Either you've misunderstood or you're being extremely pedantic: I'll be generous and assume it's the latter, in which case let me rephrase to suit your high standards: you do know what period those comments refer to, right? They refer to how he was feeling BEFORE last season and all the gametime he got and how he showed himself to be a defender whom the manager was happy with and waxed lyrical about.

I know that some fans don't rate him, and that's fine, but also irrelevant. For the player it'll be what the manager thinks that matters, and the fact that he got game time and the bond he formed with fans and just his all round mood and feeling about this club, which is bound to have changed and improved after his incident-filled season: i.e. all those teensy weensy things that happened which means that his personal context is now very different to what it was last summer and even last October.

Perhaps I did misunderstand your point, but I think you have still missed fundamental aspects of Phillips' interview that matter to this discussion. For all your highlighting of past tense descriptions, contextualising his situation last summer, you've missed these two more present parts:“I didn’t want to turn into one of these players who is 24 or 25 with barely any games under their belt.“When the possibility of me not playing football for a first team in a competitive manner seemed to be taken away and wasn’t coming to fruition for half a season, it got me worrying a bitThis is pertinent too:I’d just had my first state [sic - Echo typo, this must be taste] of playing for a first team in front of fans, bringing value to a side andin Stuttgart and I loved it.He had enjoyed playing for Stuttgart's B Team (in proper league football), and enjoyed being more than just a training player as he had been here to that point. This is relevant because this summer he can say the same thing. He's had his second taste of playing first team football, bringing value to a side and being more than just a training player.As he says himself it would have required exceptional circumstances for him to get first team football here ahead of VVD Gomez Matip and Fabinho. And last summer that bothered him (until the major injury crisis gave him his opportunity). It's hard to see how with Konate here too now that this shouldn't also frustrate his potential to realise his goals (playing football and avoiding his stated fear of becoming a 25 year old with "barely any games under his belt").I get the sense here that you didn't even really read my original posts in your haste to decide I was guilty of being:1) a Football Manager wannabe (because apparently to you, FM teaches you to put the interests of a player ahead of your team??),2) someone who didn't rate Phillips (despite stating clearly that I do), and3) someone that was desperate to see the club cash in and make a transfer (which I explicitly don't - I want him to do better than LFC out of this).If I was Phillips' pal I'd suggest he run his contract down, so he was less of a saleable asset then next summer, with 12 months left, get a season long loan to a club that's a good fit stylistically and has the right career opportunities - that would mean a wider pool of potential clubs, as there'd be no fee, and as long as that club pays his wages LFC would be placated (as that's the most money they can save).I am suggesting he takes the Chirivella route (who rejected a long term contract when faced with a similar situation after player well for us in the cups near the end of his contract). Chirivella turned down LFCs contract offer, and moved to a club that fit for him and allowed him gametime. He has been a starter ever since. I think Phillips looks more set to follow the Allan, Davies, Wilson, Ojo, Adekanye et al route now where the club (not the manager, the people who run the club) err on the side of things working out better for them than working out better for the young professionals career prospects and general lifestyle (not having roots, having regular upheaval and uncertainty guaranteed, not knowing what city - or in Allan's/Adekanye's case what country - you are going to be living in three months down the line).I'm pleased you've come round to accept that as much as you say you don't tend to 'share a view' about things we don't have enough information on, you initially did exactly that - when trying to definitively state a) the club wouldn't ever act in a non-benevolent way b) Phillips couldn't possibly have made a poorly informed or overly-emotional decision. I know I don't have a definitive answer for either of those things, not that I'd even made any effort initially to act like I know what's gone on behind closed doors as you've implied. I merely suggested it might prove a not ideal decision for his career.But I do feel that the speculation I've shared (that, subjectively, Phillips could have been better off reaching his stated goals by not signing a contract) has been ground in clear examples based on previous similar situations, rather than being light on evidence but "sounding authoritative" (as you put it), but high on intent to shut down differing views (or views that aren't 'half baked', but in a good way).