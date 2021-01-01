« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 130157 times)

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 09:17:42 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 09:16:10 pm
I am currently better than those defenders.


On second thoughts, scratch that. Team is better served with the CD position vacant rather than me clearing the ball past my goalie. Big fan of Sergio Reguilon, I am, you see....

I was hoping for a bite damn you ;D
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 10:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 08:13:30 pm
What either of them cost doesn't make a jot of difference when deciding who the better player is. Maguire loses the ball less, completes more passes, wins more headers, wins more tackles and intercepts the ball more per 90 than the player you're telling us is better than him. The only thing Phillips is better at is throwing himself in front of the ball when a shot has already been taken, and that's probably because he's out of position in the first place!

Sorry to ruin it for you, but Manutd have conceded more goals this season with Maguire in their defence than us with Phillips in our defence.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,085
  • The first five yards........
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 11:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:23:26 am
Can't say I've thought about it one bit in the entire time Klopp has been at the club

 ;D

Me too! It's been lovely hasn't it? We spirit the ball away under Klopp, we don't "clog" it. Man United and West Brom clog it.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 