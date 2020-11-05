« previous next »
8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)

  Samie
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #40 on: November 5, 2020, 11:13:42 PM »
 :wanker

Fuck off! I'm taking Dusty.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #41 on: November 5, 2020, 11:44:54 PM »
Quick question, should we treat cruiseweight/lightheavyweight titles as midcard titles? And what about the hardcore title?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #42 on: November 5, 2020, 11:49:12 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November  5, 2020, 11:44:54 PM
Quick question, should we treat cruiseweight/lightheavyweight titles as midcard titles? And what about the hardcore title?

I'd say all titles below the main one is a midcard title
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 01:40:16 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on November  5, 2020, 11:49:12 PM
I'd say all titles below the main one is a midcard title

Yep, I considered ruling out some of the lowest end ones but I feel like every IC Champ during the hardcore era held that belt too
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:59:09 PM »
ROUND 4 RESULTS

Samie: Lance Storm, Booker T and Stevie Ray, Giant Gonzalez
Tubby: Edge and Christian, Steve Austin
Lobo: D'Lo Brown, Edge and Christian, John Cena
Kloppagetime: Edge and Christian, Shawn Michaels
Betty Blue: Steve Austin
Hellrazor: Tito Santana, Edge and Christian, Triple H
Stockholm Syndrome: Tajiri, Sheamus and Cesaro, John Cena
Elzar: Booker T and Stevie Ray, Rey Mysterio
Wullie: Hardcore Holly, Andre the Giant
Lawnmowerman: Nasty Boys, Rick Martel
XabiArt: Rikishi, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, Triple H
Max Powers: The Hardyz, Triple H
Y2J: No Picks
Liverluke: No Picks

You guys are wild as hell hahahaha fuck. How do multiple people go for Harlem Heat while the Hardyz and Outlaws are picked up unopposed?

Special commiserations to Tubby, who took Austin, told everyone he took Austin, and then got spite-fucked by Betty!

And congrats to Wullie and Lawnmowerman for filling out your teams!
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:01:01 AM »
OP has the requirements for each team if you're getting lost.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:02:11 AM »
Yes! I have my man.  ;D

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:20:47 AM »
Mission accomplished.

Disappointed in the lack of tactical blocking from others though. That's half the fun in these things!
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #48 on: Today at 12:25:12 AM »
Elzhar blocked me on of all things on Harlem Heat for fucks sake.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:55:46 AM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:20:47 AM
Mission accomplished.

Disappointed in the lack of tactical blocking from others though. That's half the fun in these things!

Maybe Kloppagetime was trying to block you all for HBK?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #50 on: Today at 01:00:37 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 12:55:46 AM
Maybe Kloppagetime was trying to block you all for HBK?

I'm talking more about the guys with midcard picks. I tried to do it picking Arn last round. I'd have loved to see someone cockblock the Hardyz via Matt.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:57:21 AM »
Had no idea that was encouraged in these sheep things
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:53:46 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:11 AM
Yes! I have my man.  ;D


I see your giant and raise you

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #53 on: Today at 11:51:56 AM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:57:21 AM
Had no idea that was encouraged in these sheep things

Yep, half the fun in these things is torpedoing other people's picks. Sure, you can go about your own business and create a decent team, but fucking someone else over is so much more fun.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:55:04 PM »
ROUND 5 RESULTS

Samie: Gerry and Jack Brisco
Tubby: Usos, Rick Rude
Lobo: Usos, Roman Reigns
Kloppagetime: Demolition
Betty Blue: Jake Roberts
Hellrazor: Demolition, Rick Rude
Stockholm Syndrome: Eddie Guerrero
Elzar: Rock n Roll Express
XabiArt: Eddie Guerrero
Max Powers: Batista
Y2J: No Pick
Liverluke: No Pick

Congrats Samie, Betty, Elzar and Max for completing your teams!

Go again lads!
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:56:51 PM »
FFS Lobo.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:59:55 PM »
Go on the Brisco's!  8)
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:00:55 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 08:56:51 PM
FFS Lobo.

How have you both picked a tag team I've literally never heard of  :lmao
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:06:06 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:00:55 PM
How have you both picked a tag team I've literally never heard of  :lmao

This doesn't bode well for voting, they've been one of the major tag teams of the past 10 years.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:09:50 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 09:06:06 PM
This doesn't bode well for voting, they've been one of the major tag teams of the past 10 years.

I don't know anything about wrestling post-early 00s.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:12:10 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:09:50 PM
I don't know anything about wrestling post-early 00s.

This is what it looks like these days.

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:14:49 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 09:12:10 PM
This is what it looks like these days.



Does anyone do a leg drop as a finishing move?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:18:22 PM »
Some of these newbies would fuckup a leg drop mate.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:18:42 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 09:14:49 PM
Does anyone do a leg drop as a finishing move?

Yep!  But from the top rope with a triple somersault.
