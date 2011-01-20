He had the same muscle injury within a short period of time and hasn't had an issue since surgery, like Nat hasn't had an issue since his ankle surgery. Just because you want to include the one because you like him doesn't mean you're right.



We kept clean sheets because the midfield was functioning again with Fabinho back there, not because of Phillips. This still doesn't get over the fact that next season will be 4 far superior centre backs than him at the club and he should be nowhere near the team.

And he had another lengthy injury two months later and was in and out of the team after he came back. Look, as things stand all four of those centre backs will have had serious injuries this season and three out of the four have had previous serious injuries in the past two years, a period where Nat has been fit throughout. These are facts. My opinion is that given those facts, the club would be negligent going into next season without a fifth choice in that position, whether it's Nat or someone else, but that he's the best option.As for the bolded bit, I think you need to look at your own biases and consider how ridiculous the notion that Fabinho managed to cover three positions simultaneously is. Perhaps you could try supporting the team and hoping our youngsters will improve into top class players instead of saying you hope you never see them in a Liverpool shirt again.