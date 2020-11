Tsimikas is alive!



Came in here to post this - good to see evidence that he hasn't actually disappeared off the face of the earth.Was surprised he wasn't mentioned in the update this morning about Keita and Matip, but I guess as a squad player he's not considered so newsworthy. Still excellent news that he's back though.Re Thiago, I'm leaning towards the view that it's more a case of being ultra-cautious than the injury being more serious than initially feared. Klopp made the point after the Midtjylland game that he was thinking of the long-term, and that's why he took Henderson off, so it seems he is not taking even the slightest chance with anyone. This approach really could pay massive dividends as the season progresses. No point rushing Thiago back when we're winning games without him.