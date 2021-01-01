« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 181692 times)

Offline Crimson

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 10:37:01 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:10:40 am
He's still young enough that his game can continue to improve too - and that's more likely to happen by training every day with Virg than playing every week alongside Ben fucking Mee.

I don't know, it builds great mental strength and focus to keep your eyes off that during training.
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Tower of Power @ Xmas

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 10:39:09 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 10:37:01 am
I don't know, it builds great mental strength and focus to keep your eyes off that during training.

I hope its Gentle Ben.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 10:58:37 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 09:50:42 am
Im not sure it helps the lad when people talk about him deserving to start next to VVD or deserves to be 3rd choice. Hes a cracking fifth choice CB for us, we should be happy with that without trying to push him above better players.

Exactly this.
Offline slaphead

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 11:07:39 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 09:50:42 am
Im not sure it helps the lad when people talk about him deserving to start next to VVD or deserves to be 3rd choice. Hes a cracking fifth choice CB for us, we should be happy with that without trying to push him above better players.

I think it helps him an awful lot myself to be honest. His confidence must be high when he hears stuff like that. Would he ever have attempted THAT turn last night if people said he should be nowhere near the team like  ;)
Offline an fear dearg

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 11:39:30 am »
Famous quotes from two greats of the game:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 2017: "I'm an animal. I feel like a lion. I don't want to be a lion, I am a lion... The lion is born a lion, it means I'm a lion."

Nat Phillips, 2021: "If ever I lose a header, it proper winds me up."

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1468320601051967491?s=21
Offline spider-neil

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 11:39:55 am »
Offline slaphead

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 11:42:58 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 11:39:30 am
Famous quotes from two greats of the game:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 2017: "I'm an animal. I feel like a lion. I don't want to be a lion, I am a lion... The lion is born a lion, it means I'm a lion."

Nat Phillips, 2021: "If ever I lose a header, it proper winds me up."

https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1468320601051967491?s=21

haha love it. That Ibrahimovic fella is something eh. You have to admire his confidence in a way when you hear him discuss how he was treated as a kid but he can be a right bellend too.
Liam Brady said last night on RTE that Arsenal nearly signed him. They wanted to do a fitness test on him and he refused saying he doesn't do them and that was that.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 11:45:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:06:24 am
I first saw Nat in the pre season Torino friendly and he looked like a decent player then, played alongside Virg, but he wasn't going to be a starter any time soon with VVD, Matip, Lovren and Gomez all in front of him. I've also suffered seeing Slabhead due to the missus watching their games and I've seen him make mistake after mistake after mistake, costing a lot of goals. Maybe Maguire is better technically, although I've not seen it, but on pure doing your job, Nat does his time after time after time, while Maguire is a liability. He runs about like a headless chicken and causes more issues than he solves.

Klopp has admitted he made a mistake putting Fab and Hendo in the back 4 last season, I think he realised he should have trusted Nat and Rhys a lot sooner than he did.

For a professional, playing for Liverpool, at Anfield and at places like the San Siro, being on the bench at these grounds, training at Kirkby every day with world class players, playing for Klopp, loving your job and picking up medals that matter, surely that is a dream job. I'd rather that than play week in week out for Burnley.

Was exactly my point, but Al was adamant that Nat was pulling us down and should never play for us again despite what the win ratio said when Fabi was restored to midfield and Nat played in defense. We were so much better at the tail end of last season.

What he said made no sense considering how much we improved in the last part of last season and still makes no sense even though Nat has played only a couple of games this season.

Al, his narratives/agenda and going round circles. It's classic!
Offline MD1990

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 11:47:36 am »
Phillips is a great example of the work that is done on the training field.

Yes he probably should have came in earlier last season but he improved massively training with the 1st team for an extended period not just pre season.

Last night he was brillant. There will be plenty of PL clubs after him in January now.
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 11:55:31 am »
Almost unreal the improvement he's made, if he came in during the summer for 30 million and was called Natinho, he'd almost certainly be more appreciated (not saying he isn't by the majority of our fans) and rated.
Offline The Test

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 12:03:52 pm »
everyones favourite human gargoyle Gabby Agbonlahor chatting turbo shite about Nat being a championship player at best. So obviously for clicks so I wont post the link...
Offline B0151?

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 12:13:42 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:07:39 am
I think it helps him an awful lot myself to be honest. His confidence must be high when he hears stuff like that. Would he ever have attempted THAT turn last night if people said he should be nowhere near the team like  ;)

Yeah I don't get that logic of that. Why would it not help him to know fans rate him and have confidence in him? I don't agree with them but he's earned his fans and I don't see why extra confidence and belief would be bad for a player like Nat.
Offline lamonti

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 01:06:26 pm »
I've no idea why he'd leave mid season. Next summer, sure. But like... why get off this train now.
Online newterp

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 01:06:58 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 12:03:52 pm
everyones favourite human gargoyle Gabby Agbonlahor chatting turbo shite about Nat being a championship player at best. So obviously for clicks so I wont post the link...

Doesnt Ibangthewhore have like 5 kids to pay child support for from like 4 different women? He should probably shut the f up.
Offline Redknight60

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 02:21:22 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 01:06:26 pm
I've no idea why he'd leave mid season. Next summer, sure. But like... why get off this train now.

I've seen two tweets from James Pearce suggesting he's too good for 5th choice and should be looking for a move to first team football in January. Feels like a brief from club sources that we are looking to sell in Jan if a good offer is there. Think his stock is about as high as it will ever be and January can be a good time to sell to some clubs in panic mode.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 02:24:00 pm »
He's done everything asked of him and rightly put himself in the shop window.  But if an offer for £15m or higher comes in, we're biting the hand off the team offering.
Online SamLad

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 02:29:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:47:36 am
Last night he was brillant. There will be plenty of PL clubs after him in January now.
as far I'm concerned, we should just fart in their general direction.
Offline y2w902

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 02:55:44 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:24:00 pm
He's done everything asked of him and rightly put himself in the shop window.  But if an offer for £15m or higher comes in, we're biting the hand off the team offering.

Honestly feel we'd be selling ourselves short, White went for £50 million.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 03:30:09 pm »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 11:39:30 am

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 2017: "I'm an animal. I feel like a lion. I don't want to be a lion, I am a lion... The lion is born a lion, it means I'm a lion."


What's he trying to say there? That he's some sort of....lion? Is that it?
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 03:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:30:09 pm
What's he trying to say there? That he's some sort of....lion? Is that it?

He's lyin about that though.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 03:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:42:47 pm
He's lyin about that though.
So is Jimmy Nail.
Offline an fear dearg

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 04:08:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:30:09 pm
What's he trying to say there? That he's some sort of....lion? Is that it?

Id be lion if I knew what is going on here
Online newterp

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 04:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 03:42:47 pm
He's lyin about that though.

Aslan as you are doing puns - at least make an effort.
Online BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 05:18:44 pm »
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 02:55:44 pm
Honestly feel we'd be selling ourselves short, White went for £50 million.

Players like Nat are not fashionable in the modern game unfortunately. I think he's a bit like Tony Adams, whereas clubs now seem to want defenders that look silky like Ben White or John Stones. I'd say we'd probably get about £15m for him, but based on ability alone, he's worth a good bit more than that.
