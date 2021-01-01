« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 136727 times)

Offline rhysd

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm »
Definitely need extra at CB until at least January. Until we know how Virgil's and Joe's comebacks have worked out.

While we have Matip and Gomez in the squad, even as 5th choice Phillips will get plenty of games.

I'd love him to stay. He's been immense the last few months.
Offline jepovic

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 09:51:17 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:48:22 pm
Exactly, he risks becoming the next Origi.
Is that a risk? Origi has had a fantastic time here, playing for a club clearly a level above him. Players like him and Philips can choose to be a small part of a great club, or be big players for a small club.

The main difference is that Origi came as one of Europe's hottest talents, while Philips came out of nowhere. That's probably an advantage for Philips.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 09:59:28 pm »
With Gomez and Matip being regularly injured and VVD coming back from serious injury we need five centre backs going into next season. If this season has taught us anything we can't weaken our midfield by moving Fabinho or Hemderson.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 09:59:28 pm
With Gomez and Matip being regularly injured and VVD coming back from serious injury we need five centre backs going into next season. If this season has taught us anything we can't weaken our midfield by moving Fabinho or Hemderson.
It's true he gives us an edge
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:51:17 pm
Is that a risk? Origi has had a fantastic time here, playing for a club clearly a level above him. Players like him and Philips can choose to be a small part of a great club, or be big players for a small club.

The main difference is that Origi came as one of Europe's hottest talents, while Philips came out of nowhere. That's probably an advantage for Philips.

Origi's stock was at it's highest a couple of years ago after two goals against Barca and the clincher in the final. His career has gone backwards since then and in essence he now needs to kick-start his career.

That is the danger for Nat. After his performances over the last few years he has an opportunity to get a move to a club where he will play week in week out and develop.
Offline Chris~

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:51:17 pm
Is that a risk? Origi has had a fantastic time here, playing for a club clearly a level above him. Players like him and Philips can choose to be a small part of a great club, or be big players for a small club.

The main difference is that Origi came as one of Europe's hottest talents, while Philips came out of nowhere. That's probably an advantage for Philips.
Yeah I don't really get why people think he needs to leave. He's unlikely to ever get a chance at a club this good again. He gets one career to enjoy, maybe he's happy spending some more of that at a club that gives him great experiences in an enjoyable environment. That's probably more fun than years of battling for midtable obscurity with say Palace or Burnley.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm
Origi's stock was at it's highest a couple of years ago after two goals against Barca and the clincher in the final. His career has gone backwards since then and in essence he now needs to kick-start his career.

That is the danger for Nat. After his performances over the last few years he has an opportunity to get a move to a club where he will play week in week out and develop.

Not only that he can secure the financial future for his entire future and his family off the back off this run. With a new deal or a move he needs to captitalise on this and he'll deserve it. I read somewhere he's on £3,000 a week. He needs to get weighed in, and if that means a move I wouldn't blame him, secure the bag. 
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:09:22 pm
Origi's stock was at it's highest a couple of years ago after two goals against Barca and the clincher in the final. His career has gone backwards since then and in essence he now needs to kick-start his career.

That is the danger for Nat. After his performances over the last few years he has an opportunity to get a move to a club where he will play week in week out and develop.
Origi is an international footballer who hasn't taken his chances when they've been presented, his career trajectory has absolutely no influence on what happens with Phillips.

This season has shown we need five centre backs going into next season. Therefore we either sign two new players in the summer or sign one and keep Phillips. 

You're the one who always complains about comparing Phillips to the likes of O'Shea and Wes Brown who you've said were better players, but they were happy to stay at United and play the odd game when necessary, that's what we need from someone like Nat.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm
Yeah I don't really get why people think he needs to leave. He's unlikely to ever get a chance at a club this good again. He gets one career to enjoy, maybe he's happy spending some more of that at a club that gives him great experiences in an enjoyable environment. That's probably more fun than years of battling for midtable obscurity with say Palace or Burnley.

I think he is desperate to kick-start his career though.

 "'At the end of pre-season, it looked like I was on my way out and going elsewhere to get some games and start my career, and carry on off the back of my loan spell (at Stuttgart) last season.

"Initially, when it first happened, everybody was fit, and it didn't look like there would be any scenario where I would be playing for Liverpool's first team this year.

"I was a bit disappointed because I was looking forward to going and playing football and just kick-starting my career, but obviously things changed, and I don't think anybody could have seen what was coming, and it was like a typical example of how bizarre football can be sometimes.

"I think it was within a month I was making my debut."
Offline Chris~

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 10:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:18:29 pm
I think he is desperate to kick-start his career though.

 "'At the end of pre-season, it looked like I was on my way out and going elsewhere to get some games and start my career, and carry on off the back of my loan spell (at Stuttgart) last season.

"Initially, when it first happened, everybody was fit, and it didn't look like there would be any scenario where I would be playing for Liverpool's first team this year.

"I was a bit disappointed because I was looking forward to going and playing football and just kick-starting my career, but obviously things changed, and I don't think anybody could have seen what was coming, and it was like a typical example of how bizarre football can be sometimes.

"I think it was within a month I was making my debut."
He has kick started his career though. He's played 1700 minutes this season for a top European club. He's now in a position where he's trusted to play centre back and may play next season given our situation.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm
Origi is an international footballer who hasn't taken his chances when they've been presented, his career trajectory has absolutely no influence on what happens with Phillips.

This season has shown we need five centre backs going into next season. Therefore we either sign two new players in the summer or sign one and keep Phillips. 

You're the one who always complains about comparing Phillips to the likes of O'Shea and Wes Brown who you've said were better players, but they were happy to stay at United and play the odd game when necessary, that's what we need from someone like Nat.

O'Shea and Brown both had seasons when they played over 50 games for United. Crucially they played for United when they were the dominant team in the Country and were part of a defensive rotation. They were also capable of playing in numerous positions.

Tactically, if United went away to a long ball team then one of Brown or O'Shea would play at full back and Evra would push on so they played with a three at the back.

Klopp doesn't rotate his centre backs and Nat can only play in one position.
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 10:34:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm
O'Shea and Brown both had seasons when they played over 50 games for United. Crucially they played for United when they were the dominant team in the Country and were part of a defensive rotation. They were also capable of playing in numerous positions.

Tactically, if United went away to a long ball team then one of Brown or O'Shea would play at full back and Evra would push on so they played with a three at the back.

Klopp doesn't rotate his centre backs and Nat can only play in one position.
It doesn't make a difference whether Klopp rotates his centre backs or not, the fact is two of them are extremely injury prone and one of them is returning from a very serious injury, we won't have a settled partnership next season.

We need five centre backs next season full stop. If Phillips is happy to stay as fifth choice then great, if not we'll need a replacement. Personally I hope Phillips stays as we won't have limitless funds.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:22:13 pm
He has kick started his career though. He's played 1700 minutes this season for a top European club. He's now in a position where he's trusted to play centre back and may play next season given our situation.

He has kick-started his career only because we have had an unprecedented run of injuries. At the start of the season Koumetio was picked for the Community shield bench ahead of Nat. Then when it came to the CL squad Rhys was picked ahead of him. 

Nat has only really played when we have had no other options.

Even if we don't bring in another centre back next season he would need 2 of VVD, Matip and Gomez to be unavailable plus one of Fabinho or Hendo.
Online didi shamone

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 10:42:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm
It's true he gives us an edge

We would have sewn the league up ages ago if he was fit
Offline aka_da_saus

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 10:48:28 pm »
Totally proved me wrong and I'm delighted .. deserves new contract and to be giving chance fight for us his place in a 5 centre back group .
Offline Coolie High

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
He has kick-started his career only because we have had an unprecedented run of injuries. At the start of the season Koumetio was picked for the Community shield bench ahead of Nat. Then when it came to the CL squad Rhys was picked ahead of him. 

Nat has only really played when we have had no other options.

Even if we don't bring in another centre back next season he would need 2 of VVD, Matip and Gomez to be unavailable plus one of Fabinho or Hendo.

I think he would want to win a couple trophies with us before he voyages into the depths of the premier league and mid table football possibly, hell get hes fair share of games in the cups next season if he stays.
Offline Chris~

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:39:58 pm
He has kick-started his career only because we have had an unprecedented run of injuries. At the start of the season Koumetio was picked for the Community shield bench ahead of Nat. Then when it came to the CL squad Rhys was picked ahead of him. 

Nat has only really played when we have had no other options.

Even if we don't bring in another centre back next season he would need 2 of VVD, Matip and Gomez to be unavailable plus one of Fabinho or Hendo.
I've never said he didn't need things to go his way. But it did and now he's had that kick start he was talking about. I think next season he'd play over Fabinho or Henderson at centre if it came to that.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 11:24:06 pm »
Think he got better and better as the season has went on. Surprised how much better he is on the ball compared to when he first came in the team. In an ideal world wed cash in on him in the summer and try and get around £15 million for him but I can see us keeping him till January at the very least to see how the three injured centre backs come back. Hes also very useful against the hoof ball teams
Offline tornado

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2778 on: Yesterday at 11:47:43 pm »
Nat has been phenomenal for us.

Why do most people think that is the highest of highs for Nat and his stock will never be higher? While he is not going to become pacier, training with world class players, coached by the very best, being main defender for a top top team and carrying that responsibility for half a season, why do we think this is the end of the upward trajectory?

My hunch is we will definitely hold him for another half season or season at least (as defensive situation clears) and Nat could very well continue to improve with us (case in point his ball playing ability now vs when he first started playing for us)

We could sell him if we got a crazy offer but that is not happening since clubs are not exactly flush with cash.
Offline VVM

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2779 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:57:18 pm
I think he would want to win a couple trophies with us before he voyages into the depths of the premier league and mid table football possibly, hell get hes fair share of games in the cups next season if he stays.

That's a good point I didn't think about. Like people saying Origi should have left after the Champions league final but if he'd done that he'd have missed out on a Premier League, CWC and Super cup medal.

If he stays I think he will definitely get a good bit of game time next season depending on how the others recover.
Offline stockdam

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
Irrespective of what happens, he and Williams can be both proud of their contributions. Both did everything they could and should take great credit for their contributions. They both were given opportunities that they wouldnt have dreamt of and both grabbed them with both hands....well done.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 12:00:49 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm
I've never said he didn't need things to go his way. But it did and now he's had that kick start he was talking about. I think next season he'd play over Fabinho or Henderson at centre if it came to that.

The likelihood though is that Nat would only come in again if we had a horrendous run of injuries at centre back. That would mean he would be coming in from the cold. In that case for me Klopp would rather play Fabinho who had been playing week in week out.

Klopp always talks about rhythm. He always prefers to shift players around rather than bring in players from the cold. With centre backs they generally stay in the team until they get injured. In our system where we generally dominate possession, centre back is probably the least demanding position physically.   
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 12:01:49 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:00:21 am
Irrespective of what happens, he and Williams can be both proud of their contributions. Both did everything they could and should take great credit for their contributions. They both were given opportunities that they wouldnt have dreamt of and both grabbed them with both hands....well done.

They have been absolutely fantastic and performed way above expectations.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 12:26:28 am »
Have developed an attachment so would like him to stay. Great story.
Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 12:39:02 am »
New contract for Nat, and a trip to the Euros with England. Please and thanks. Actually, forget the England bit. Just the new contract!
Offline MNAA

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 12:58:44 am »
Nat will leave if thats what he wants to do. If he does not mind being a squad member, a fourth or fifth choice centre back, then he will be more than welcome by Klopp to stay

Unlike at the start of the season, both Klopp and Nat know that he can do a job now when called upon. Klopp will be comfortable playing him next to Virgil if needed. And I will not be surprised if Klopp sees him as a good match up against physical teams.

Whatever will be will be but without Nat, this turnaround and 3rd place finish would not have been possible. Thanks Nat!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 01:14:04 am »
People can have their opinions about his abilities and faults but the facts are;

The last 8 games where Nat has been our principal defender, we won 8 games and conceded 4 goals

That's why we are playing in the CL next season, thanks Nat and well done to everyone

Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 01:56:47 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:14:04 am
People can have their opinions about his abilities and faults but the facts are;

The last 8 games where Nat has been our principal defender, we won 8 games and conceded 4 goals

That's why we are playing in the CL next season, thanks Nat and well done to everyone



The thing is when Adrian came in to the side we won virtually every game. He has a higher win percentage than Ali.

Rhys Williams has won 68% of the games he has played for us VVD is just over 70%.

 
Online duvva

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 02:28:46 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:00:21 am
Irrespective of what happens, he and Williams can be both proud of their contributions. Both did everything they could and should take great credit for their contributions. They both were given opportunities that they wouldnt have dreamt of and both grabbed them with both hands....well done.
Couldnt have put it better myself, so I wont try. Really enjoyed watching Nat in particular gradually grow into the team and maximise his talents, improving almost week by week. Whatever happens its been a hell of a ride for him and its one of the highlights of our season for me.
