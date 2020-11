I get what you're saying mate, we're pacing ourselves, we have too, but what I wanted to reiterate was that regardless of the result on Sunday, there's still so much football to be played. Like last season, yes beating City when we did early in the season helped, but we still had to win countless matches to expand that gap.



Yeah we did, but as I was trying to say; Klopp realised that we had that distance to go.Everything feels calculated and paced and measured. We do enough -sometimes like tonight we do a lot more - within ourselves - but by the end of the season because it is measured and it is thought about - we have the right people with the right pacing and the right stuff to make that final sprint.We've had some amazing managers since our heyday and some amazing coaches. But most of them were great in spurts or in distance then it was hit and miss.Klopp gets it. He gets us doing enough. And he gets us in tune and understanding the game and the team and our place in the season.Brilliant to see.