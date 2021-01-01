In 19/20 with Adrian in goal we changed the way we played because of his lack of ability playing out from the back but won an incredible number of games. We won games at the end of the season through pinching goals and last gasp defending. Is that the way you want us to play ?



With Adrian, there are question marks about his ability. He let us down in crucial moments. The reason we don't want to play Adrian is more due to the factors I mentioned than anything to do with Nat Phillips. Nat Phillips did the opposite of letting us down.Plus, below are our possession stats with Nat PhillipsAverage Possession with Phillips: 62.65%Season Average Possession: 59%Did he really alter our style of play that much to our detriment? We won more games with him. We had more possession with him. I think you're talking out of thin air, mate.