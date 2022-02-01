VVD against Spurs was great defending. Nat against Milan wasn't. It was great to watch and an iconic moment. However, there is a reason centre backs don't do blind drag backs against two onrushing attackers.



I disagree. I thought it was amazing defending. It was 'blind' in the sense that he didn't get his head up and look at the onrushing attackers. But Phillips surely knew he was about to be pressured, even without looking. Anyone who has played football at any level will know what I mean when I say that. You sense the imminence of a challenge, and the direction it is taking, even when you don't actually see it. It's probably a lot to do with sound. Indeed it was probably a good job that Nat didn't raise his head and look at the challengers because it would have made the drag back more dangerous. The element of surprise was everything. It was the equivalent of a great 'no look' pass. Or a pass to the left when you are 'giving the eyes' to the right.