don't have to defend collectively THAT MUCH (even though this wasn't really true even with Virg in the team) because you have someone like him in the team.

In the case of Rhys, who is so young and inexperienced, Klopp is saying that is critical that the team takes collective responsibility in defending so there's almost no instances where Rhys is exposed to an individual situation (an example could be Zapata running at him with no other Liverpool players around him). With someone like Virg out, it is essential that his responsibilities don't end up falling squarely on Rhys' shoulders but across multiple shoulders because that burden of defensive duties are now being shared by his teammates as well.

Yeah, makes perfect sense thank you! I wonder if we'll end up surprising people in the defensive department this season. I think our team is capable of playing any way as long as they do it as a team.
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #316 on: November 4, 2020, 11:33:08 AM »
One thing I thought about last night was that Trents defensive work has improved and his positioning is getting better all the time. He got a few important interceptions and tackles in and this would obviously have helped Williams. That bodes well for the future.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,206
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #317 on: November 4, 2020, 11:41:11 AM »
Great performance last night as that was the best we played in ages, great pressure without the ball and when we did have it we were deadly. Tactically spot on as we took advantage of the spaces they left us, assured in defense, solid midfield and tremendous in attack. Hats off to the young lads as did not look out of place in a world class team and what a hattrick from Jota. The lad is confident he can do it no matter where he plays.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,279
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #318 on: November 4, 2020, 12:27:20 PM »
Amazing performance. Couldn't be happier with it - and has given me something to retreat back into with all the other things going on right now which is nice.Properly buzzing for the City match now.

Also this might be the first time we have ended up qualifying with multiple games to spare since as long as I can remember.

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  4, 2020, 11:08:16 AM
Have you noticed how 'flat' Allison's didtribution from the back is? Whereas other keepers will hit the ball high, like a mortar shell, Ali's tend to have a flat trajectory.

I guess it allows it to travel much faster when breaking out and makes it harder for defenders to judge where it will fall. I know these are professional and elite players at the top end of the game, but the quality of their control never ceases to amaze me when they get on the end of these long balls
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Atalanta 0 vs Liverpool 5 Jota 16' 33' 54' Mo 47' Sadio 49'
« Reply #319 on: November 4, 2020, 12:48:59 PM »
Scoreline-wise, our best of the season.

Atlanta were just asking to be humped in their approach.  I'd argue that they were very naive and played into our hands.  However we still had to punish them and boy did we.  Alisson made some quality saves to give us a boosting clean sheet.

I personally think Chelsea away has been our best performance of the season so far. 

The scary thing is I think a few of our players can play better, such as Mane.  He was still highly effective but not near his best I didn't think.

Jota is just incredible.  The perfect attacking signing we needed this summer. 

I was surprised we've not rested Trent more.  We have genuine competition for Robertson's place in Tsimikas.  I don't think Trent has any.   So I would have thought it would make sense to protect Trent more than Robertson, given the squad options.  A minor point.

Thought Henderson was outstanding.  Not necessarily on the ball or without it (although he was very good).  More his leadership.  He's such a presence now.  You could hear him willing on every player to fight for ever ball.  All you can hear on the TV is our amazing captain.  He's intense and "intensity is our identity".  He needs to be talked up there with the PL great leaders given his influence and what he has done!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8] 9   Go Up
« previous next »
 