I first saw Nat in the pre season Torino friendly and he looked like a decent player then, played alongside Virg, but he wasn't going to be a starter any time soon with VVD, Matip, Lovren and Gomez all in front of him. I've also suffered seeing Slabhead due to the missus watching their games and I've seen him make mistake after mistake after mistake, costing a lot of goals. Maybe Maguire is better technically, although I've not seen it, but on pure doing your job, Nat does his time after time after time, while Maguire is a liability. He runs about like a headless chicken and causes more issues than he solves.



Klopp has admitted he made a mistake putting Fab and Hendo in the back 4 last season, I think he realised he should have trusted Nat and Rhys a lot sooner than he did.



For a professional, playing for Liverpool, at Anfield and at places like the San Siro, being on the bench at these grounds, training at Kirkby every day with world class players, playing for Klopp, loving your job and picking up medals that matter, surely that is a dream job. I'd rather that than play week in week out for Burnley.



Was exactly my point, but Al was adamant that Nat was pulling us down and should never play for us again despite what the win ratio said when Fabi was restored to midfield and Nat played in defense. We were so much better at the tail end of last season.What he said made no sense considering how much we improved in the last part of last season and still makes no sense even though Nat has played only a couple of games this season.Al, his narratives/agenda and going round circles. It's classic!