Phillips will divide plenty of opinion because of the way we have been used to playing and obviously where we want to go. That said, his growth, not just in terms of his evident strengths, but he's become so much better on the ball too. Yes, he can make the odd rick, but this is a defender who clearly knows his game. He led tonight in a way I wouldn't have expected a seasoned pro like Lovren to have done so. Burnley would've broken Big Dejan eventually, but Nat seems to be in the right place in the right time, consistently. No, he doesn't have the pace of top CB's but he doesn't need have to, especially when he is already aware enough and continues to develop/learn a positional awareness that will see us save a significant amount of money in the long term. Our John O'Shea of sorts.



He's earned a new contract in a way that Divock did. Only with Divock, he produced in moments. You can't quantify in pure aesthetical terms what Phillips has done for us this season, CL or not...