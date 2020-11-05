« previous next »
November 5, 2020, 11:13:42 PM
 :wanker

Fuck off! I'm taking Dusty.
November 5, 2020, 11:44:54 PM
Quick question, should we treat cruiseweight/lightheavyweight titles as midcard titles? And what about the hardcore title?
November 5, 2020, 11:49:12 PM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November  5, 2020, 11:44:54 PM
Quick question, should we treat cruiseweight/lightheavyweight titles as midcard titles? And what about the hardcore title?

I'd say all titles below the main one is a midcard title
Yesterday at 01:40:16 AM
Quote from: Elzar on November  5, 2020, 11:49:12 PM
I'd say all titles below the main one is a midcard title

Yep, I considered ruling out some of the lowest end ones but I feel like every IC Champ during the hardcore era held that belt too
Yesterday at 11:59:09 PM
ROUND 4 RESULTS

Samie: Lance Storm, Booker T and Stevie Ray, Giant Gonzalez
Tubby: Edge and Christian, Steve Austin
Lobo: D'Lo Brown, Edge and Christian, John Cena
Kloppagetime: Edge and Christian, Shawn Michaels
Betty Blue: Steve Austin
Hellrazor: Tito Santana, Edge and Christian, Triple H
Stockholm Syndrome: Tajiri, Sheamus and Cesaro, John Cena
Elzar: Booker T and Stevie Ray, Rey Mysterio
Wullie: Hardcore Holly, Andre the Giant
Lawnmowerman: Nasty Boys, Rick Martel
XabiArt: Rikishi, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, Triple H
Max Powers: The Hardyz, Triple H
Y2J: No Picks
Liverluke: No Picks

You guys are wild as hell hahahaha fuck. How do multiple people go for Harlem Heat while the Hardyz and Outlaws are picked up unopposed?

Special commiserations to Tubby, who took Austin, told everyone he took Austin, and then got spite-fucked by Betty!

And congrats to Wullie and Lawnmowerman for filling out your teams!
Today at 12:01:01 AM
OP has the requirements for each team if you're getting lost.
Today at 12:02:11 AM
Yes! I have my man.  ;D
