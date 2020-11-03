« previous next »
Author Topic: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)  (Read 394 times)

8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« on: November 3, 2020, 02:48:18 AM »
Hello all, welcome to the thread you don't post in - this is the one you use to check and see who is available.



Teams

Samie: Sycho Sid
Tubby: The Rock
Lobo: CM Punk
Kloppagetime: Sting
Betty Blue: Hulk Hogan
Hellrazor:
Stockholm Syndrome: Brock Lesnar
Elzar: Goldberg, British Bulldog
Wullie: AJ Styles
Lawnmowerman: Vader
XabiArt: Kurt Angle
Max Powers: Mick Foley
Y2J: Ric Flair
LiverLuke:

Ineligible Wrestlers: Bret Hart

ROUND ONE: ANY WRESTLER WHO HAS HELD WORLD TITLE BELTS BELONGING TO TWO MAJOR PROMOTIONS

Picks due in 24 hours, only 5 remaining as it stands. You may also change your pick at any time before the deadline.

Wikipedia is our official source for any and all disputes.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:47:01 AM by Something Worse »
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #1 on: November 3, 2020, 09:20:03 AM »
So who has everyone picked so far?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #2 on: November 3, 2020, 09:29:02 AM »
The only one we know for sure is Samie picked Bret Hart
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #3 on: November 3, 2020, 09:50:13 AM »
Ok, I've gone for The Rock.  Just in case anyone else has picked him and now needs to change.  Thanks, guys.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #4 on: November 3, 2020, 10:34:53 AM »
I've gone for Goldberg because I'm playing in Kayfabe.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #5 on: November 3, 2020, 01:27:19 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November  3, 2020, 09:29:02 AM
The only one we know for sure is Samie picked Bret Hart

Austin mate.  But it's nice to know you get me.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #6 on: November 3, 2020, 03:05:59 PM »
"welcome to the thread you don't post in"

You fuckers! Haha
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #7 on: November 3, 2020, 03:08:49 PM »
You got all the picks yet, Clausy?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #8 on: November 3, 2020, 03:29:19 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on November  3, 2020, 03:08:49 PM
You got all the picks yet, Clausy?

Waiting on two
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:17:35 AM »
ROUND ONE RESULTS

Samie: Sycho Sid
Tubby: The Rock
Lobo: Bret Hart
Kloppagetime: Sting
Betty Blue: Hulk Hogan
Hellrazor: No pick
Stockholm Syndrome: Brock Lesnar
Elzar: Goldberg
Wullie: AJ Styles
Lawnmowerman: Bret Hart
XabiArt: Kurt Angle
Max Powers: Mick Foley
Y2J: Ric Flair
LiverLuke: Bret Hart

The Hitman is out!

Lobo, Lawnmowerman and LiverLuke need to send in another pick for the first round. Congrats to everyone else, some big names off the board early.

ROUND TWO - ANY WRESTLER WHO HAS HELD MIDCARD TITLES THREE TIMES AND NEVER WON THE WORLD TITLE

To clarify, this can be one belt three times, or three belts once, or any combination of titles that equals or exceeds three reigns. A midcard belt is any singles title other than a world title, across any major promotion (including foreign promotions).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:35:13 AM by Something Worse »
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:33:00 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 03:17:35 AM
ROUND ONE RESULTS

Samie: Goldberg
Tubby: The Rock
Lobo: Bret Hart
Kloppagetime: Sting
Betty Blue: Hulk Hogan
Hellrazor: No pick
Stockholm Syndrome: Brock Lesnar
Elzar: Goldberg
Wullie: AJ Styles
Lawnmowerman: Bret Hart
XabiArt: Kurt Angle
Max Powers: Mick Foley
Y2J: Ric Flair
LiverLuke: Bret Hart

The Hitman is out!

Lobo, Lawnmowerman and LiverLuke need to send in another pick for the first round. Congrats to everyone else, some big names off the board early.

ROUND TWO - ANY WRESTLER WHO HAS HELD MIDCARD TITLES THREE TIMES AND NEVER WON THE WORLD TITLE

To clarify, this can be one belt three times, or three belts once, or any combination of titles that equals or exceeds three reigns. A midcard belt is any singles title other than a world title, across any major promotion (including foreign promotions).

Mate there are 2 Goldberg there
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:35:31 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:33:00 AM
Mate there are 2 Goldberg there

My bad, got my hosses crossed! Samie took Sid
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:26:04 AM »
Does it have to be the same title 3 times or any midcard title?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:47:02 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:26:04 AM
Does it have to be the same title 3 times or any midcard title?

Total of three reigns
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:12:49 AM »
Woohoo!

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:10:22 AM »
Just FYI everyone, you could say my next pick is going to be... perfect.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:32:53 AM »
Haha Lobo.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:12:42 AM »
Did the Rock have titles in 2 different places? WCW was part of WWE by then, so was basically like NXT is now....
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:27:19 AM »
Randy savage

I'll.not apologize for being late as I did say I wasn't going into it

But I'll stay in to keep fair
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:47:07 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:12:42 AM
Did the Rock have titles in 2 different places? WCW was part of WWE by then, so was basically like NXT is now....

He won the WCW title. Doesn't matter where he won it, he won it
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 03:01:20 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 10:27:19 AM
Randy savage

I'll.not apologize for being late as I did say I wasn't going into it

But I'll stay in to keep fair

Sorry I thought you were in! Can you PM your two picks to me?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 03:02:04 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:12:42 AM
Did the Rock have titles in 2 different places? WCW was part of WWE by then, so was basically like NXT is now....

It's officially counted as a reign, unlike WWE ECW and the original promotion.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 03:06:36 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 03:02:04 PM
It's officially counted as a reign, unlike WWE ECW and the original promotion.

Can you remind me which federations we're counting for world championship reigns on pick two?
Logged
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 03:09:38 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 03:06:36 PM
Can you remind me which federations we're counting for world championship reigns on pick two?

Same ones, WWE/WCW/ECW etc.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:46:11 AM »
ROUND TWO RESULTS

To quote Gangrel when you press L2 on WWF Raw on the PS1 - IT'S TIME FOR A BLOODBAAAATH

Samie: Razor Ramon
Tubby: Owen Hart
Lobo: CM Punk, Razor Ramon
Kloppagetime: Owen Hart
Betty Blue: Owen Hart
Hellrazor: Randy Savage, Owen Hart
Stockholm Syndrome: Razor Ramon
Elzar: British Bulldog
Wullie: Owen Hart
Lawnmowerman: Vader, Roddy Piper
XabiArt: Razor Ramon
Max Powers: Roddy Piper
Y2J: No Pick
Liverluke:Randy Savage

Congrats to Elzar, the only guy to get a Round Two pick, and a very good one too) and to Lawnmowerman for adding some beef to proceedings with Vader. Lobo got CM Punk.

In a round I thought I'd call The X-Pac Classic you all picked the same three wrestlers haha! Roddy, Razor and Owen are ineligible, as is Randy Savage.

OP is updated with the rosters and ineligible wrestlers.

Everyone but Elzar owes me a second round pick. Liverluke and Hellrazor owe me a first too.

ROUND THREE - ANY TAG TEAM THAT HAS HELD TAG TEAM GOLD ON THREE OCCASIONS

Usual promotions (AWA, WCW, WWF, AEW etc etc)

This is where it gets fucking wild - if you pick a tag team that someone else picks, they're both out. If you pick a tag team and someone else picks a tag team that overlaps (I know they don't qualify but just for an example) if one person picked Bret/Anvil and someone else picked Bret/Owen both of you lose that pick and all three wrestlers are ineligible.

Ineligible list: Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Owen Hart, Roddy Piper, Razor Ramon/Scott Hall
