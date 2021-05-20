I can understand people talking about Nat as a cult hero in the realms of Biscan, Klavan, Toure etc as he has performed over a short period that has seen an upturn in our fortune. This is fair for now, however he has shown massive improvement in a short space of time and if Jurgen thinks he has a higher ceiling then he has to stay.



There will be lots of opportunity against teams like Burnley next season even if other defenders are fit. Jurgen said himself that he would have rotated more within a normal season and I can't see how Nat wouldn't fit into that. Also, if Virgil, Joel and Joe need to be eased in then he will get some early starts or sub places for sure in August and September.