He's had three really exciting and important ends to his last three seasons since 'graduating' from the u23s. Promotion with Stuttgart, playing in our push for Champions League football, now promotion with Bournemouth. That will all go a long way in making up for a lack of first team opportunities until the age of about 22. Seems they've kept a few clean sheets with him in the team too, no surprises there.
I expect this summer we'll cash in, perhaps to Bournemouth who should fancy him given he knows them now and they'll have a bit of money to play with. There could be some sides missing a trick not going in for him though, he'll probably be an appealing price. His next job if he does go to Bournemouth will be to help keep them in the division, won't be an easy task but he's up to it IMO.