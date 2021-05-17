« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 126609 times)

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 03:47:44 pm »
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 11:23:30 am
Nat will be more than useful for a low block team, indeed he could safely be a stand out in any one team from 10th down.
For me he has had a good season for us and whilst some may not like it , we should cash in this summer.
Nat will hopefully go on to have a good first team career and we hopefully use  the money for upgrades across the reserves list.


 :thumbup


Klopp has adjusted his blueprint to accommodate CB's that are slower than he ideally wants, by dropping them a little deeper. As a result, the midfield is less condensed, and we've lost some effectiveness in both our press and our attack (many of our attacks over the 2/3 preceding years stemmed from our press winning the ball back and a super-fast transition to run at a less organised defence)

I take my hat off to him, as he's exceeded all expectations and raised his game beyond what any of us could have hoped, to help drag us almost over the line. He's become a cult hero, a symbol of the fight in this club to prevail against the odds, a brightspot in an otherwise shitty season, and he'll be remembered a long time by fans whether he leaves this summer or in years to come.

He's shown he's a very capable, Premier League quality, defender. But I think we'll sell because he doesn't fit the template of what Klopp needs in a CB. And he's mid-20's now, so likely wants to forge a career as a first choice CB; he won't get that here - at best we could offer him a regular bench spot and some cup games.

If I were one of a number of PL clubs who play with a deeper-lying defence, I'd be all over trying to sign him. And whoever gets him won't regret it.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 04:03:56 pm »
why do you think VVD ruled himself out of the Euros? He knows he needs to be in top form to displace Nat.

It's true. It's damn true.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 04:08:26 pm »
Hes playing out of his skin. One more big performance from him on Sunday please.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 04:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on May 17, 2021, 05:41:53 pm
Carragher's limitations really got exposed when Xabi left.

Either way, Nat has his destiny in his own hands. If he develops accordingly there will be a place in the squad. It also depends on what Klopp has in mind for a CB this summer.

Speaking of Carragher and limitations, there was some fucking irony in him saying Phillips wasn't very good in the opposition box
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 04:17:08 pm »
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 04:10:24 pm
Speaking of Carragher and limitations, there was some fucking irony in him saying Phillips wasn't very good in the opposition box

Thinks Carra only managed 1 headed goal in his career for us?  Balanced out with an OG or 2
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2485 on: Yesterday at 04:23:17 pm »
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 04:10:24 pm
Speaking of Carragher and limitations, there was some fucking irony in him saying Phillips wasn't very good in the opposition box
Hahaha, did he actually say that?  :duh :duh

From someone who really wasn't very good -anywhere-.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2486 on: Yesterday at 04:25:37 pm »
Nat's been playing very well. Definitely raised his level. He was my MoM yesterday.

Well done lad.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2487 on: Yesterday at 04:31:43 pm »
Love the attitude, grit and determination from Nat since he's been in the team. He's making his own fairytale here and hopefully can get us over the line to play in the CL next season.

On the other hand I get where welsh is coming from, in all these games he's not without mistakes (he's still learning! really inexperienced despite his age), an example being the United game clearance off the line, he had to make it because he ballsed up clearing the ball away 2 seconds before that happened. But from that same situation you can take he didnt get flustered by that mistake and quickly got back to rectify.

If you want win Leagues and CLs again then the people here saying he's better than Virg, Matip are idiots. Plain and simple because as we saw against Real Madrid, the difference in quality was huge not just for him but for a more experienced player in Kabak. Matip, VVD and even Gomez despite his age have years of experience now with deep CL runs and also long unbeaten runs against the best attackers in the world. This is Nat's first season at the top level, let's admire what he's done and be thankful he's been here. But let's not talk down how unbelievably good that makes the men who led to us to 2 of our greatest seasons in recent times (nevermind Lovren's immense contribution to that and the CL final run and he's been talked down here as well).
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2488 on: Yesterday at 04:34:59 pm »
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 04:10:24 pm
Speaking of Carragher and limitations, there was some fucking irony in him saying Phillips wasn't very good in the opposition box

At least Nat knows which fucking net to put the ball in ;)
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2489 on: Yesterday at 04:45:37 pm »
Nice interview of him https://youtu.be/BRSNOcwzn1M

He played as a striker until 17, no wonder he made that brilliant assist against WBA!
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 04:47:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 04:17:08 pm
Thinks Carra only managed 1 headed goal in his career for us?  Balanced out with an OG or 2

He nearly got an og hatrick against United.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:45:37 pm
Nice interview of him https://youtu.be/BRSNOcwzn1M

He played as a striker until 17, no wonder he made that brilliant assist against WBA!

Seen this a couple of times now, what assist against West Brom?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2492 on: Yesterday at 05:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:19:11 pm
Seen this a couple of times now, what assist against West Brom?

Im guessing he means vs Man Utd?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2493 on: Yesterday at 05:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:23:54 pm
Im guessing he means vs Man Utd?

Easily to confuse those teams these days.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2494 on: Yesterday at 05:46:30 pm »
Nat has been immense without him champions league would be long gone. Hope he stays with us as a squad back up centre back. He is well suited to the physical battles we will face regularly in domestic matches. One of the biggest pluses for us from a very difficult season.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2495 on: Yesterday at 06:25:01 pm »
Quote from: naka on Yesterday at 11:23:30 am
Nat will be more than useful for a low block team, indeed he could safely be a stand out in any one team from 10th down.
For me he has had a good season for us and whilst some may not like it , we should cash in this summer.
Nat will hopefully go on to have a good first team career and we hopefully use  the money for upgrades across the reserves list.
The assumption here is that he has made as much progress as he could quite possibly make, isn't it?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2496 on: Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Bird on Yesterday at 06:25:01 pm
The assumption here is that he has made as much progress as he could quite possibly make, isn't it?


I don't think he's going to develop the sort of pace required for a Klopp defender.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2497 on: Yesterday at 06:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:44:36 pm

I don't think he's going to develop the sort of pace required for a Klopp defender.


Just wait until we get him on the Peds ;)
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2498 on: Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm »
This lad is oozing confidence at the moment

Found a gif of the cheeky pass on the outside of his foot but can't post
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2499 on: Yesterday at 07:36:46 pm »
I want him to stay so that we can start building a spine that can compete in the domestic cups

He's the perfect kind of player for all those FA and League Cup rounds while remaining a solid backup and rotation option against the low block shite.

Imagine Burnley players faces when they see him line up against them next season.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2500 on: Yesterday at 07:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 07:36:46 pm

Imagine Burnley players faces when they see him line up against them next season.

They'll probably think "thank fuck it's not Virgil Van Dijk or Joel Matip or Joe Gomez"
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2501 on: Yesterday at 08:01:56 pm »
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 04:10:24 pm
Speaking of Carragher and limitations, there was some fucking irony in him saying Phillips wasn't very good in the opposition box
Carragher did have an eye for goal. I remember him scoring two at Anfield in the Man Utd game.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2502 on: Yesterday at 08:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:19:11 pm
Seen this a couple of times now, what assist against West Brom?

Yeah Manutd, sorry. As Rob said, easy to confuse them  ;D
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2503 on: Yesterday at 10:16:52 pm »
Quote from: 7777 on Yesterday at 04:10:24 pm
Speaking of Carragher and limitations, there was some fucking irony in him saying Phillips wasn't very good in the opposition box

He wasn't wrong until yesterday. None of Nat's headers were on target in 15 PL matches he played for us. At least not that I recall.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2504 on: Yesterday at 10:30:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:47:44 pm

 :thumbup


Klopp has adjusted his blueprint to accommodate CB's that are slower than he ideally wants, by dropping them a little deeper. As a result, the midfield is less condensed, and we've lost some effectiveness in both our press and our attack (many of our attacks over the 2/3 preceding years stemmed from our press winning the ball back and a super-fast transition to run at a less organised defence)

I take my hat off to him, as he's exceeded all expectations and raised his game beyond what any of us could have hoped, to help drag us almost over the line. He's become a cult hero, a symbol of the fight in this club to prevail against the odds, a brightspot in an otherwise shitty season, and he'll be remembered a long time by fans whether he leaves this summer or in years to come.

He's shown he's a very capable, Premier League quality, defender. But I think we'll sell because he doesn't fit the template of what Klopp needs in a CB. And he's mid-20's now, so likely wants to forge a career as a first choice CB; he won't get that here - at best we could offer him a regular bench spot and some cup games.

If I were one of a number of PL clubs who play with a deeper-lying defence, I'd be all over trying to sign him. And whoever gets him won't regret it.
I think this is fair, realistic and pretty much where I stand on it.


Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:59:14 pm
They'll probably think "thank fuck it's not Virgil Van Dijk or Joel Matip or Joe Gomez"
;D
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2505 on: Yesterday at 10:43:39 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:16:52 pm
He wasn't wrong until yesterday. None of Nat's headers were on target in 15 PL matches he played for us. At least not that I recall.

The only header I can remember Carragher scoring was against Villa on his debut. That day he played in midfield. So as a defender he scored 4 goals in 700+ games.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2506 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm »
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2507 on: Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm »
I genuinely feel sorry for anyone who hasn't been able to enjoy Nat's story every step of the way. Easily the highlight of the season for me. Football fairytale stuff. Shame it will just be 4th place he'll have hopefully helped us to and not a trophy but still. A lot of the romance has gone out of the game, have to appreciate this.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2508 on: Yesterday at 11:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 04:45:37 pm
Nice interview of him https://youtu.be/BRSNOcwzn1M

He played as a striker until 17, no wonder he made that brilliant assist against WBA!
You've said that a couple of times - you mean United surely? The one Jota backheeled?
What a game it was for him at OT - an OG, an assist, a goal-line clearance and should have won a penalty.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2509 on: Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm
I genuinely feel sorry for anyone who hasn't been able to enjoy Nat's story every step of the way. Easily the highlight of the season for me. Football fairytale stuff. Shame it will just be 4th place he'll have hopefully helped us to and not a trophy but still. A lot of the romance has gone out of the game, have to appreciate this.

You can enjoy an against all odds fairy tale though which any Liverpool fan must have whilst appreciating the reality of the situation.

Watching Nat is like watching Divock, someone who has come in and done an incredible job. Origi was pivotal to us winning the CL and if we finish in the top 4 Nat will have been pivotal.

I cannot express my praise for the way he has stood up and performed heroically. He has performed to the maximum of his ability, and we should be thankful for that.

However, he is severely limited and if we want to challenge for trophies he simply isn't quick enough. 
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 12:18:26 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:29:34 am
this thread is mad  ;D  Better than Lovren now too as well as contending with Matip.

Nat has done amazingly, but my god the hyperbole is crazy. And it does him a disservice really. Just appreciate him for the job hes doing in this crazy season. He was about to join Swansea City I think it was, but it fell through, and here we are.  Incredible really.

Exactly, let's get the balance right
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2511 on: Today at 12:22:47 am »
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 11:32:56 pm
Lovely watch that

I bet you that in 20 years Nat will be a decent manager, regardless of what happens in the rest of his playing career, good head on him and all his dad's experience behind him as well as a spell learning from Jurgen
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2512 on: Today at 12:48:54 am »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 04:31:43 pm
Love the attitude, grit and determination from Nat since he's been in the team. He's making his own fairytale here and hopefully can get us over the line to play in the CL next season.

On the other hand I get where welsh is coming from, in all these games he's not without mistakes (he's still learning! really inexperienced despite his age), an example being the United game clearance off the line, he had to make it because he ballsed up clearing the ball away 2 seconds before that happened. But from that same situation you can take he didnt get flustered by that mistake and quickly got back to rectify.

If you want win Leagues and CLs again then the people here saying he's better than Virg, Matip are idiots. Plain and simple because as we saw against Real Madrid, the difference in quality was huge not just for him but for a more experienced player in Kabak. Matip, VVD and even Gomez despite his age have years of experience now with deep CL runs and also long unbeaten runs against the best attackers in the world. This is Nat's first season at the top level, let's admire what he's done and be thankful he's been here. But let's not talk down how unbelievably good that makes the men who led to us to 2 of our greatest seasons in recent times (nevermind Lovren's immense contribution to that and the CL final run and he's been talked down here as well).

Whilst I don't rate Nat as a top class defender, bringing up the Madrid game as the reason why is a terrible example. 

Our entire midfield was much worse than him, leading to Keita being hooked at half time.  Fab and Gini were even worse and only stayed on the pitch because of credit in the bank over previous seasons. It's like saying Van Dijk isn't good enough because of the villa game. Nat absolutely wasn't the reason for our capitulation away to Madrid.

He's done extremely well in our time of need and without him we'd have no chance of top four. He's had more good games than bad. He's currently our best centre back by a country mile.

Will he ever be a first choice centre back?  In my opinion no but I'd love if he proved me wrong. But lets not be knob heads and denigrate his fantastic contribution. If all our players had performed to the best of their abilities like this lad has then top four would have been nailed down long ago.
