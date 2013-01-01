

I don't think we're going to Atalanta to lose the game, which I feel like we might do if we turn out this team. A game against one of the best, most fluid attacking teams in Europe is not the time to play Neco, Divock and Milly at LB.We will be turning out a team to win the game, relying on the pace of the front 3 to hit them on the counter.We'll want a few changes, but I expect Atalanta will be a preview of the City game over the weekend in terms of the dynamic of the game. I think we'll prepare on that basis.AlissonTAAGomezMatipRobboHendoGiniMillyJotaSalahMinaminoI'd go something like thisBrexit midfield for experience/maximal defensive solidity.Salah to start the game and Mane to start on the bench, with Jota on the other side and Minamino in the middle. This optimises the mobility of the front 3 while providing a chance to give Bobby and Sadio a rest.Matip to play if fit, otherwise probably Williams because he's a bit more mobile and better on the ball, and less likely to lead to us getting penned in than Phillips.If we need a goal we have Jones, Bobby, Mane and Shaqiri we can bring on.