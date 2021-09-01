Nat did really well during the injury crisis but as hard as he tries he will never be more that 5th choice. It's unusual to be hailing his new contract when at the same time hoping that he never has to play. Not being harsh, but I don't think any club would relish being down to their last choice pairing to include the 5th choice centre back. The difference having VVD and Matip is stark and I guess Nat knows that.
Exactly. Again players are often more realistic than we think (or than the media make out). Players are rather like actors; they know that at any given point they fulfil a role within a narrative which will have limits and relative seniority or minority.
Just as the actor playing third speer carrier knows that he's not going to be on stage for very long nor appear in the front of stage spotlight nor feature large on the playbill, so a player like Nat will know that in this instance is role is to be 5th choice, with limited opportunity to play in games, but full opportunity to take part in training with some of the bets professionals in the game week in, week out. And the possibility to choose a loan move that he is happy with.
He'll enter this open-eyed and won't expect to be on stage for very much time, or be at the forefront of publicity and imagery and news reports.
Just like actors, players hope that they can move from third speer carrier to main lead over the the course of their career, but if not then their wish is often to play a small part in the biggest plays and movies, rather than a relatively bigger part in some off off off Broadway one-acter or straight-to-dvd quickie.