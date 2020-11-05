ROUND 4 RESULTS



Samie: Lance Storm, Booker T and Stevie Ray, Giant Gonzalez

Tubby: Edge and Christian, Steve Austin

Lobo: D'Lo Brown, Edge and Christian, John Cena

Kloppagetime: Edge and Christian, Shawn Michaels

Betty Blue: Steve Austin

Hellrazor: Tito Santana, Edge and Christian, Triple H

Stockholm Syndrome: Tajiri, Sheamus and Cesaro, John Cena

Elzar: Booker T and Stevie Ray, Rey Mysterio

Wullie: Hardcore Holly, Andre the Giant

Lawnmowerman: Nasty Boys, Rick Martel

XabiArt: Rikishi, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, Triple H

Max Powers: The Hardyz, Triple H

Y2J: No Picks

Liverluke: No Picks



You guys are wild as hell hahahaha fuck. How do multiple people go for Harlem Heat while the Hardyz and Outlaws are picked up unopposed?



Special commiserations to Tubby, who took Austin, told everyone he took Austin, and then got spite-fucked by Betty!



And congrats to Wullie and Lawnmowerman for filling out your teams!