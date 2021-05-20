« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 129267 times)

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 02:12:23 pm »
Quote from: AK1892 on Today at 02:09:06 pm

Googled it, its probably true.

Yes, but we havent seen him play yet in Liverpool and PL have we? He should be better, but that still doesnt mean he is better.

Yes everything you read on the Internet is true and the club have given a player no one had ever heard of a 60k a week contract and then sent him out on loan to the Bundesliga 2...People really need to use some critical thinking here!
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 02:12:52 pm »
Quote from: AK1892 on Today at 02:11:40 pm

Probably because Klopp expected more from Kabak but he failed to deliver.

Kabak has been better than Phillips
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 02:20:53 pm »
Out of all the players to cause civil war on RAWK its Nat Phillips.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 02:21:45 pm »
Quote from: AK1892 on Today at 02:11:40 pm

Probably because Klopp expected more from Kabak but he failed to deliver.

If Kabak was failing to deliver then why did he play every game until he got injured ?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 02:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:12:52 pm
Kabak has been better than Phillips

Kabak has been okay and its only 10 games coming into a different league, but for what little he played, I think Phillips was far more reliable than him in most aspects. Again, there might be much more to his game but that wasn't seen in the time he has played here. And Kabak was initially selected ahead of Nat because he had more experience than him, but that isn't the case anymore. His price tag of 18 million rising to 26 will probably not be paid. If we sign him, it'll be for a reduced fee or not at all.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 02:23:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:21:45 pm
If Kabak was failing to deliver then why did he play every game until he got injured ?

Wouldn't say he was failing to deliver, he did okay, but seriously, unless your name is Ben Davies, its difficult to not play every game as a centre half in our current team.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 02:25:26 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:21:59 pm
Kabak has been okay and its only 10 games coming into a different league, but for what little he played, I think Phillips was far more reliable than him in most aspects. Again, there might be much more to his game but that wasn't seen in the time he has played here. And Kabak was initially selected ahead of Nat because he had more experience than him, but that isn't the case anymore. His price tag of 18 million rising to 26 will probably not be paid. If we sign him, it'll be for a reduced fee or not at all.

The stats are clear. Up until Kabak's injury the only thing Phillips was better than him at was winning headers. Kabak is better.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 02:27:42 pm »


Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:23:47 pm
Wouldn't say he was failing to deliver, he did okay, but seriously, unless your name is Ben Davies, its difficult to not play every game as a centre half in our current team.

Please explain then why Kabak was starting and Nat was on the bench.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 02:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:27:42 pm

Please explain then why Kabak was starting and Nat was on the bench.

Would you say that Kabak would now start ahead of Philips if they were both fit?


+ You ask for explanation like hes Jurgen and Im Pepijn Lijnders.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:37:36 pm
Most likely. I think thats mainly down to what wed lose from midfield over what Philips bring to tbe defence though as theyre both prob better (for us) back there.

That's what Nat has brought to the side, Klopp has enough trust in him to be able to stop wasting Fab in defence and play him where he needs to be and Fab provides enough cover to make it easier on the defence. In no way is it like when we signed virgil and it was a new colossus coming in, but he's playing a role that helps the team and that's all Klopp needs right now.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 02:32:59 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:20:53 pm
Out of all the players to cause civil war on RAWK its Nat Phillips.

now someone needs to photoshop the avengers civil war poster to this.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 02:36:21 pm »
Quote from: AK1892 on Today at 02:29:45 pm
Would you say that Kabak would now start ahead of Philips if they were both fit?


+ You ask for explanation like hes Jurgen and Im Pepijn Lijnders.

Unless we were playing Burnley then for me Kabak starts.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 02:39:34 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:05:49 pm
You could say it's a miracle were 4th in the league considering.
"It's a miracle were 4th in the league considering."

I'm also thankful for all the lads for their effort.

Let's not be in this position again next season eh? Thanks for the memories now go and sign players who are better than Nat Philips.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 02:49:19 pm »
There are signs everywhere.  8)
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 03:53:01 pm »
Nat is Boss
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 04:18:59 pm »
I can understand people talking about Nat as a cult hero in the realms of  Biscan, Klavan, Toure etc as he has performed over a short period that has seen an upturn in our fortune.  This is fair for now, however he has shown massive improvement in a short space of time and if Jurgen thinks he has a higher ceiling then he has to stay.

There will be lots of opportunity against teams like Burnley next season even if other defenders are fit.  Jurgen said himself that he would have rotated more within a normal season and I can't see how Nat wouldn't fit into that. Also, if Virgil, Joel and Joe need to be eased in then he will get some early starts or sub places for sure in August and September.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 04:40:21 pm »
I always used to get defensive when people said Liverpool supporters go a bit mad with overrating our own players, but it would appear they may have had a point. He's done great, has been key to us hopefully making the CL, and I'd happily see him stick around next season, but better than Gomez? Better than Maguire? Should get a run of games next to Virgil? JESUS FUCKING CHRIST MAKE IT STOP.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 04:58:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:20:53 pm
Out of all the players to cause civil war on RAWK its Nat Phillips.

its completely mad  ;D  As are many of the takes on this thead. 

But one thing it does prove, it shows how many of us have no sodding clue about players skill sets, ability, and football in general. So when we are all pissing and moaning about Kloppos starting line ups or choice of centre back pairings when all his senior ones are injured, maybe take a moment to step back and think ya know what, he might have a bit of a better idea about this footy lark than me.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 05:25:30 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 04:40:21 pm
I always used to get defensive when people said Liverpool supporters go a bit mad with overrating our own players, but it would appear they may have had a point. He's done great, has been key to us hopefully making the CL, and I'd happily see him stick around next season, but better than Gomez? Better than Maguire? Should get a run of games next to Virgil? JESUS FUCKING CHRIST MAKE IT STOP.

is anyone claiming so? if they are then you probably took the bait hook line and sinker..lol

what worries me is his lack of pace. i do think that our current set up is rather temporary and trying to negate and get the best of the players on the pitch but moving forward, kabak would definitely fit mould of a klopp defender better.

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 05:27:26 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:25:30 pm
is anyone claiming so? if they are then you probably took the bait hook line and sinker..lol

what worries me is his lack of pace. i do think that our current set up is rather temporary and trying to negate and get the best of the players on the pitch but moving forward, kabak would definitely fit mould of a klopp defender better.



Yes people are claiming it. No its not bait.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 05:45:38 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:25:30 pm
is anyone claiming so? if they are then you probably took the bait hook line and sinker..lol

what worries me is his lack of pace. i do think that our current set up is rather temporary and trying to negate and get the best of the players on the pitch but moving forward, kabak would definitely fit mould of a klopp defender better.
Have a read of the thread. A fair few have been claiming so, in a decidedly non-baity manner. It's proper weird and I'm not sure I've seen this level of overratingness before, even on RAWK. But aye, I shouldn't get bent out of shape up by it, just roll with it instead maybes.

Hopefully by next season his first team place alongside Virgil will be assured and then he can take over from him as our numero uno centre half in a few years. We'll never lose again as long as he's fit. Can't believe he's not in the England squad, he's streets ahead of Maguire and Stones, would start for at least 175% of all the other clubs in the league. The only potential worry is him getting poached by Real or PSG.
