Author Topic: Nat Phillips

Offline Nobby Reserve

  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3280 on: February 1, 2022, 12:10:56 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 31, 2022, 10:10:25 pm
From some of the quotes in the BBC it sounds like he could've gone to a few prem teams as a 3rd-4th choice but Bournemouth were offering a more prominent role, and LFC was happy to accommodate his wishes.


If that's the facts, then fair enough. I just couldn't understand why more PL teams weren't interested. I think if you ranked all PL centre-backs in quality order, he'd be in the middle third. I'd have him over any of the Everton centre backs, for instance. I expected Brighton to try to bring him in to replace Dan Burn.
Offline ApfelStudel

  Anny Roader
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3281 on: February 1, 2022, 04:00:26 pm »
If Bournemouth gets promoted to the PL i am sure they will take him permanently and he will be playing as a first choice starter in the PL for them. So this move makes sense for him I think. I wish him the best of luck - seems like a great person.
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3282 on: February 1, 2022, 10:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2022, 12:10:56 pm

If that's the facts, then fair enough. I just couldn't understand why more PL teams weren't interested. I think if you ranked all PL centre-backs in quality order, he'd be in the middle third. I'd have him over any of the Everton centre backs, for instance. I expected Brighton to try to bring him in to replace Dan Burn.
It's crazy to think they didn't go for him. There's not many who are trained in systems similar to how Potter wants to play, normally they would find complete cloggers in their price range.

Really hope he does well, and gets a move off the back of this.
Offline SpaceDimensionController

  Main Stander
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3283 on: February 1, 2022, 11:13:22 pm »
Ill miss his 1970s blood and guts style defending, always gave me a chuckle seeing him beat his man in the air every time.

Hope he does well there.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3284 on: February 1, 2022, 11:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on February  1, 2022, 02:19:45 am
VVD against Spurs was great defending. Nat against Milan wasn't. It was great to watch and an iconic moment. However, there is a reason centre backs don't do blind drag backs against two onrushing attackers.


Yes, maybe, but if VVD had done it everyone would be wetting themselves at his class. To me though it showed he could play football if he needed to when everyone had him down as a yard dog
Offline NewfoundRed

  RAWK Supporter
  Main Stander
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3285 on: February 2, 2022, 10:20:37 am »
Hope he does well at Bournemouth, helps them back into the Premier League and has a great career with them. Klopp definitely thinks fondly of him.

Not sure Ive seen it on here before, but an interesting aside. His Dad Jimmy, was signed by both Graeme Souness (Rangers) and Mark Lawrenson (Oxford).
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3286 on: February 2, 2022, 11:17:40 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  1, 2022, 12:10:56 pm

If that's the facts, then fair enough. I just couldn't understand why more PL teams weren't interested. I think if you ranked all PL centre-backs in quality order, he'd be in the middle third. I'd have him over any of the Everton centre backs, for instance. I expected Brighton to try to bring him in to replace Dan Burn.

Maybe cos hes only played 24 or 25 games or whatever it is, at the highest level. Its a small sample size, teams could be a bit wary of paying the fee and a long term contract on the back of that, when there where other options out there.

Hopefully he does great now, and gets a permanent deal after this loan.
Offline RedForeverTT

  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3287 on: February 2, 2022, 02:14:57 pm »
He is better than any Arsenal defender since Kocielny. If it wasnt rivalry, I am certain than arsenal would be paying good money for Nat.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3288 on: February 2, 2022, 02:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on February  1, 2022, 02:19:45 am
VVD against Spurs was great defending. Nat against Milan wasn't. It was great to watch and an iconic moment. However, there is a reason centre backs don't do blind drag backs against two onrushing attackers.

I disagree. I thought it was amazing defending. It was 'blind' in the sense that he didn't get his head up and look at the onrushing attackers. But Phillips surely knew he was about to be pressured, even without looking. Anyone who has played football at any level will know what I mean when I say that. You sense the imminence of a challenge, and the direction it is taking, even when you don't actually see it. It's probably a lot to do with sound. Indeed it was probably a good job that Nat didn't raise his head and look at the challengers because it would have made the drag back more dangerous. The element of surprise was everything. It was the equivalent of a great 'no look' pass. Or a pass to the left when you are 'giving the eyes' to the right.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3289 on: February 2, 2022, 03:17:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February  2, 2022, 02:28:25 pm
I disagree. I thought it was amazing defending. It was 'blind' in the sense that he didn't get his head up and look at the onrushing attackers. But Phillips surely knew he was about to be pressured, even without looking. Anyone who has played football at any level will know what I mean when I say that. You sense the imminence of a challenge, and the direction it is taking, even when you don't actually see it. It's probably a lot to do with sound. Indeed it was probably a good job that Nat didn't raise his head and look at the challengers because it would have made the drag back more dangerous. The element of surprise was everything. It was the equivalent of a great 'no look' pass. Or a pass to the left when you are 'giving the eyes' to the right.

Agree with you on this. When you watch it, he knows exactly what he is doing and he knows where the Milan players are. He's a no nonsense defender, he would have just lashed it away if he thought he couldn't do the turn



Its like the Jota goal in the 4-2 win at OT, he runs away to make space then turns to hit it back, he knows exactly where the defenders are.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3290 on: February 2, 2022, 03:22:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February  2, 2022, 03:17:58 pm
Agree with you on this. When you watch it, he knows exactly what he is doing and he knows where the Milan players are. He's a no nonsense defender, he would have just lashed it away if he thought he couldn't do the turn.
Yes, and most likely into the path of Ibrahimovic. Who knows where the ricochet might have gone?

He did the right thing - amazing as that thing was.
Online BeingJohnMarkovic

  Anny Roader
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 03:29:18 pm »
Fair play to Big Nat for achieving promotion with Bournemouth!
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 03:31:03 pm »
It'll put him in good stead for next season, when he could finally displace Virg and fulfil his destiny
Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 03:32:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:31:03 pm
It'll put him in good stead for next season, when he could finally displace Virg and fulfil his destiny

If not, he might well leave Ronaldo on his ass with a Cruyff turn in the box...
Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 03:33:07 pm »
So what are the chances he gets a permanent move to Bournemouth?
Online disgraced cake

  Legacy Fan
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 03:35:41 pm »
He's had three really exciting and important ends to his last three seasons since 'graduating' from the u23s. Promotion with Stuttgart, playing in our push for Champions League football, now promotion with Bournemouth. That will all go a long way in making up for a lack of first team opportunities until the age of about 22. Seems they've kept a few clean sheets with him in the team too, no surprises there.

I expect this summer we'll cash in, perhaps to Bournemouth who should fancy him given he knows them now and they'll have a bit of money to play with. There could be some sides missing a trick not going in for him though, he'll probably be an appealing price. His next job if he does go to Bournemouth will be to help keep them in the division, won't be an easy task but he's up to it IMO.
