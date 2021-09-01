To me this wasn't really much of a difficult decision. He played well enough last year during the injury crisis to warrant more games. He's no VVD but he's not a bad defender at all and could easily make the grade in other EPL teams or Championship. I also think the guy would look 100x better if he was playing next to VVD, Matip, Gomez or Ibou (rather than a very inexperienced Rhys Williams or slightly less inexperienced Kabak). If we did get injuries again this season, then we know that he can come in and do a job for the team. He's probably not on high wages, and we'd likely lose him for free when his contract expires.

I am a little surprised that he perhaps didn't push harder for a move. Most lads want to just play week in week out whereas realistically he's not going to see a lot of game time this season unless there are injuries again.

Was also a little surprised that other clubs weren't in for him.



Quite right. From the club's point of view it's an eminently reasonable decision.But I'm not really sure what 'pushing harder', which many seem to say, really means. He was effectively told by the club that he had the choice to stay or go; that we'd happily keep him but not stand in his way if he wanted to go somewhere. Most likely scenario is that no offer came along which suited him. If one had come that he really wanted to take up then I don't think Klopp and the club would have refused him. Just like we didn't refuse Shaq, even though the fee was not as high as we'd have liked.We need to separate getting a good fee from forcing a player to stay. If a player is amenable to move we'll try and get the best fee for him, and have pulled off some pretty amazing sales like Ibe and Brewster and Stewert. But unless I've forgotten an instance I can't think of any case where a player has been forced to stay because the right fee wasn't forthcoming. Most players prefer to stay anyway; occasionally you get a case like Shaq where an offer suits him and he asks to go and we honour it regardless of fee.I'm pretty sure that clubs were in for him. None of the packages offered suited him, however. We have to remember that being employed by Liverpool FC is a pinnacle; it's not something a player will give up lightly. This idea that all players are desperate to start every game and will cheerfully drop levels to do it is oversold. Yes there's an element of truth to it, but it's just one of many elements that a player is likely to consider. Staying a Liverpool player is a pretty big element that a player is not likely to want to give up lightly. See also Divock Origi.