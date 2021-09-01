« previous next »
Nat Phillips

Re: Nat Phillips
September 1, 2021, 05:23:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September  1, 2021, 05:21:59 pm
Can see him playing in the EFL game v Norwich, any others if we win that, the FA Cup games and I'd expect he'll be on the bench in PL games and get 10 mins here and there when we are closing up shop or want to rest a CB. Could well pick up a PL winners medal this season too.

Where will Gomez and Konate play?
Re: Nat Phillips
September 1, 2021, 05:25:44 pm
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Nat Phillips
September 1, 2021, 05:28:32 pm
It must have been a difficult choice for Nat to decide whether to get more money or not. Poor lad
Re: Nat Phillips
September 1, 2021, 05:54:07 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on September  1, 2021, 01:52:36 pm
To me this wasn't really much of a difficult decision. He played well enough last year during the injury crisis to warrant more games. He's no VVD but he's not a bad defender at all and could easily make the grade in other EPL teams or Championship. I also think the guy would look 100x better if he was playing next to VVD, Matip, Gomez or Ibou (rather than a very inexperienced Rhys Williams or slightly less inexperienced Kabak). If we did get injuries again this season, then we know that he can come in and do a job for the team. He's probably not on high wages, and we'd likely lose him for free when his contract expires.
Quite right. From the club's point of view it's an eminently reasonable decision.

Quote
I am a little surprised that he perhaps didn't push harder for a move. Most lads want to just play week in week out whereas realistically he's not going to see a lot of game time this season unless there are injuries again.
But I'm not really sure what 'pushing harder', which many seem to say, really means. He was effectively told by the club that he had the choice to stay or go; that we'd happily keep him but not stand in his way if he wanted to go somewhere. Most likely scenario is that no offer came along which suited him. If one had come that he really wanted to take up then I don't think Klopp and the club would have refused him. Just like we didn't refuse Shaq, even though the fee was not as high as we'd have liked.

We need to separate getting a good fee from forcing a player to stay. If a player is amenable to move we'll try and get the best fee for him, and have pulled off some pretty amazing sales like Ibe and Brewster and Stewert. But unless I've forgotten an instance I can't think of any case where a player has been forced to stay because the right fee wasn't forthcoming. Most players prefer to stay anyway; occasionally you get a case like Shaq where an offer suits him and he asks to go and we honour it regardless of fee.

Quote
Was also a little surprised that other clubs weren't in for him.
I'm pretty sure that clubs were in for him. None of the packages offered suited him, however. We have to remember that being employed by Liverpool FC is a pinnacle; it's not something a player will give up lightly. This idea that all players are desperate to start every game and will cheerfully drop levels to do it is oversold. Yes there's an element of truth to it, but it's just one of many elements that a player is likely to consider. Staying a Liverpool player is a pretty big element that a player is not likely to want to give up lightly. See also Divock Origi.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 1, 2021, 05:56:44 pm
Quote from: number 168 on September  1, 2021, 02:31:24 pm
Nat did really well during the injury crisis but as hard as he tries he will never be more that 5th choice. It's unusual to be hailing his new contract when at the same time hoping that he never has to play. Not being harsh, but I don't think any club would relish being down to their last choice pairing to include the 5th choice centre back. The difference having VVD and Matip is stark and I guess Nat knows that.
Exactly. Again players are often more realistic than we think (or than the media make out). Players are rather like actors; they know that at any given point they fulfil a role within a narrative which will have limits and relative seniority or minority.

Just as the actor playing third speer carrier knows that he's not going to be on stage for very long nor appear in the front of stage spotlight nor feature large on the playbill, so a player like Nat will know that in this instance is role is to be 5th choice, with limited opportunity to play in games, but full opportunity to take part in training with some of the bets professionals in the game week in, week out. And the possibility to choose a loan move that he is happy with.

He'll enter this open-eyed and won't expect to be on stage for very much time, or be at the forefront of publicity and imagery and news reports.

Just like actors, players hope that they can move from third speer carrier to main lead over the the course of their career, but if not then their wish is often to play a small part in the biggest plays and movies, rather than a relatively bigger part in some off off off Broadway one-acter or straight-to-dvd quickie.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 1, 2021, 06:55:34 pm
Pretty sure I was told in this very thread that he was better than Matip and would likely be starting several games alongside van Dijk, so I doubt he'll have any trouble getting loads of game time. RAWK said so.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 1, 2021, 07:55:40 pm
Quote from: Djozer on September  1, 2021, 06:55:34 pm
Pretty sure I was told in this very thread that he was better than Matip and would likely be starting several games alongside van Dijk, so I doubt he'll have any trouble getting loads of game time. RAWK said so.

Better than Matip? Kind of hard to believe someone actually said that. If so, it may have been a couple or a handful of posters. 'RAWK' (as a consensus), certainly didn't say so.

At the other end of the spectrum, some go on as if he isn't a PL level player, despite him helping us get to Top 4 in, guess what, the PL itself.

The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. He's one of the best 4th/5th choices, but Matip, when fit is one of the best in the PL.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 1, 2021, 10:02:04 pm
Quote from: Welshred on September  1, 2021, 05:23:16 pm
Where will Gomez and Konate play?

Gomez will get league and CL games and Konate will play alongside Nat in the Cups
Re: Nat Phillips
September 1, 2021, 10:02:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  1, 2021, 05:54:07 pm
We need to separate getting a good fee from forcing a player to stay. If a player is amenable to move we'll try and get the best fee for him, and have pulled off some pretty amazing sales like Ibe and Brewster and Stewert. But unless I've forgotten an instance I can't think of any case where a player has been forced to stay because the right fee wasn't forthcoming. Most players prefer to stay anyway; occasionally you get a case like Shaq where an offer suits him and he asks to go and we honour it regardless of fee.
I'm pretty sure that clubs were in for him. None of the packages offered suited him, however. We have to remember that being employed by Liverpool FC is a pinnacle; it's not something a player will give up lightly. This idea that all players are desperate to start every game and will cheerfully drop levels to do it is oversold. Yes there's an element of truth to it, but it's just one of many elements that a player is likely to consider. Staying a Liverpool player is a pretty big element that a player is not likely to want to give up lightly. See also Divock Origi.

To some extent, I agree. No doubt for a player to be a one of the biggest clubs in the world is a major honour and an achievement in some respects. By the same token, I don't any top footballer thinks that being a peripheral figure at a top club is how they want to define their career either.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 1, 2021, 10:46:54 pm
Can't help but really like him, I hope he gets some game time.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 01:38:08 am
Good to have more CB back up.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 04:15:45 am
Quote from: Djozer on September  1, 2021, 06:55:34 pm
Pretty sure I was told in this very thread that he was better than Matip and would likely be starting several games alongside van Dijk, so I doubt he'll have any trouble getting loads of game time. RAWK said so.
This is pluctus rectum at best.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 08:14:09 am
Shame we couldn't sell him. As much as I like the guy and appreciate his efforts last season, he shouldn't be at the club. And I mean that respectfully and as much for his own sake. I just can't see him getting the game time he needs at 24 and I hope we don't have to call on him too often. His value will decrease if the four defenders ahead of him stay fit. Maybe after a few months of full stadiums and injury crises of their own, clubs will put in offers for him in January. That might be best for all parties.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 12:17:44 pm
Quote from: Welshred on September  1, 2021, 05:23:16 pm
Where will Gomez and Konate play?

Gomez as RB in cup games.

Gomez Phillips Konate Tsimikas
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 12:25:40 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September  2, 2021, 12:17:44 pm
Gomez as RB in cup games.

Gomez Phillips Konate Tsimikas


Only see that happening if Neco Williams is still injured, otherwise I see him at right back with Gomez and Konate at centre back
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 12:27:37 pm
Yeah hopefully it'll be Neco or Bradley at RB in the cups, unless its against a really strong opponent.

I'd guess Nat probably gets on the bench for the cup games
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 03:00:30 pm
Quote from: Djozer on September  1, 2021, 06:55:34 pm
Pretty sure I was told in this very thread that he was better than Matip and would likely be starting several games alongside van Dijk, so I doubt he'll have any trouble getting loads of game time. RAWK said so.

Only way he is better than Matip is if he is on the pitch and Matip can't be. Given Joel's injury record, maybe someone said it in frustration. but I doubt it's RAWK concensus.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 03:48:49 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on September  1, 2021, 07:55:40 pm
Better than Matip? Kind of hard to believe someone actually said that. If so, it may have been a couple or a handful of posters. 'RAWK' (as a consensus), certainly didn't say so.

Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on September  2, 2021, 03:00:30 pm
Only way he is better than Matip is if he is on the pitch and Matip can't be. Given Joel's injury record, maybe someone said it in frustration. but I doubt it's RAWK concensus.

Yes, I am aware. I was being needlessly flippant, and stupidly taking the piss out of the tendency to overrate our players in certain circles on here. It happened quite a lot with Nat, but as you both insightfully point out, was not a RAWKwide consensus. I forget this is a serious business sometimes, apologies.

Quote from: farawayred on September  2, 2021, 04:15:45 am
This is pluctus rectum at best.
Fair. Although there actually were, at peak Natness, at least a couple posters who seemed to genuinely rate him higher than Matip/Gomez etc. I thought it was funny, although maybe they thought me thinking he was nowhere near Matip and Gomez's level equally funny. Opinions ey.
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 04:26:12 pm
Mate there was one person who said that Virgil had to prove himself over Nat when he came back from injury :lmao
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 05:21:54 pm
Quote from: Henderson19 on September  2, 2021, 08:14:09 am
Shame we couldn't sell him. As much as I like the guy and appreciate his efforts last season, he shouldn't be at the club. And I mean that respectfully and as much for his own sake. I just can't see him getting the game time he needs at 24 and I hope we don't have to call on him too often. His value will decrease if the four defenders ahead of him stay fit. Maybe after a few months of full stadiums and injury crises of their own, clubs will put in offers for him in January. That might be best for all parties.

I guess the plan was to sell him and keep Rhys Williams around as 5th choice, but either there's been no firm offers, or not at the price the club have been willing to accept. As Phillips was on a relatively very low wage for a first team Premier League player, there was presumably an agreement with the club he'd get a salary bump if he wasn't sold. The other upshot is Rhys gets hopefully a good season behind him in The Championship which would do wonders for his value.

He'll move on either January or next summer though. He's the kind of player clubs in a relegation scrap would want to sign in January. A PL proven, no-nonsense centre half who is a monster in the air. We're not getting 15 million though.

Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 05:23:11 pm
Quote from: Welshred on September  2, 2021, 04:26:12 pm
Mate there was one person who said that Virgil had to prove himself over Nat when he came back from injury :lmao

Here you go.


Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 20, 2021, 10:02:08 am
I get it when people say he does not have pace, he is "limited" etc.
But absolutely hating the condescension generally,  with regards to Nat.
He's already improved his passing.
If he keeps improving tactically and positionally, his pace or lack of it,  will matter less. Ask Sami.
Its all up to him, and he's already saved us multiple times these past few games.

The point is: He is not automatically "not good enough ". He can be more than "5th choice".
Yesterday,  for instance,  without his goal and goal line clearance and his management of the Burnley bruisers, we would 100% have drawn or lost that.

I think if he keeps doing what he's doing, it is upto Virg, Matip, Joe to prove in training that they are better, to win their place back on merit.


Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 05:28:39 pm
Re: Nat Phillips
September 2, 2021, 05:30:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on September  2, 2021, 05:23:11 pm
Here you go.



It makes my eyes bleed just re-reading it
Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 03:23:56 pm
It seems like a pretty reasonable post to me for someone bigging Phillips up. That he's done a good job and the others returning will have to prove they are at a good level when they return. Hardly worth mocking
Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 03:29:35 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on September  2, 2021, 12:17:44 pm
Gomez as RB in cup games.

Gomez Phillips Konate Tsimikas
I hope the days of Gomez at RB are over to be honest. Hes a CB. We wouldnt play Virgil or Matip at RB, so why him?
Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 03:33:55 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 03:23:56 pm
It seems like a pretty reasonable post to me for someone bigging Phillips up. That he's done a good job and the others returning will have to prove they are at a good level when they return. Hardly worth mocking

There are levels in the game Virgil, Matip and Joe are seasoned Internationals amongst the best players in their position on the Planet. It is akin to saying that Ali had to prove he was better than Adrian because he did a good job as back up when Ali was injured.
Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm
I have no idea why the so called teams who were interested in Phillips did not buy him - for £12 million I think that was a good buy? IMO I think it is a clever move by FSG and LFC to sign Phillips up for another 4 years, as they can ask for the fee they want for him - unlike other players who were in the last year of their contract and left on the cheap. I would not blame Phillips for wanting to leave for first team football, just like the reason Shaqiri left for.
Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 10:32:02 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm
I have no idea why the so called teams who were interested in Phillips did not buy him - for £12 million I think that was a good buy? IMO I think it is a clever move by FSG and LFC to sign Phillips up for another 4 years, as they can ask for the fee they want for him - unlike other players who were in the last year of their contract and left on the cheap. I would not blame Phillips for wanting to leave for first team football, just like the reason Shaqiri left for.

No one is interested because he is bang average.

He was brilliant last season and a major reason why we finished top four. The thing is that he was playing for Liverpool who dominate the vast majority of games. For me he will be another Harry Wilson. He will leave for peanuts.
Re: Nat Phillips
Yesterday at 10:51:16 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 10:24:40 pm
I have no idea why the so called teams who were interested in Phillips did not buy him - for £12 million I think that was a good buy? IMO I think it is a clever move by FSG and LFC to sign Phillips up for another 4 years, as they can ask for the fee they want for him - unlike other players who were in the last year of their contract and left on the cheap. I would not blame Phillips for wanting to leave for first team football, just like the reason Shaqiri left for.

thing is though, he was all set to move to Swansea last summer, but it fell through at the last moment (cant recall if it was a loan or permanent).

Had he been sold for 3 or 4 mill then, no one would have been surprised it was not more Id think? Does half a seasons worth of football for Liverpool up his price that much? Yes, he did very well to help the team achieve a CL spot, he played well enough in spells, but hes still a rather limited footballer.

Not saying they should have been selling him for 3 or 4 mill now, but Im not that surprised that they couldnt get a decent fee. No idea what will happen with him moving forward, although I suspect a loan or two or three.
Re: Nat Phillips
Today at 01:59:05 am
It's amazing, isn't it.

You get some bang average players who play a few games for shitty teams and get relegated and then get moves to clubs for tens of millions of pounds.

Nat Phillips literally played half a season for us and I for one am very grateful that his move to Swansea fell through as he'd been arguably our most important player in the last 10 games (the two games he missed, Leeds and Newcastle, I reckon we win them if he'd played as he'd have definately cleared the corner from which Leeds scored from and would have twatted the ball clear when Newcastle went gung-ho in injury time) and if it wasn't for him, who by the way was an absolute rock for us in defence, we'd have been screwed big time.

Of course he is limited and has deficiencies and doesn't suit our style of play and lacks pace, but fuck me what a shift the lad has put in for the team when called upon. He should be very proud of the way he has conducted himself and represented our badge and colours when needed.

I for one am glad he is staying and he is perfect as the 5th choice backup.

He deserves respect from ALL LFC fans.
Re: Nat Phillips
Today at 02:22:16 am
Quote from: Kalito on Today at 01:59:05 am
It's amazing, isn't it.

You get some bang average players who play a few games for shitty teams and get relegated and then get moves to clubs for tens of millions of pounds.

Nat Phillips literally played half a season for us and I for one am very grateful that his move to Swansea fell through as he'd been arguably our most important player in the last 10 games (the two games he missed, Leeds and Newcastle, I reckon we win them if he'd played as he'd have definately cleared the corner from which Leeds scored from and would have twatted the ball clear when Newcastle went gung-ho in injury time) and if it wasn't for him, who by the way was an absolute rock for us in defence, we'd have been screwed big time.

Of course he is limited and has deficiencies and doesn't suit our style of play and lacks pace, but fuck me what a shift the lad has put in for the team when called upon. He should be very proud of the way he has conducted himself and represented our badge and colours when needed.

I for one am glad he is staying and he is perfect as the 5th choice backup.

He deserves respect from ALL LFC fans.

chill your boots.

Im sure everyone is hugely greatful for his contribution last season.
