Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2880 on: June 4, 2021, 08:53:21 am »
Let's not do the whole judging a young lass based on her instagram thing?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2881 on: June 4, 2021, 09:16:59 am »
Quote from: Rhi on June  4, 2021, 08:53:21 am
Let's not do the whole judging a young lass based on her instagram thing?

You reckon it's not a done deal yet?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2882 on: June 4, 2021, 09:38:51 am »
Quote from: AK1892 on June  3, 2021, 02:40:42 pm
Belting out a song for Nat to the tune of Wonderwall would be epic  ;D

I was looking for some act-iii-on
But all I found was Nat Phillips and Alisson
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2883 on: June 4, 2021, 12:17:02 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  4, 2021, 09:38:51 am
I was looking for some act-iii-on
But all I found was Nat Phillips and Alisson

With an intro riff from T Rex arms.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2884 on: June 4, 2021, 12:27:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  3, 2021, 05:17:25 pm
Hey Liam, look what I won



Was he on the bench in madrid?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2885 on: June 4, 2021, 12:28:37 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on June  4, 2021, 12:27:14 pm
Was he on the bench in madrid?

He was not
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2886 on: June 4, 2021, 01:08:02 pm »
Half kit wanker.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2887 on: June 4, 2021, 01:25:48 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on June  4, 2021, 08:53:21 am
Let's not do the whole judging a young lass based on her instagram thing?

quite.

What with the casual sexism that is so prevalent on RAWK (lads being the term constantly used to address everyone on posts for those still not getting the hint), one or two comments on this thread, one in particular, are so unnecessary.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2888 on: Yesterday at 12:26:44 pm »
Live interview he's done live today on the Blood Red channel.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IXegPIArnKY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IXegPIArnKY</a>
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2889 on: Yesterday at 12:33:40 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on June  4, 2021, 12:27:14 pm
Was he on the bench in madrid?

Not according to the match thread, but then you know how Klopp likes the squad to travel together to be inclusive.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 01:04:45 am »
Could play a big role next season.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 01:20:29 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 01:04:45 am
Could play a big role next season.

Love Nat and his attitude, but the only way he is going to play a big role is if we have another horrendous injury crisis. If everyone is fit he won't even make the match day squad.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 01:41:52 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 01:04:45 am
Could play a big role next season.

What role? If everyone is ready to go [Van Dijk,Gomez,Matip] and with Konate signed, he'll get very little chance of playing consistent football.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 01:55:50 am »
 ;D

Lets all hope he doesnt see anything more than the FA and vimto (or whatever its called) cup
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 06:26:58 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:41:52 am
What role? If everyone is ready to go [Van Dijk,Gomez,Matip] and with Konate signed, he'll get very little chance of playing consistent football.
to be honest I don't have much hope for both Gomez and Matip from not injuring themselves.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 09:22:39 am »
He would be great against the likes of Burnley and teams that hoof it in the box. I think hell stay till January to see how Matip Gomez and VVD recover after their long term injuries. He knows hell be 5th choice but can see him getting quite a few games up to then.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 11:35:34 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:22:39 am
He would be great against the likes of Burnley and teams that hoof it in the box. I think hell stay till January to see how Matip Gomez and VVD recover after their long term injuries. He knows hell be 5th choice but can see him getting quite a few games up to then.

Over who? Matip, Virgil, Konate and Rhys Williams have better aerial duel success rates, why would he start above those? Or even get on the bench when we're considering Joe Gomez as well?

Hopefully we never see him again.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 11:54:58 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:35:34 am
Over who? Matip, Virgil, Konate and Rhys Williams have better aerial duel success rates, why would he start above those? Or even get on the bench when we're considering Joe Gomez as well?

Hopefully we never see him again.

Isnt there talks of Williams going out on loan. Matip and Gomez weve never been able to rely on them fitness wise and we dont know how Virgil is going to come back from his injury so that leaves us with konate who doesnt have the best injury record either. Yeah can definitely see us going into the new season with all 5.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 11:56:36 am »
Hopefully never seeing him again means all four of them remain fit...
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 12:06:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:56:36 am
Hopefully never seeing him again means all four of them remain fit...

The club would be reckless to assume that in planning for next season.

A proper bid would be bound to test our resolve though
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 12:14:35 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 12:06:39 pm
The club would be reckless to assume that in planning for next season.

A proper bid would be bound to test our resolve though

I'm not talking about the club I'm giving my opinion. Call me an optimist but I'd like to think at least two of those remain fit at any one time meaning that Nat Phillips has no place in the team or squad.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 12:30:36 pm »
I suppose the acid test of Nat's future is if Klopp would sign him if he was playing for someone else? I doubt he would as, although he is undoubtedly a decent player, his lack of pace would always count against him. His passing and postioning can be improved but a slow centre back would be the last thing Jurgen would choose to complement his style of play. Jurgen adapted the way we play brilliantly to accommodate Nat but I don't think he would be first choice or even close to being a signing.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 12:30:54 pm »
Call me a realist but I'd rather trust someone with no long-standing injury problems who's shown he can do a job than someone who's struggled to make 50 league games across the past three seasons, which applies to Matip, Gomez and Konate.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 12:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:30:54 pm
Call me a realist but I'd rather trust someone with no long-standing injury problems who's shown he can do a job than someone who's struggled to make 50 league games across the past three seasons, which applies to Matip, Gomez and Konate.

Nat Phillips missed 6 months of the season 2 years ago after having ankle surgery...

Konate played more top flight league games last season than Phillips has in his whole career.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 12:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:30:54 pm
Call me a realist but I'd rather trust someone with no long-standing injury problems who's shown he can do a job than someone who's struggled to make 50 league games across the past three seasons, which applies to Matip, Gomez and Konate.

Nats only made 43 league games across the past three seasons though....
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 12:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:36:00 pm
Nat Phillips missed 6 months of the season 2 years ago after having ankle surgery...

Konate played more top flight league games last season than Phillips has in his whole career.

Sorry, got this wrong, Konate played 3 less. I'm sure Phillips would have played more if he didn't miss a few games after picking up an injury
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 12:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:36:00 pm
Nat Phillips missed 6 months of the season 2 years ago after having ankle surgery...

Konate played more top flight league games last season than Phillips has in his whole career.
The fact Phillips has been fine since suggests it was a one off. He wasn't even a considered a regular for the first half of the season and he still played more than Konate has in either of the last two seasons.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 12:58:36 pm »
Round and round and round we go.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2908 on: Today at 01:11:36 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:58:36 pm
Round and round and round we go.

PARKLIFE!
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2909 on: Today at 01:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:57:48 pm
The fact Phillips has been fine since suggests it was a one off. He wasn't even a considered a regular for the first half of the season and he still played more than Konate has in either of the last two seasons.

Ah ok. I think I understand now. Phillips's injury doesn't count because it hasn't happened since but Konate's do despite them not happening since he completed his rehab?

Who knows what will happen with injuries next season. Maybe Nat will get a serious head injury challenging Fabinho for an aerial duel like he did when he cut his head open against Palace on the last day of the season?

Literally the most overrated player on this squad
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 01:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:27:04 pm
Ah ok. I think I understand now. Phillips's injury doesn't count because it hasn't happened since but Konate's do despite them not happening since he completed his rehab?

Who knows what will happen with injuries next season. Maybe Nat will get a serious head injury challenging Fabinho for an aerial duel like he did when he cut his head open against Palace on the last day of the season?

Literally the most overrated player on this squad
The fact Konate's are multiple should tell you what the difference is, but you're right. He didn't reinjure himself in the three months since he came back from his last one so I guess none of them count. It's also the longest he's remained fit since the middle of 2019 so that's another cap in his bow.

When you think about it, it's amazing we managed to keep six clean sheets in the last 11 games Nat started considering he's so shit and overrated. Rhys Williams must be a hell of a player.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2911 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm »
Strikes me as quite an intelligent lad. I don't think he'll be that content being no.4 or no.5 CB in the team. I think unless he feels he'll get playing time, he'll move on. He was pretty much in that position before and was basically on the verge of leaving. We had a freak season where all our CBs were injured. I don't think that'll happen 2 seasons in a row.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2912 on: Today at 01:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:36:36 pm
The fact Konate's are multiple should tell you what the difference is, but you're right. He didn't reinjure himself in the three months since he came back from his last one so I guess none of them count. It's also the longest he's remained fit since the middle of 2019 so that's another cap in his bow.

When you think about it, it's amazing we managed to keep six clean sheets in the last 11 games Nat started considering he's so shit and overrated. Rhys Williams must be a hell of a player.

He had the same muscle injury within a short period of time and hasn't had an issue since surgery, like Nat hasn't had an issue since his ankle surgery. Just because you want to include the one because you like him doesn't mean you're right.

We kept clean sheets because the midfield was functioning again with Fabinho back there, not because of Phillips. This still doesn't get over the fact that next season will be 4 far superior centre backs than him at the club and he should be nowhere near the team.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2913 on: Today at 02:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:42:46 pm
He had the same muscle injury within a short period of time and hasn't had an issue since surgery, like Nat hasn't had an issue since his ankle surgery. Just because you want to include the one because you like him doesn't mean you're right.

We kept clean sheets because the midfield was functioning again with Fabinho back there, not because of Phillips. This still doesn't get over the fact that next season will be 4 far superior centre backs than him at the club and he should be nowhere near the team.
And he had another lengthy injury two months later and was in and out of the team after he came back. Look, as things stand all four of those centre backs will have had serious injuries this season and three out of the four have had previous serious injuries in the past two years, a period where Nat has been fit throughout. These are facts. My opinion is that given those facts, the club would be negligent going into next season without a fifth choice in that position, whether it's Nat or someone else, but that he's the best option.

As for the bolded bit, I think you need to look at your own biases and consider how ridiculous the notion that Fabinho managed to cover three positions simultaneously is. Perhaps you could try supporting the team and hoping our youngsters will improve into top class players instead of saying you hope you never see them in a Liverpool shirt again.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2914 on: Today at 02:23:13 pm »
You know when I support the team? When I'm stood in my spec on the Kop and leaving the ground without a voice just like I did after the Palace match. Want to know something that'll blow your mind? That included Nat Phillips too. What I think and what a I write on here has absolutely no bearing so how about you quit telling people how they should support the team based on thinking that a fans forum holds any credibility in that regard.

Nat Phillips isn't a youngster, he's 24. He'll never be a top class player and he'll never be good enough to play for us consistently.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2915 on: Today at 06:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:36:36 pm


When you think about it, it's amazing we managed to keep six clean sheets in the last 11 games Nat started considering he's so shit and overrated. Rhys Williams must be a hell of a player.


It is pretty amazing but doing so took a hell of a lot away from our attacking threat.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2916 on: Today at 07:21:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:55:22 pm

It is pretty amazing but doing so took a hell of a lot away from our attacking threat.

I love the bones of him and he'll return to form, but Mane was doing a good enough job of that himself. We were making the chances to win games, that wasn't the issue.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2917 on: Today at 07:25:06 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:55:22 pm

It is pretty amazing but doing so took a hell of a lot away from our attacking threat.
Apart from the time he set up Jota and that time he scored.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2918 on: Today at 07:28:39 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Today at 07:25:06 pm
Apart from the time he set up Jota and that time he scored.

Not what I said though is it.
