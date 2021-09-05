« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 170805 times)

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,077
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3080 on: September 5, 2021, 05:04:20 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on September  5, 2021, 05:00:40 pm
Who do you think would win out in a competition on this, you or Al?

A dishonourable draw, Haze. Imagine having to listen to it though? Droning on and on and on and on and...
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,791
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3081 on: September 5, 2021, 05:09:38 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September  5, 2021, 05:01:35 pm
On Nat Phillips? Me, easily. Al's much more diplomatic about him than I am ;D

I don't know about that, he did call him a pub player last season.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,791
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3082 on: September 5, 2021, 05:11:03 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September  5, 2021, 05:04:20 pm
A dishonourable draw, Haze. Imagine having to listen to it though? Droning on and on and on and on and...

True, hopefully it'll never happen.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,158
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3083 on: September 5, 2021, 05:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  5, 2021, 04:48:52 pm
*shakes head in wonder*

You do know when are those quotes from, right? Or the teensy weensy little things that have happened for him at LFC since? You know, those things that led to Klopp saying he was pleased with him and would (now) be happy for him to stay, and which led to Nat saying that he (now) had some new thinking to do as to what he wanted to do?

Some of you are just extraordinary. He's an intelligent guy. He's spent some time thinking about it. He's probably looked at a few offers. And he's decided to sign a new contract; a fully informed, clear-headed decision.

Nobody needs to be worried for him.
;D
If we're playing Football Manager, then does that mean you're playing RAWKs Fantasy Line Manager? Are you enjoying simulating doing our Annual Performance Review meetings for us?

Amusingly I think it's you that is unaware when those quotes were from, yet you keep digging. These quotes aren't from the turn of the year when he started getting games, they're post-season and only three months old! ;D What exactly are the (teensy weensy) little things that have happened for him since June that change the circumstances?

He even addresses that it would take extreme circumstances to overtake Gomez VVD Matip and Fabinho, plus Konate now.

For some reason it's important to you to try to act like you know best not by sharing your view, but by denigrating others and trying very hard to appear rational. You do you mate.

But if you look at this with a cool head, you'll realise that your definitive statement (about something subjective) that he's made a 'clear headed, fully informed decision' is just you stretching to try to shit on some opinions you don't like (eg that he may have served his stated goals - playing games - better by not signing the contract)
« Last Edit: September 5, 2021, 05:30:49 pm by Classycara »
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,954
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3084 on: September 5, 2021, 05:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on September  5, 2021, 05:01:35 pm
On Nat Phillips? Me, easily. Al's much more diplomatic about him than I am ;D

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,302
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3085 on: September 5, 2021, 09:36:20 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on September  5, 2021, 05:28:48 pm
;D
If we're playing Football Manager, then does that mean you're playing RAWKs Fantasy Line Manager? Are you enjoying simulating doing our Annual Performance Review meetings for us?

Amusingly I think it's you that is unaware when those quotes were from, yet you keep digging. These quotes aren't from the turn of the year when he started getting games, they're post-season and only three months old! ;D What exactly are the (teensy weensy) little things that have happened for him since June that change the circumstances?

Here are the quotes in question:

Quote
My bags were packed. My bags were packed and in the car.

That was how close Nat Phillips came to leaving Liverpool last summer.

Having won promotion to the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart in 2020, the centre-back had accepted his Reds journey was at an end and, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ahead of him in the pecking order, was happy to accept pastures new at Swansea City in search of regular football last October.

That day training at Liverpool, I dropped out early, he recalled in an exclusive interview with the ECHO. All the staff knew that the move was meant to happen. I think it would have been a permanent move and they wanted to protect me, they didnt want me to get injured in training.

It didnt feel like it wouldnt happen. It seemed almost done but as the day went on, I just thought, Oh right, maybe this isnt going to go the way we all imagined this morning.

Come the evening, once my bags were packed, I wasnt going to move back in with my parents again because Id just come back from Germany so I went and got a flat and that was the process of me moving out of home again.


When the move fell through, the defender was understandably frustrated, fresh from enjoying the taste of regular football but now facing the prospect of a half-a-season, at least, on the sidelines.

It was very frustrating, he said. Id just had my first state of playing for a first team in front of fans, bringing value to a side and being more than just a training player in Stuttgart and I loved it.


I was looking forward to building on that. I was realistic enough to know that while Virgil, Joe, Joel and even Fab were there, they were all ahead of me in the pecking order. It would have taken extreme circumstances for that to change for me, which no-one would have foreseen, for me to have a chance of playing.

Even just playing, I wanted to be playing regularly and someone who brings value to a side and adds something. Thats what I was getting by moving away.

When the possibility of me not playing football for a first team in a competitive manner seemed to be taken away and wasnt coming to fruition for half a season, it got me worrying a bit because I am aware of my age.

I didnt want to turn into one of these players who is 24 or 25 with barely any games under their belt. At my age, I need to be playing games.
Either you've misunderstood or you're being extremely pedantic: I'll be generous and assume it's the latter, in which case let me rephrase to suit your high standards: you do know what period those comments refer to, right? They refer to how he was feeling BEFORE last season and all the gametime he got and how he showed himself to be a defender whom the manager was happy with and waxed lyrical about.

I know that some fans don't rate him, and that's fine, but also irrelevant. For the player it'll be what the manager thinks that matters, and the fact that he got game time and the bond he formed with fans and just his all round mood and feeling about this club, which is bound to have changed and improved after his incident-filled season: i.e. all those teensy weensy things that happened which means that his personal context is now very different to what it was last summer and even last October.   

A season - even a half season - is a long time in football. You can't take things he said about how he felt last summer as being applicable to now; that's all I was saying about that.


Quote
For some reason it's important to you to try to act like you know best not by sharing your view, but by denigrating others and trying very hard to appear rational. You do you mate.
Not at all, I'm not trying to act like I know best. I'm open and consistent about how I, and you, and everyone else here, do not have the facts or the details. We know nothing. And so yes, I don't tend to 'share a view' about a factual, objective things because we don't have enough information to form a view.

Quote
But if you look at this with a cool head, you'll realise that your definitive statement (about something subjective) that he's made a 'clear headed, fully informed decision' is just you stretching to try to shit on some opinions you don't like
My 'definitive statement' is merely an acknowledgement that a) the fact is he has signed a new contract and b) the player is not dumb, and the club are not manipulative shysters who will stitch players up, so there's a pretty good chance that any decisions made will be informed ones and will have been made with a clear head. I don't see what's so controversial about that.

But again if you want to be uber pedantic then yes, you're right, I don't know for a fact that he has made clear headed, informed choices; but it's quite likely that he has, and quite likely that Klopp has been totally honest with him about his chances (Lallana among others have spoken about how Klopp tells players honestly what their chances of game time are and whether in his opinion they would be better served by finding a new team). So anything he has decided will be informed and thought through.

In any case, if one is going to make subjective comments then making positive, supportive ones sure beats making half-baked negative and moany ones.

I'm not saying he's suddenly going to get lots of game time; I'm not even saying he'll stay all season rather than go off on loan, or stay an LFC player for the duration of his contract. I'm just saying that he will have known his situation, would have discussed his chances with the manager and club staff and will have looked at any offers that came in, and he STILL decided to sign a new contract. He's not been tricked or fooled or mistreated. he doesn't need anyone to worry for him on his behalf.

Quote
(eg that he may have served his stated goals - playing games - better by not signing the contract)
Once again he knows his situation and has decided to sign a new contract. I think we can trust him to know better than you or I what is best for him. Maybe his 'stated goals' have changed somewhat due to last season. Maybe playing for any old team is now not as important as staying at Liverpool FC; maybe he caught the Anfield bug; maybe playing, battling, week in, week out with the squad drew him closer to them all and he now does not want to leave. Who knows? Nobody here does, that's for sure, despite some people trying to sound authoritative.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,565
  • JFT 97
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3086 on: Yesterday at 01:14:30 am »
Karius and Wilson knew their situation but still signed a contract. Why wouldn't Nat agree to a pay rise.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,158
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3087 on: Yesterday at 12:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  5, 2021, 09:36:20 pm
Either you've misunderstood or you're being extremely pedantic: I'll be generous and assume it's the latter, in which case let me rephrase to suit your high standards: you do know what period those comments refer to, right? They refer to how he was feeling BEFORE last season and all the gametime he got and how he showed himself to be a defender whom the manager was happy with and waxed lyrical about.

Perhaps I did misunderstand your point, but I think you have still missed fundamental aspects of Phillips' interview that matter to this discussion. For all your highlighting of past tense descriptions, contextualising his situation last summer, you've missed these two more present parts:

“I didn’t want to turn into one of these players who is 24 or 25 with barely any games under their belt. At my age, I need to be playing games.

“When the possibility of me not playing football for a first team in a competitive manner seemed to be taken away and wasn’t coming to fruition for half a season, it got me worrying a bit because I am aware of my age.

This is pertinent too:
I’d just had my first state [sic - Echo typo, this must be taste] of playing for a first team in front of fans, bringing value to a side and being more than just a training player in Stuttgart and I loved it.

He had enjoyed playing for Stuttgart's B Team (in proper league football), and enjoyed being more than just a training player as he had been here to that point. This is relevant because this summer he can say the same thing. He's had his second taste of playing first team football, bringing value to a side and being more than just a training player.

As he says himself it would have required exceptional circumstances for him to get first team football here ahead of VVD Gomez Matip and Fabinho. And last summer that bothered him (until the major injury crisis gave him his opportunity). It's hard to see how with Konate here too now that this shouldn't also frustrate his potential to realise his goals (playing football and avoiding his stated fear of becoming a 25 year old with "barely any games under his belt").

Quote from: Ghost Town on September  5, 2021, 09:36:20 pm
I know that some fans don't rate him, and that's fine, but also irrelevant. For the player it'll be what the manager thinks that matters, and the fact that he got game time and the bond he formed with fans and just his all round mood and feeling about this club, which is bound to have changed and improved after his incident-filled season: i.e. all those teensy weensy things that happened which means that his personal context is now very different to what it was last summer and even last October.

I get the sense here that you didn't even really read my original posts in your haste to decide I was guilty of being:
1) a Football Manager wannabe (because apparently to you, FM teaches you to put the interests of a player ahead of your team??),
2) someone who didn't rate Phillips (despite stating clearly that I do), and
3) someone that was desperate to see the club cash in and make a transfer (which I explicitly don't - I want him to do better than LFC out of this).

If I was Phillips' pal I'd suggest he run his contract down, so he was less of a saleable asset then next summer, with 12 months left, get a season long loan to a club that's a good fit stylistically and has the right career opportunities - that would mean a wider pool of potential clubs, as there'd be no fee, and as long as that club pays his wages LFC would be placated (as that's the most money they can save).

I am suggesting he takes the Chirivella route (who rejected a long term contract when faced with a similar situation after player well for us in the cups near the end of his contract). Chirivella turned down LFCs contract offer, and moved to a club that fit for him and allowed him gametime. He has been a starter ever since. I think Phillips looks more set to follow the Allan, Davies, Wilson, Ojo, Adekanye et al route now where the club (not the manager, the people who run the club) err on the side of things working out better for them than working out better for the young professionals career prospects and general lifestyle (not having roots, having regular upheaval and uncertainty guaranteed, not knowing what city - or in Allan's/Adekanye's case what country - you are going to be living in three months down the line).

I'm pleased you've come round to accept that as much as you say you don't tend to 'share a view' about things we don't have enough information on, you initially did exactly that - when trying to definitively state a) the club wouldn't ever act in a non-benevolent way b) Phillips couldn't possibly have made a poorly informed or overly-emotional decision. I know I don't have a definitive answer for either of those things, not that I'd even made any effort initially to act like I know what's gone on behind closed doors as you've implied. I merely suggested it might prove a not ideal decision for his career.

But I do feel that the speculation I've shared (that, subjectively, Phillips could have been better off reaching his stated goals by not signing a contract) has been ground in clear examples based on previous similar situations, rather than being light on evidence but "sounding authoritative" (as you put it), but high on intent to shut down differing views (or views that aren't 'half baked', but in a good way).
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,845
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 01:30:54 am »
As the years have passed I have increasingly come across Reds - almost always I must say on the internet as distinct from at the game and those I know locally - who seem over the years to have acquired what Id term an elitist stance as to which players are and are not at the requisite level to represent our amazing club. In some ways I guess it can be said such a yearning for excellence is an understandable evolution given what the club has achieved and continues to achieve over time.

When this sort of superior attitude is directed at shall we term them bread and butter players who dont ever really look as if theyre going to do justice to the shirt then perhaps its advisable as a slightly more tolerant breed of fan to simply hold up your hands and defer to the stick such players receive. However unpalatable slagging off any Red may seem to some of us, defending such players against the indefensible even from the point of view of it being a bit snide to slag such players is not really a recommended path to go down.

Where, however, such bread and butter players have literally shed blood for the shirt and played as if their fucking lives depended upon it, then it becomes an entirely different ball game. And defending such stalwarts as in this instance many have done regarding the wondrous big Nat Phillips for all his elitist level limitations and shortcomings is 100% the thing to do.

So Id just like to say to those such as Al and Welsh Red who seem to feel compelled courtesy of their elitist aspirations to label Nat a pub player or worse that I think youre way way fucking way out of order and miles off adhering to what Id term the underlying spirit and culture of Liverpool support. And to conclude Id just like to thank the big fella for helping possibly more than any other player to ensure our forthcoming Autumn Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be so richly filled.

Good on yer Nat lad. I hope you continue over the years to prove these elitist fuckers wrong.

 :)
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,565
  • JFT 97
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 02:19:09 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 01:30:54 am
As the years have passed I have increasingly come across Reds - almost always I must say on the internet as distinct from at the game and those I know locally - who seem over the years to have acquired what Id term an elitist stance as to which players are and are not at the requisite level to represent our amazing club. In some ways I guess it can be said such a yearning for excellence is an understandable evolution given what the club has achieved and continues to achieve over time.

When this sort of superior attitude is directed at shall we term them bread and butter players who dont ever really look as if theyre going to do justice to the shirt then perhaps its advisable as a slightly more tolerant breed of fan to simply hold up your hands and defer to the stick such players receive. However unpalatable slagging off any Red may seem to some of us, defending such players against the indefensible even from the point of view of it being a bit snide to slag such players is not really a recommended path to go down.

Where, however, such bread and butter players have literally shed blood for the shirt and played as if their fucking lives depended upon it, then it becomes an entirely different ball game. And defending such stalwarts as in this instance many have done regarding the wondrous big Nat Phillips for all his elitist level limitations and shortcomings is 100% the thing to do.

So Id just like to say to those such as Al and Welsh Red who seem to feel compelled courtesy of their elitist aspirations to label Nat a pub player or worse that I think youre way way fucking way out of order and miles off adhering to what Id term the underlying spirit and culture of Liverpool support. And to conclude Id just like to thank the big fella for helping possibly more than any other player to ensure our forthcoming Autumn Tuesday and Wednesday nights will be so richly filled.

Good on yer Nat lad. I hope you continue over the years to prove these elitist fuckers wrong.

 :)

Love your posts Timbo and 10 or 20 years ago I would have agreed. To me Nat is a throwback, if I was going to compare him to a player it would be Joey Jones.

The thing is that when teams are pushing 100 points you simply cannot afford whole hearted bread and butter players.

You can applaud someone like Nat making the absolute best of his physical and technical abilities. That doesn't mean you have to put the blinkers on and pretend he should be anywhere near our starting 11.

When I was growing up I remember Evertonian's lauding Mick Lyons and suggesting that they needed 11 Mick Lyons. Their theory was that if only they had 11 Mick Lyons who gave everything then they would be able to compete. The reality is that whilst Lyons was wholehearted that was about as good as it got. He was shite.

You can applaud a players commitment, courage and intelligence whilst also acknowledging that they are miles away from being good enough to start for Liverpool.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,302
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 05:27:43 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:52:53 pm
Perhaps I did misunderstand your point, but I think you have still missed fundamental aspects of Phillips' interview that matter to this discussion. For all your highlighting of past tense descriptions, contextualising his situation last summer, you've missed these two more present parts:

I didnt want to turn into one of these players who is 24 or 25 with barely any games under their belt. At my age, I need to be playing games.

When the possibility of me not playing football for a first team in a competitive manner seemed to be taken away and wasnt coming to fruition for half a season, it got me worrying a bit because I am aware of my age.

This is pertinent too:
Id just had my first state [sic - Echo typo, this must be taste] of playing for a first team in front of fans, bringing value to a side and being more than just a training player in Stuttgart and I loved it.

This is ridiculous. I didn't 'miss' anything. I didn't highlight those comments as my only point was to show that his comments were about last summer not this summer. The time his comments refer to , not the content of them; the content, as regards last summer, has not been disputed by anyone. He was ready to move on. He thought his time here was finished. We all know that. But that refers to last summer...not necessarily this summer. That's all.

You need to ask him what his feelings are NOW and then you can use those to decide whether he's being mistreated or badly advised or whatever it is you are trying to say.

Personally I will use the fact that he has been happy to sign a new contract as evidence that ...er...he's happy to sign a new contract. You may, weirdly, disagree. That's fine. It's also irrelevant

Quote
He had enjoyed playing for Stuttgart's B Team (in proper league football), and enjoyed being more than just a training player as he had been here to that point. This is relevant because this summer he can say the same thing. He's had his second taste of playing first team football, bringing value to a side and being more than just a training player.
Has he said the same thing?

People can change their minds. I know the notion is somewhat alien to some here, but you know...

Quote
As he says himself it would have required exceptional circumstances for him to get first team football here ahead of VVD Gomez Matip and Fabinho. And last summer that bothered him (until the major injury crisis gave him his opportunity). It's hard to see how with Konate here too now that this shouldn't also frustrate his potential to realise his goals (playing football and avoiding his stated fear of becoming a 25 year old with "barely any games under his belt").
Has he changed his mind?
 
Quote
I get the sense here that you didn't even really read my original posts in your haste to decide I was guilty of being:
Don't worry mate, I rarely read your posts  :-*

(That was a joke)

Quote
1) a Football Manager wannabe (because apparently to you, FM teaches you to put the interests of a player ahead of your team??),
2) someone who didn't rate Phillips (despite stating clearly that I do), and
3) someone that was desperate to see the club cash in and make a transfer (which I explicitly don't - I want him to do better than LFC out of this).
I'm going to break my own rule and say that you need to relax. I made a generic post about people being obsessed with selling players off and acting like they're playing FM. It's rife here, even Salah isn't immune, and it's something that has been pointed out by many people so is hardly a controversial view. It was general, not aimed at anyone in particular.

If it didn't apply to you then there was no need to take it as being aimed at you. I didn't actually reply to, or refer to, you until you posted a seemingly pedantic post about mine; namely that yes I used the words 'you do know when those quotes are from, right?' when I should have said 'you do know when those quotes refer to, right?' and you rushed to point that out.



Quote
If I was Phillips' pal I'd suggest he run his contract down, so he was less of a saleable asset then next summer, with 12 months left, get a season long loan to a club that's a good fit stylistically and has the right career opportunities - that would mean a wider pool of potential clubs, as there'd be no fee, and as long as that club pays his wages LFC would be placated (as that's the most money they can save).

And my point is that maybe Philips's pals have suggested that; maybe he has taken advice from everyone, including Klopp, and he has still chosen to sign a new contract. He's almost certainly made a clear-headed decision after thought and discussion. This is what he wants. And what he thinks is right for him, and good for him. Unless you can prove otherwise, there's no reason to think he has made a bad or unwise decision.

Quote

I'm pleased you've come round to accept that as much as you say you don't tend to 'share a view' about things we don't have enough information on, you initially did exactly that - when trying to definitively state a) the club wouldn't ever act in a non-benevolent way b) Phillips couldn't possibly have made a poorly informed or overly-emotional decision.
Lol  ;D If it makes you happy


Quote
I know I don't have a definitive answer for either of those things, not that I'd even made any effort initially to act like I know what's gone on behind closed doors as you've implied. I merely suggested it might prove a not ideal decision for his career.
Cool

Quote
But I do feel that the speculation I've shared (that, subjectively, Phillips could have been better off reaching his stated goals by not signing a contract) has been ground in clear examples based on previous similar situations, rather than being light on evidence but "sounding authoritative" (as you put it), but high on intent to shut down differing views (or views that aren't 'half baked', but in a good way).
Yeah yeah, you want free discussion and want people to stop ''shutting down different views' until someone says something YOU don't like. Help I'm being oppressed etc etc

Look, a lot of shite is posted here; most of it does not deserve a response. I only replied to you as you are normally a decent poster, so it was a courtesy. I'll leave it at that if you feel I'm oppressing you.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,149
  • JFT96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 08:13:28 am »
Hi Timbo

Thanks for your post, I'd just like to remind you that Nat Phillips bled blood for the shirt in the Crystal Palace match by challenging Fabinho for a header that was never his to go for. If that's acceptable to you the n fair enough but it's not to me.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,782
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3092 on: Today at 08:26:57 am »
I don't see the need for handbags about Phillips and his role in the team.

He's not an idiot, he'll know the scale of the challenge he faces if he genuinely thinks he can force his way into our starting XI past VVD, Matip, Gomez and Konate. New contract or not, he will know that as it stands he is 5th choice at LFC. Given the potential frailty of some of our CB options (Gomez, Matip and Konate have all had significant injury problems in the last 2-3 years), he probably has more chance of getting some games under his belt than most 5th choice CBs in the league.

Would I want him starting every week? Probably not, and that can't be a significant slight on the guy given our other options. But he's demonstrated that he's a more than competent option if we need him. Which to me makes him pretty much perfect as a 5th choice CB.

So what's the fuss? If he's content with his role in the squad and if Klopp is happy to keep him then it's a win for us. Few teams will have as solid options as Nat Phillips as a 5th choice CB.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,421
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #3093 on: Today at 08:34:05 am »
Nothing wrong with being elitist about players. Elite teams need elite players.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 73 74 75 76 77 [78]   Go Up
« previous next »
 