What either of them cost doesn't make a jot of difference when deciding who the better player is. Maguire loses the ball less, completes more passes, wins more headers, wins more tackles and intercepts the ball more per 90 than the player you're telling us is better than him. The only thing Phillips is better at is throwing himself in front of the ball when a shot has already been taken, and that's probably because he's out of position in the first place!



Sorry to ruin it for you, but Manutd have conceded more goals this season with Maguire in their defence than us with Phillips in our defence.