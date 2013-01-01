« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
Reply #160 on: Today at 12:05:27 AM
Always love a side named after a mythological character. Shame we can't travel over to see La Dea 'in person', so to speak.

My view is go as strong as possible, get as many points on the board as early as possible. We've no idea what the future might bring. If Thiago is fit give him some game time so he is doesn't enter the City game cold. Ditto Matip if the medicos agree.

However, whatever Klopp does will be fine by me.
Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,097
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
Reply #161 on: Today at 12:11:54 AM
Not sure if Atlanta press or simply play expansive football leaving gaps.

Fairly sure Atlanta will be very concerned about letting our front 3 have tons of space in which case a high scoring game won't happen and it has the potential to be a Napoli away performance similar to 2 years ago.

We haven't looked like scoring early in many games but this would be a nice time to start.


Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,841
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
Reply #162 on: Today at 02:27:43 AM
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:09:56 PM

Id go with:

Alisson
Neco
Gomez
Matip
Milner
Hendo
Naby
Taki
Jota
Shaqiri
Divock


I don't think we're going to Atalanta to lose the game, which I feel like we might do if we turn out this team. A game against one of the best, most fluid attacking teams in Europe is not the time to play Neco, Divock and Milly at LB.

We will be turning out a team to win the game, relying on the pace of the front 3 to hit them on the counter.

We'll want a few changes, but I expect Atalanta will be a preview of the City game over the weekend in terms of the dynamic of the game. I think we'll prepare on that basis.

Alisson
TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robbo
Hendo
Gini
Milly
Jota
Salah
Minamino

I'd go something like this

Brexit midfield for experience/maximal defensive solidity.

Salah to start the game and Mane to start on the bench, with Jota on the other side and Minamino in the middle. This optimises the mobility of the front 3 while providing a chance to give Bobby and Sadio a rest.

Matip to play if fit, otherwise probably Williams because he's a bit more mobile and better on the ball, and less likely to lead to us getting penned in than Phillips.

If we need a goal we have Jones, Bobby, Mane and Shaqiri we can bring on.
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,011
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
Reply #163 on: Today at 02:44:18 AM
Honestly some of you have been at the sherry. Klopp will start the strongest team he can, as close to first choicers as he can, except maybe for one or two changes. There's almost a week till the City game.
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
Reply #164 on: Today at 04:11:02 AM
Thanks Stockdam, the information about how they play and their strengths is really useful, especially for those of us that only watch LFC.

This would be another choice trip for the European match-goers. After missing out on Amsterdam last week. What a lovely part of Italy to explore and sample a few of the local wines and dishes before the game - Hopefully next season we can go back . I assume we'd get a good reception from the bizzies and fans there (like we did in Milan).
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,869
  • I live!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
Reply #165 on: Today at 04:31:04 AM
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:13:05 PM
Good to see Diogo let us use his plane.



 ;D
Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
Reply #166 on: Today at 06:05:23 AM
I'd say Atalanta are a bit like Leeds in that they have runners coming from everywhere and overcommit on the attack in what I've watched of them over the last couple of years.  The biggest thing would be that Gomez and Ilicic would commit to one wing to out number the defenders on one side and then leave gaps for others to run into opposite them.  Should be our biggest defensive test of the season so far.  With that said they've never been defensively solid and if you can stifle them it's usually a pretty one sided affair. 

Honestly not sure how this will go as while our Goals Against number is heavily influenced by a pretty fluky result that doesn't mean we've been imperious otherwise.  Combine that with a general toothlessness in away European games and I'd honestly just take a draw now and be done with it.  Should be a fun game to watch regardless.
