Kloppo about Nat and Rhys:
These two boys, playing like that, it is incredible, absolutely incredible. That was a proper crash course in a Premier League education, and they have learned so much,
Its a sign for all our kids at Liverpool in the academy. Its possible - it shows its possible...just work hard.
These boys they are obviously not skilled like crazy, they had to work incredibly hard. And now they are proper, proper Premier League players. And thats exactly how it can work. I am really happy for them.