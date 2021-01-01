Yeah I don't really get why people think he needs to leave. He's unlikely to ever get a chance at a club this good again. He gets one career to enjoy, maybe he's happy spending some more of that at a club that gives him great experiences in an enjoyable environment. That's probably more fun than years of battling for midtable obscurity with say Palace or Burnley.
I think he is desperate to kick-start his career though.
"'At the end of pre-season, it looked like I was on my way out and going elsewhere to get some games and start my career, and carry on off the back of my loan spell (at Stuttgart) last season.
"Initially, when it first happened, everybody was fit, and it didn't look like there would be any scenario where I would be playing for Liverpool's first team this year.
"I was a bit disappointed because I was looking forward to going and playing football and just kick-starting my career, but obviously things changed, and I don't think anybody could have seen what was coming, and it was like a typical example of how bizarre football can be sometimes.
"I think it was within a month I was making my debut."