Love the attitude, grit and determination from Nat since he's been in the team. He's making his own fairytale here and hopefully can get us over the line to play in the CL next season.



On the other hand I get where welsh is coming from, in all these games he's not without mistakes (he's still learning! really inexperienced despite his age), an example being the United game clearance off the line, he had to make it because he ballsed up clearing the ball away 2 seconds before that happened. But from that same situation you can take he didnt get flustered by that mistake and quickly got back to rectify.



If you want win Leagues and CLs again then the people here saying he's better than Virg, Matip are idiots. Plain and simple because as we saw against Real Madrid, the difference in quality was huge not just for him but for a more experienced player in Kabak. Matip, VVD and even Gomez despite his age have years of experience now with deep CL runs and also long unbeaten runs against the best attackers in the world. This is Nat's first season at the top level, let's admire what he's done and be thankful he's been here. But let's not talk down how unbelievably good that makes the men who led to us to 2 of our greatest seasons in recent times (nevermind Lovren's immense contribution to that and the CL final run and he's been talked down here as well).