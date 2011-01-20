I'm somewhere in the middle with Nat. Realistically, I don't think he's good enough to partner with Virg, but he's probably good enough as 4th choice and for cup games. Equally, I think he's a genuinely lovely lad who has completely exceeded expectations in this awful, pandemic season and he's been a shining beacon recently. He's coming on leaps and bounds every week, and as Pep Lijnders said about him "He's got the heart of a lion" - I can't disagree with that. He knows his limitations but he's trying to get better at the things he can do - like using his awesome aerial ability by learning to head with his eyes open.
I'd be happy with him as 4th/5th choice next season, but if he wants to move for more regular gametime, I wouldn't hold it against him. He'll be an asset to any team.