nayia2002

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
    http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
10/10 tonight
Be really disappointing if he's sold in the summer!
Should definitely be our 4th cb next season
who are you to judge the life i live?
i know im not perfect-and i dont live to be,
but before you start pointing fingers make
sure your hands are clean!.

PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 11:55:40 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
Hasn't Klopp already said that Nat will be here next season? Or did I misread? He's going nowhere, except up for the next header

Klopp has said that he will be with us in pre-season. I doubt that any of our central defenders will be sold or loaned before the end of August, when we will have a clearer picture about the fitness levels of Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip ...
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,945
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 11:49:10 pm
Maybe i've no idea but my point is he is learning from some very good coaching.
I was just yanking your chain because of Nat's clean header, as clean as Ali's on the weekend. ;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,827
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2363 on: Today at 12:01:09 am
Neither VVD nor Gomez will be fully fit before October-ish, even if they are ready in time for preseason. As we've seen with Trent coming back from injury, it takes time to build up match sharpness.

What am trying to say is that we will still need Nat at least for half a season.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,249
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2364 on: Today at 12:16:10 am
Contract for this lad

Absolutely no question
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

Supersuarez7

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2365 on: Today at 12:20:12 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm
No, its hilarious.

Nat is doing great, if hes here as 5th choice at the start of the season, then fantastic.

Matip is our 2nd best central defender. Gomez by the way has missed even more football, but for whatever reason, some of the sages here want rid of Matip, it really is hilarious.

Matip is injured 1/2 a season for the last 3, this kid is as good, physically fitter, younger, hungrier, he takes Matips spot /end.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,959
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2366 on: Today at 12:20:42 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:43:48 pm
Hasn't Klopp already said that Nat will be here next season? Or did I misread? He's going nowhere, except up for the next header

yes he did, him and Rhys, certainly sounds like early on at least both will be here, and that makes sense. We have 3 coming back, 2 from serious long term injuries, we desperately will need at least 5 central defendres going into the start of the season and beyond.

Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 12:20:12 am
Matip is injured 1/2 a season for the last 3, this kid is as good, physically fitter, younger, hungrier, he takes Matips spot /end.

/end
how old are you!

How about he takes Gomez spot? Or how about they all stay.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2367 on: Today at 12:24:16 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:20:42 am
yes he did, him and Rhys, certainly sounds like early on at least both will be here, and that makes sense. We have 3 coming back, 2 from serious long term injuries, we desperately will need at least 5 central defendres going into the start of the season and beyond.

/end
how old are you!

How about he takes Gomez spot? Or how about they all stay.

He said END,that's not ending,that's replying.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Supersuarez7

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 383
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2368 on: Today at 12:30:20 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:20:42 am
yes he did, him and Rhys, certainly sounds like early on at least both will be here, and that makes sense. We have 3 coming back, 2 from serious long term injuries, we desperately will need at least 5 central defendres going into the start of the season and beyond.

/end
how old are you!

How about he takes Gomez spot? Or how about they all stay.

I'm 12, why are you picking on me?  :wave

But he is definitely a better option than Matip at what 32? injured half a season most seasons.... Not saying Matip is shit, so you don't have to jump on his knob everytime someone criticises him  ???
thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2369 on: Today at 12:36:25 am
I had pretty much written Nat off at half-time in the West Brom game but he had a good second half.  Equally, he looked all over the shop early on against Burnley then by the end was dominant and had a goal.  I don't know if it's a lack of top flight experience and him needing to settle into games or if it's the defence in general finding their feet.

It's hard to second guess his ambitions or if he'd want to stick around as a potential fifth choice even with the expectation he'd get some games.  If he does though then he ticks a few boxes; strength, aerial ability, good character, a single-minded commitment to defending and being home grown.  If Klopp were to revert to his old trick of bringing on a third central defender to see out games then I can't think of many better candidates than Nat.

I don't want to bash Rhys Williams as he's done admirably but he's a bad fit as a partner for Phillips with his similar lack of mobility and experience.  A fit Joe Gomez, for example, sweeping up behind and those times that Nat does get caught out would be mostly insignificant.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2370 on: Today at 12:36:25 am
Quote from: Supersuarez7 on Today at 12:30:20 am
I'm 12, why are you picking on me?  :wave

But he is definitely a better option than Matip at what 32? injured half a season most seasons.... Not saying Matip is shit, so you don't have to jump on his knob everytime someone criticises him  ???


He's not better and to be honest I have a problem replying when you can't even be arsed to check Joels age.


It's a daft argument anyway,end of the day he will need to prove himself to be better than all of them and but Virg,you can lso (hopefully) add Konate into the mix as well.

Whatever happens he can be proud to have played a part in our season.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Turbit

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • perch me.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2371 on: Today at 12:50:40 am
At this point, I genuinely think that he is better than Lovren. I also think that if we are going with Matip and Gomez as 2nd 3rd choice, the 5th will get some games.
jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,791
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2372 on: Today at 01:21:53 am
With this sort of form, IMO Nat is in contention for the 3rd CB spot contending with Matip. You cannot ask for more from the guy.
Top top class and attitude. 
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,959
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2373 on: Today at 01:29:34 am
this thread is mad  ;D  Better than Lovren now too as well as contending with Matip.

Nat has done amazingly, but my god the hyperbole is crazy. And it does him a disservice really. Just appreciate him for the job hes doing in this crazy season. He was about to join Swansea City I think it was, but it fell through, and here we are.  Incredible really.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

simplyred84

  • Holding back the years, but unfortunately not holding back the nonsense
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2374 on: Today at 02:13:54 am
Phillips will divide plenty of opinion because of the way we have been used to playing and obviously where we want to go. That said, his growth, not just in terms of his evident strengths, but he's become so much better on the ball too. Yes, he can make the odd rick, but this is a defender who clearly knows his game. He led tonight in a way I wouldn't have expected a seasoned pro like Lovren to have done so. Burnley would've broken Big Dejan eventually, but Nat seems to be in the right place in the right time, consistently. No, he doesn't have the pace of top CB's but he doesn't need have to, especially when he is already aware enough and continues to develop/learn a positional awareness that will see us save a significant amount of money in the long term. Our John O'Shea of sorts.

He's earned a new contract in a way that Divock did. Only with Divock, he produced in moments. You can't quantify in pure aesthetical terms what Phillips has done for us this season, CL or not...
xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2375 on: Today at 02:14:11 am
it is isnt it

but how could you not love they guy. considering his limited talents but just maximizing every bit of it. kind of a cult hero like krygiakos or meijer

we all know what he is capable and not capable of but as long as he does the business and keep getting clean sheets and hopefully banging em in at the other end, we should support the lad this season at least. for sure he is part of the squad that is trying their hardest to get us to CL next season and for that we should be thankful.

moving forward i do hope if some other club are willing to fork out the cash for him, he might just be a good option as makeweight to get a better defender more suited to our style of play.
jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,791
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2376 on: Today at 02:24:38 am
Made 2 goal bound clearances, 1 assist, 1 goal and 1 OG in the last 2 games. What a stat!
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

simplyred84

  • Holding back the years, but unfortunately not holding back the nonsense
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 426
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2377 on: Today at 02:37:28 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:14:11 am
it is isnt it

but how could you not love they guy. considering his limited talents but just maximizing every bit of it. kind of a cult hero like krygiakos or meijer


I don't understand why, for a player that has shown who's shown he can clearly develop, we keep talking about his "limited talents". Salah has done some ridiculous things for this club but let's not pretend he's not shot with his right foot when he could have or played an obvious pass when it was on, to our obvious frustration. But we focus on his strengths. Why? Because he's proved over numerous seasons, he can do it. I think Nat deserves the same trust. A previous post referenced Matip's form leading up to the CL win in Madrid, and rightly so. We didn't think Matip had that level in him, until he did. And now that's the level we hold him to.
solidgold

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2378 on: Today at 03:29:40 am
Note that the only 2 draws against Leeds and Newcastle happened in the last 10 mins where they just hoofed long balls into the box. We conceded because Nat wasnt playing.  I am sure we would have a game to spare right now if he was in the team for those 2 dreaded draws.
Defendant

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 179
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2379 on: Today at 03:36:56 am
That's it. Give him a statue.

Just his head. Like those ones on Easter Island.
