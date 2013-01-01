« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00  (Read 6211 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:35:53 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:22:11 PM
Given the fact we played them 13 days ago, is there any cause for concern for our boys I wonder?

Atalanta played them just 6 days ago, so some of their boys could have it too.

We'll be fine im sure. Atalanta, who knows.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #121 on: Today at 05:58:56 PM »
I would play Matip to give him match fitness.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:02:17 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:58:56 PM
I would play Matip to give him match fitness.

He probably needs match fitness in order to play against Atalanta, not the other way around.

I think Phillips will start again, he wont risk having Rhys Williams getting injured now. That would potentially leave us without another CB option in the CL.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:03:28 PM »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:02:17 PM
He probably needs match fitness in order to play against Atalanta, not the other way around.

I think Phillips will start again, he wont risk having Rhys Williams getting injured now. That would potentially leave us without another CB option in the CL.

Philips isnt in the CL squad
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:05:04 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:03:28 PM
Philips isnt in the CL squad

Duh, that was stupid. Twisted in a knot there.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:09:58 PM »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:05:04 PM
Duh, that was stupid. Twisted in a knot there.

I üst think Matip needs minutes to get rhythm plus starting with Joe.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:20:50 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:09:58 PM
I üst think Matip needs minutes to get rhythm plus starting with Joe.

I still think its a risk starting Matip. If he gets injured in the first 25 minutes for example, you effectively burn up your only natural backup option, and put Williams under pressure for the rest of the game. And with his injury history, I dont think he can play a full 90 starting from zero.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:27:53 PM »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:20:50 PM
I still think its a risk starting Matip. If he gets injured in the first 25 minutes for example, you effectively burn up your only natural backup option, and put Williams under pressure for the rest of the game. And with his injury history, I dont think he can play a full 90 starting from zero.

The problem is that if Matip is likely to be injured against Atalanta surely the same could happen against City?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:29:41 PM »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:20:50 PM
I still think its a risk starting Matip. If he gets injured in the first 25 minutes for example, you effectively burn up your only natural backup option, and put Williams under pressure for the rest of the game. And with his injury history, I dont think he can play a full 90 starting from zero.



He played 90 at Everton but then was out for the next lot of matches. Just think it is a risk to drop him in cold at City.

Joe and him have never started together at CB (admittedly they had a huge amount of time at Everton).
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:32:24 PM »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:20:50 PM
I still think its a risk starting Matip. If he gets injured in the first 25 minutes for example, you effectively burn up your only natural backup option, and put Williams under pressure for the rest of the game. And with his injury history, I dont think he can play a full 90 starting from zero.

Was it a risk starting Virg against Everton?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:34:44 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:32:24 PM
Was it a risk starting Virg against Everton?

As it turned out....but Van Dyke is a lot more robust than Matip, except when he's subjected to an assault by a hyped up eejit.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:56:13 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:34:44 PM
As it turned out....but Van Dyke is a lot more robust than Matip, except when he's subjected to an assault by a hyped up eejit.
I guess my point is that you have to weigh up the risk of your best players getting injured vs the risk of losing a game because you didnt play your best team. Lets not take being cautious too far.

Matip is either fit to play and he plays, or he isnt and he doesnt. I dont think we need to save him for City. If anything the opposite - a bit of game time might help him get back up to speed.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #132 on: Today at 07:11:33 PM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 05:22:11 PM
Given the fact we played them 13 days ago, is there any cause for concern for our boys I wonder?

Atalanta played them just 6 days ago, so some of their boys could have it too.

Fair question  - what does UEFA say?
Ajax could only take 17 players and now have to rely on negative tests tomorrow from all these players and maybe a few more that they left at home.

https://www.parool.nl/sport/elf-spelers-ajax-ontbreken-in-champions-league-door-corona~bc31b5a8/?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:15:24 PM »
I personally think Atalanta will beat us. I don't mean that in a glass half empty kind of way; I don't think we're a worse team than Atalanta or anything but I do think that Klopp will have one eye on the City game, and as a result we'll lower our intensity as we did against Ajax and Midtjylland. Those who are due to return (Thiago, Matip and Keita) are unlikely to be risked, and I could even see him resting other key players. I expect 2 of the front 3 to be dropped, as well as Henderson and maybe even one of the full backs. I'd suggest Neco ahead of Trent, but a Neco-Rhys partnership on that side might be an inexperienced bridge too far.

I think, perhaps more pertinently, we may see this as a game with can 'afford' to drop. Ajax's squad have allegedly been decimated by Covid, so if Midtjylland can squeeze a point out of them, then a full throttle performance against Atalanta at Anfield could see us secure enough points to take it easy in the remaining two games.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:28:56 PM »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:56:13 PM
I guess my point is that you have to weigh up the risk of your best players getting injured vs the risk of losing a game because you didnt play your best team. Lets not take being cautious too far.

Matip is either fit to play and he plays, or he isnt and he doesnt. I dont think we need to save him for City. If anything the opposite - a bit of game time might help him get back up to speed.

So, if he plays tomorrow there is less likely hood of him making the City game as well. I would rather he was on the bench and maybe gets some minutes in the second half then risk him for a full game.
