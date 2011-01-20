« previous next »
I expect that Burnley will make a serious bid for him, especially after that performance the other day, with Mee turning 32 in the summer, and Tarkowski having only 12 months left on his contract ...
Kloppo about Nat and Rhys:

These two boys, playing like that, it is incredible, absolutely incredible. That was a proper crash course in a Premier League education, and they have learned so much,

Its a sign for all our kids at Liverpool in the academy. Its possible - it shows its possible...just work hard.

These boys they are obviously not skilled like crazy, they had to work incredibly hard. And now they are proper, proper Premier League players. And thats exactly how it can work. I am really happy for them.

"Obviously not skilled like crazy"  ;D
Quote from: Crimson on May 26, 2021, 11:39:44 am
"Obviously not skilled like crazy"  ;D

its a nice way of being honest  ;D

Honestly I have seen CBs be worse with the ball on the ground than Phillips. He is alright, not exactly Agger but he is decent enough imo.
Maybe he sees a bit of himself in them both - he's said that he wasn't the most talented player but had the brain to maximise the attributes he did have. Paraphrasing, but it was something like that, the way Klopp put it was quite funny.
Quote from: Oskar on May 26, 2021, 12:24:14 pm
Maybe he sees a bit of himself in them both - he's said that he wasn't the most talented player but had the brain to maximise the attributes he did have. Paraphrasing, but it was something like that, the way Klopp put it was quite funny.

'I had the talent for the fifth division, and the mind for the Bundesliga.

Kloppo was always self deprecating about his playing career!
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 26, 2021, 11:50:47 am
its a nice way of being honest  ;D
Bit harsh of Klopp I feel, given that he's better than Maguire, Lovren, Gomez, Matip et al. Probably just trying to keep him grounded and working hard.
Quote from: Djozer on May 26, 2021, 01:36:48 pm
Bit harsh of Klopp I feel, given that he's better than Maguire, Lovren, Gomez, Matip et al. Probably just trying to keep him grounded and working hard.

Phillips himself thinks Klopp's self-description of "First Division Brain, Third Division Feet" applies to him.
Quote from: Sangria on May 26, 2021, 03:19:37 pm
Phillips himself thinks Klopp's self-description of "First Division Brain, Third Division Feet" applies to him.


Nat will be manager of the month somewhere in this country in October 2039

What odds would Ladbrokes give me on that one
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 26, 2021, 11:43:48 pm

Nat will be manager of the month somewhere in this country in October 2039

What odds would Ladbrokes give me on that one

Whatever about Ladbrokes, Paddy Power would definitely give you odds!
I really wish we would keep him. We always run low on centre backs mid season and we need to have a deep squad to rotate and give people rest, esp. those coming back from injuries.  :butt
Quote from: Morgana on May 27, 2021, 07:52:34 pm
I really wish we would keep him. We always run low on centre backs mid season and we need to have a deep squad to rotate and give people rest, esp. those coming back from injuries.  :butt
If we keep him though he'd go back on his development. He won't play as many games as he did this season. Nat made a great leap that can fuel his career and he can be a great CB for a number of PL clubs. I think it's best for him to move on, unless he's satisfied with a handful of cup games in a season.
Quote from: farawayred on May 27, 2021, 08:00:05 pm
If we keep him though he'd go back on his development. He won't play as many games as he did this season. Nat made a great leap that can fuel his career and he can be a great CB for a number of PL clubs. I think it's best for him to move on, unless he's satisfied with a handful of cup games in a season.
I'd bet my life if he stays we will probably end up using him for a minimum of 8 PL games. We shouldn't assume that because Virgil and Joe are coming back that they'll be fit all season, or that the new players being bought will slot in perfectly right away. If we keep getting rid of good players we will continue to be a team with not much squad depth.  By all means let Rhys go and ply his trade on loan for a while and further his development. But there's got to be a place in the squad for Nat, with plenty of games too.
Why the feck would he go anywhere right now as out of sight out of mind so a loan is not an option for him and would you want to be a bit part player (and maybe more based on this season) on greatness for another year or more or feck off to a midtable / relegation battle? There is loads of time for that BS and if you sip from the golden chalice once you want more and I bet the lad wants more. He is further up the pecking order, he knows how brittle his challengers are for the bench and bet your ass he will be crunching into some of them next preseason. He needs to as they require toughening up and if they cant stay fit as we prepare for 2021/22 then he will make sure his name is on Klopps mind.
Quote from: Simplexity on May 26, 2021, 12:12:51 pm
Honestly I have seen CBs be worse with the ball on the ground than Phillips. He is alright, not exactly Agger but he is decent enough imo.

the funny thing is the same people criticising Phillip's ability on the ball probably thought Sakho was great with a ball at his feet. ::)
Quote from: darragh85 on May 27, 2021, 09:07:06 pm
the funny thing is the same people criticising Phillip's ability on the ball probably thought Sakho was great with a ball at his feet. ::)
Come on, sakho was as good at firing neat, precise forward passes,and stepping out with the ball as he was at tripping up on the ball and looking clumsy as fck
Phillips is a very decent passer for a centre back, his issue is dealing with less than perfect passes.  If the ball is bobbling or coming in hard, he doesn't have the technique to get it under and out of his feet quickly enough.
Big job ahead of Phillips now, getting Konate under his wing and guiding him to becoming a first team Liverpool centrehalf.
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May 29, 2021, 02:18:37 pm
Big job ahead of Phillips now, getting Konate under his wing and guiding him to becoming a first team Liverpool centrehalf.

When VVD, Gomez and Konate are doing timed sprints he might think 'fuck this' and pick up the phone to Dyche.
He'll probably just nut Konate one on the first day of pre-season and that'll be the end of that.
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on May 29, 2021, 07:18:04 pm
He'll probably just nut Konate one on the first day of pre-season and that'll be the end of that.

1 banana peel, 3 top CBs who could slip over.
What a conundrum for Nat..
Quote from: G a r y on May 29, 2021, 11:32:00 pm
He's getting sold because he's shite

Nat might have certain limitations but he has been fantastic this season and has been one of the main reasons we have achieved the Top 3.
Quote from: Al 666 on May 29, 2021, 11:42:27 pm
Nat might have certain limitations but he has been fantastic this season and has been one of the main reasons we have achieved the Top 3.
Absolutely fella. Was only on the wind up. I see I've been censored with my post being deleted.

Can't wait to be 'warned'
Quote from: G a r y on May 29, 2021, 11:52:53 pm
Absolutely fella. Was only on the wind up. I see I've been censored with my post being deleted.

Can't wait to be 'warned'

Why are you on the wind up about a player who has been brilliant and massively over exceeded expectations.
And to top off a great end of Season he's now dating Liam Gallaghers daughter now by the look of it

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPjAJxohKNY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 01:24:52 pm
And to top off a great end of Season he's now dating Liam Gallaghers daughter now by the look of it

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPjAJxohKNY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link



He doesn't look the happiest chap knowing who his father in law is
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 01:24:52 pm
And to top off a great end of Season he's now dating Liam Gallaghers daughter now by the look of it

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPjAJxohKNY/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link



I think she is a LFC fan.
 ;D

Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:27:55 pm
;D

I used to work with Molly's nan for what it's worth if anyone's interested! ....no. OK. No sweat.



Big Nat told Liam to stop behaving like a 17 year old cocaine enthusiast on Twitter.

He said maybe.
New meaning to Wonderwall.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:27:55 pm
;D



Like like he chased her up there and is waiting it out before she has to climb down.
