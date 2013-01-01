I personally think Atalanta will beat us. I don't mean that in a glass half empty kind of way; I don't think we're a worse team than Atalanta or anything but I do think that Klopp will have one eye on the City game, and as a result we'll lower our intensity as we did against Ajax and Midtjylland. Those who are due to return (Thiago, Matip and Keita) are unlikely to be risked, and I could even see him resting other key players. I expect 2 of the front 3 to be dropped, as well as Henderson and maybe even one of the full backs. I'd suggest Neco ahead of Trent, but a Neco-Rhys partnership on that side might be an inexperienced bridge too far.



I think, perhaps more pertinently, we may see this as a game with can 'afford' to drop. Ajax's squad have allegedly been decimated by Covid, so if Midtjylland can squeeze a point out of them, then a full throttle performance against Atalanta at Anfield could see us secure enough points to take it easy in the remaining two games.