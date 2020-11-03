ROUND TWO RESULTS



To quote Gangrel when you press L2 on WWF Raw on the PS1 - IT'S TIME FOR A BLOODBAAAATH



Samie: Razor Ramon

Tubby: Owen Hart

Lobo: CM Punk, Razor Ramon

Kloppagetime: Owen Hart

Betty Blue: Owen Hart

Hellrazor: Randy Savage, Owen Hart

Stockholm Syndrome: Razor Ramon

Elzar: British Bulldog

Wullie: Owen Hart

Lawnmowerman: Vader, Roddy Piper

XabiArt: Razor Ramon

Max Powers: Roddy Piper

Y2J: No Pick

Liverluke:Randy Savage



Congrats to Elzar, the only guy to get a Round Two pick, and a very good one too) and to Lawnmowerman for adding some beef to proceedings with Vader. Lobo got CM Punk.



In a round I thought I'd call The X-Pac Classic you all picked the same three wrestlers haha! Roddy, Razor and Owen are ineligible, as is Randy Savage.



OP is updated with the rosters and ineligible wrestlers.



Everyone but Elzar owes me a second round pick. Liverluke and Hellrazor owe me a first too.



ROUND THREE - ANY TAG TEAM THAT HAS HELD TAG TEAM GOLD ON THREE OCCASIONS



Usual promotions (AWA, WCW, WWF, AEW etc etc)



This is where it gets fucking wild - if you pick a tag team that someone else picks, they're both out. If you pick a tag team and someone else picks a tag team that overlaps (I know they don't qualify but just for an example) if one person picked Bret/Anvil and someone else picked Bret/Owen both of you lose that pick and all three wrestlers are ineligible.



Ineligible list: Bret Hart, Randy Savage, Owen Hart, Roddy Piper, Razor Ramon/Scott Hall