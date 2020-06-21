« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Matchday 3  (Read 2682 times)

Online oxenstierna

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #80 on: Today at 06:25:30 PM »
Skrtel, Demba Ba and Rafael in the same side. Is it 2013?
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #81 on: Today at 06:26:35 PM »
Online oojason

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #82 on: Today at 06:28:34 PM »

Demba Ba goal for Basaksehir on 13' - https://streamja.com/0P3q6 & https://streamable.com/9bd50i



Yerokhin  goal for vs Lazio, on 32' - https://streamable.com/ztfpml & https://streamable.com/o235mx

.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online fucking appalled

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #83 on: Today at 06:28:59 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Today at 06:25:30 PM
Skrtel, Demba Ba and Rafael in the same side. Is it 2013?

The ghosts of Xmas past, present and....Suarez?
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online Ray K

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:30:35 PM »
If only there was a previous example of Demba Ba running unopposed from his own half to finish past the keeper. Nope, completely blanked any such instances.
Online whtwht

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #85 on: Today at 06:30:54 PM »
Skrtel v Martial.  V nice
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 PM
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AM
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online gerrardisgod

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:31:24 PM »
These actually gave Matic a three year extension :lmao
Online oxenstierna

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:33:42 PM »
Ole could have saved 50 million by playing Smalling at right back
Online Knickers

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:33:58 PM »
How do United keep getting countered by a team with no pace?

Online oojason

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #89 on: Today at 06:34:14 PM »

Manchester Utd's Tuanzebe yellow card (was the last defender and pulled back the forward who was through on goal) against Basaksehir - https://streamja.com/21l6a
Online irc65

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #90 on: Today at 06:34:31 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:26:35 PM

What the actual fuck is going on there? Unbelievably bad defending.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #91 on: Today at 06:34:43 PM »
As fun as it is to see United fucking things up, i dislike İstanbul Başakşehir, owners have ties to the ruling party, including Erdogan.
Online RedSamba

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #92 on: Today at 06:36:36 PM »
 :lmao
Online Gnurglan

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #93 on: Today at 06:36:51 PM »
2-0. 😀
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #94 on: Today at 06:36:58 PM »
Hahaha

Online Bobinhood

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:37:02 PM »
Wan Bissaka, Aka
he sent in a centering ball
they gave it to Demba Ba
Wan Bissaka's ball

ha ha ha haha
Offline planet-terror

« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:37:09 PM »
Pray for Ole Ole Ole
OLE OLE
Online oojason

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:37:10 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:26:35 PM


The Manchester United defence playing quite a high 'line' there...
Online oxenstierna

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #98 on: Today at 06:37:14 PM »
Oh no, Ole  :-\ But also  :lmao
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #99 on: Today at 06:37:31 PM »
:lmao :lmao Burned on the counter again
Online RedSamba

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #100 on: Today at 06:37:37 PM »
lose against the bitters and he is out
Online FiSh77

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #101 on: Today at 06:37:37 PM »
:lmao
Online jillc

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #102 on: Today at 06:37:44 PM »
Oh dear.
Online masher

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #103 on: Today at 06:37:44 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:34:14 PM
Manchester Utd's Tuanzebe yellow card (was the last defender and pulled back the forward who was through on goal) against Basaksehir - https://streamja.com/21l6a

How the fuck is that not a red?
Online whtwht

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #104 on: Today at 06:38:06 PM »
Mata great pace lolololo
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 PM
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AM
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Online Gnurglan

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #105 on: Today at 06:39:00 PM »
2-1
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline planet-terror

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #106 on: Today at 06:39:06 PM »
Caught cold.
Online Hazell

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #107 on: Today at 06:39:14 PM »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 06:38:06 PM
Mata great pace lolololo

Great pass from Fernandes Bruno too ;D
Online jillc

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #108 on: Today at 06:39:41 PM »
Matic to blame for both goals.

2-1.
Online oojason

« Reply #109 on: Today at 06:40:07 PM »

Visca goal for Basaksehir on 40' - https://streamja.com/P3P60 & https://streamable.com/abcztn

Martial pulls a goal back on 43' - https://streamja.com/VZNVQ
Online oxenstierna

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #110 on: Today at 06:40:27 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:26:35 PM


Making Atalanta look like 1990 Milan
Online IanZG

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #111 on: Today at 06:41:07 PM »
Everton better lose to this lot on the weekend or it could be over for Ole...
Online Golyo

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #112 on: Today at 06:41:40 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:39:41 PM
Matic to blame for both goals.

2-1.
Luckily he is contracted until 2023. Lol.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #113 on: Today at 06:41:49 PM »
Another famous comeback in Istanbul on the cards here
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #114 on: Today at 06:41:52 PM »
United struggling against a defensive side? I for one am shocked.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #115 on: Today at 06:42:11 PM »
Fernandes sold Mata, Mata
It came out to Demba Ba
he sold Harry on no touch of the ball
Poor Mata, Mata
Online whtwht

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #116 on: Today at 06:42:27 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 06:41:07 PM
Everton better lose to this lot on the weekend or it could be over for Ole...
Hopefully they want their tummys tickled as per usual
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 PM
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 AM
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #117 on: Today at 06:44:05 PM »
That goal has ruined the fun but is there a chance they could still fuck up qualification from this group? If they lost here you wouldnt back them to get another 6 points to make certain.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
« Reply #118 on: Today at 06:44:11 PM »
Lots of votes still to be counted in Pennsylvania!

Oops wrong thread!  ;D I didn't realize that this was on. Ole might go if they lose this and Everton too.  :'(
