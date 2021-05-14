« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips

Offline G a r y

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:39:30 pm

Like I have said,he will be a good back up to the back ups,it is a bit unfair saying that he can do neither when I'm pretty sire he could do a good job alongside any of those,you only have to look at how well Reece slotted in alongside Virg,he was outstanding in a few games.
'Outstanding'.

Years and years of being shite will make you believe half decent players are 'outstanding'.

Philips and Williams aren't good enough if we want to be winning trophies. This season proves it.

We've been at the top of our game for a few years now, let's stop the sentimental shite and just admit these lads aren't up to it. Nothing wrong with it. I don't don't want to go back to worrying about if we'll be in the Top 4 again.
Offline Persephone

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 10:19:11 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
'Outstanding'.

Years and years of being shite will make you believe half decent players are 'outstanding'.

Philips and Williams aren't good enough if we want to be winning trophies. This season proves it.

We've been at the top of our game for a few years now, let's stop the sentimental shite and just admit these lads aren't up to it. Nothing wrong with it. I don't don't want to go back to worrying about if we'll be in the Top 4 again.
No one is saying first choice, so stop with the dramatics. If Konate is brought in that makes it Virgil, Gomez and Matip as the preferred 4. Nothing wrong with having Nat as a low cost back up and rather use the money on another midfielder and forward.

You're like a broken record on here, we got it you don't rate Nat but you could show a little respect.
Offline Fordy

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 pm »
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/phillips-williams-liverpool-transfer-news-20604753

Pipe down Gary!! No one is saying Phillips is a world beater but as squad member he is required and it looks like he will be staying says Klopp.
Offline John C

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2123 on: Yesterday at 10:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:39:10 am
Maybe that's overly harsh and I should have added "in a meaningful game" but for me if he's playing in a game that matters next season then something has gone badly wrong and we're probably talking about top 4 at best.  For as good as this team and players have been that would be pretty disappointing for what has to be one of the last title years left for the squad as is. 

He's only played in meaningful games this season? Nat has done his best and has performed equally to other Liverpool players.
Offline John C

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2124 on: Yesterday at 10:49:14 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 09:13:56 am
Anyone suggesting we keep the lad is truly off their heads.
He really isn't good enough.
If we manage top 4 put him in the same category as Igor Biscan as a cult hero and be done with it.
Thanks for the memories mate, you played your part.
Depending on the number of permissible squads positions Jurgen might want to keep him as a 5th choice. I'd say anyone who thinks we'll get a clear year from VVD, Matip and Joe is truly off their heads.

The comparison with Biscan is completely irrelevant Gaz, he actually was supposed to be a serious first team contender. Biscan fml.





Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2125 on: Yesterday at 11:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 10:40:59 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/phillips-williams-liverpool-transfer-news-20604753

Pipe down Gary!! No one is saying Phillips is a world beater but as squad member he is required and it looks like he will be staying says Klopp.

I don't think that we will sell or loan any of our central defenders until late August, even if we do get Konate, as expected. Phillips, Davies, R.Williams, Van den Berg, they will all take part in the training camp, and the pre-season friendlies. Once the situation of Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip is clearer, decisions will be made ...
Offline number 168

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2126 on: Yesterday at 11:20:04 pm »
I am amazed that anybody thinks that Nat and Rhys will have careers at Liverpool. They are good players no doubt, but when you predicate a style of play based on having top centre backs who not only defend with skill and intelligence but have outstanding pace and excellent long distance passing (VVD in particular) how can these two be integral to that? I am not critcising them, they have done admirably, but their lack of pace alone will see them finding another team. I suppose the test would be if they were on the market, how many, if any, top clubs would sign them?
Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2127 on: Yesterday at 11:23:24 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 11:20:04 pm
I am amazed that anybody thinks that Nat and Rhys will have careers at Liverpool. They are good players no doubt, but when you predicate a style of play based on having top centre backs who not only defend with skill and intelligence but have outstanding pace and excellent long distance passing (VVD in particular) how can these two be integral to that? I am not critcising them, they have done admirably, but their lack of pace alone will see them finding another team. I suppose the test would be if they were on the market, how many, if any, top clubs would sign them?
Who is insisting that they will have careers at Liverpool? I must have missed that...
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2128 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm »
Klopp said there is no guarantee we start pre season with Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez. Either we sign two defenders or we keep Phillips.
Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2129 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm
Klopp said there is no guarantee we start pre season with Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez. Either we sign two defenders or we keep Phillips.
You are probably right, and so is Peter above. Considering the strong links with Konate, I think he's the one CB coming for preseason. Depending on the guys returning from injuries, a decision will be made toward the end of the window.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2130 on: Yesterday at 11:32:32 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm
Klopp said there is no guarantee we start pre season with Matip, Van Dijk and Gomez. Either we sign two defenders or we keep Phillips.

We started last season with two fit centre backs.

We had VVD and Gomez whilst Matip was injured.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2131 on: Yesterday at 11:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:32:32 pm
We started last season with two fit centre backs.

We had VVD and Gomez whilst Matip was injured.

Well if we dont sign a centreback then we are starting the season with zero fit centrebacks, whilst a more compromised version of the Van Dijk that started the season that you mentioned.

I dont want to go through this season again. Either the club brings in a couple of centrebacks or someone like Phillips has to stay.
Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2132 on: Yesterday at 11:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:32:32 pm
We started last season with two fit centre backs.

We had VVD and Gomez whilst Matip was injured.
I think she meant that the guys returning from major injuries may never be the same. The statistical probability for both VVD and Gomez coming back to their best is about 10% (~30%^2). They have to be assessed properly and not rushed. If time is needed, we'll probably keep Rhys and Nat around for a while longer.

And in fairness, the way we started the season didn't look unusual. We used to have an ever-present VVD plus one of Matip, Gomes and Lovren, two of which were often injured at the same time. We got majorly screwed because of VVD's injury; without that it would have been an "usual" situation. We will still have Matip and Gomez, and the injury records of both worry me quite a bit.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2133 on: Yesterday at 11:41:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:38:59 pm
I think she meant that the guys returning from major injuries may never be the same. The statistical probability for both VVD and Gomez coming back to their best is about 10% (~30%^2). They have to be assessed properly and not rushed. If time is needed, we'll probably keep Rhys and Nat around for a while longer.

And in fairness, the way we started the season didn't look unusual. We used to have an ever-present VVD plus one of Matip, Gomes and Lovren, two of which were often injured at the same time. We got majorly screwed because of VVD's injury; without that it would have been an "usual" situation. We will still have Matip and Gomez, and the injury records of both worry me quite a bit.

We need five trusted options at centreback. Phillips isnt great but he has to be the break glass emergency fifth choice unless we go out and sign two centrebacks. There is no other alternative.
Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2134 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:41:55 pm
We need five trusted options at centreback. Phillips isnt great but he has to be the break glass emergency fifth choice unless we go out and sign two centrebacks. There is no other alternative.

We really need four; there are other areas where investment would go further. But if Matip and Gomez are two of those four, then I agree with you on keeping Nat as the 5th CB.
Offline Careca9

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2135 on: Yesterday at 11:51:39 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 09:20:12 pm
'Outstanding'.

Years and years of being shite will make you believe half decent players are 'outstanding'.

Philips and Williams aren't good enough if we want to be winning trophies. This season proves it.

We've been at the top of our game for a few years now, let's stop the sentimental shite and just admit these lads aren't up to it. Nothing wrong with it. I don't don't want to go back to worrying about if we'll be in the Top 4 again.
I must be missing something but Nat is and will be if kept a fantastic centre back to have as part of our group if we could sign konate, that would be vvd, Gomez, matip, konate and Phillips, thats not a
Dig on kabak either who is another good centre half to have potentially even better but either way thats 5 centre halfs of acceptable premier league quality and for 4 of those at very least a hell of a lot better than most premier league cbs,Ill be honest for people moaning about Nat staying on id be curious for them to put forth a team (if konate signed of course) who has ever had better cb dept ever, when u put it down on paper be it ozan or Nat who are kept with our other 3 plus potentially konate thats as good cb choice I have seen myself ever
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2136 on: Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:38:59 pm
I think she meant that the guys returning from major injuries may never be the same. The statistical probability for both VVD and Gomez coming back to their best is about 10% (~30%^2). They have to be assessed properly and not rushed. If time is needed, we'll probably keep Rhys and Nat around for a while longer.

And in fairness, the way we started the season didn't look unusual. We used to have an ever-present VVD plus one of Matip, Gomes and Lovren, two of which were often injured at the same time. We got majorly screwed because of VVD's injury; without that it would have been an "usual" situation. We will still have Matip and Gomez, and the injury records of both worry me quite a bit.

Nat and Rhys simply aren't credible solutions though.

When Matip was injured at the start of the season, Nat and Rhys didn't even get a place on the bench. 
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2137 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm »
I think we keep either Nat or Ben Davies as an emergency 5th choice who doesn't take up a non-home grown spot and is on a modest salary. Whoever it is hopefully not needed in the PL or the CL.
Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2138 on: Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:54:28 pm
Nat and Rhys simply aren't credible solutions though.

When Matip was injured at the start of the season, Nat and Rhys didn't even get a place on the bench. 
Yes, but the situation changed throughout the season - injury to Fab, to Hendo... Since then Nat has become a better option than Hendo, I think, and even better than Fabinho not as a CB per se, but because of what he offers in front of them. We were robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Offline number 168

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2139 on: Today at 12:01:15 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:23:24 pm
Who is insisting that they will have careers at Liverpool? I must have missed that...

Yep you missed it. there are quite a few seeing Nat in particular as a must squad member. I might be wrong but I think Nat's sterling efforts have obscured his limitations for some.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2140 on: Today at 12:07:06 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm
Yes, but the situation changed throughout the season - injury to Fab, to Hendo... Since then Nat has become a better option than Hendo, I think, and even better than Fabinho not as a CB per se, but because of what he offers in front of them. We were robbing Peter to pay Paul.

I think the fact that Jurgen would rather play both Hendo and Fabinho and deprive himself of a Defensive Midfield player speaks volumes. I love Nat's attitude and ability to perform at his maximum, but the fact that Jurgen would basically play anyone but Nat speaks volumes.

The reality is that Nat only plays when we are down to the absolute bare bones.

I love the fella and his attitude but if we didn't lose our 3 first choice centre backs and Hendo and Fabinho then he wouldn't have got a look in.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2141 on: Today at 12:08:19 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:01:15 am
Yep you missed it. there are quite a few seeing Nat in particular as a must squad member. I might be wrong but I think Nat's sterling efforts have obscured his limitations for some.

Even if he does have limitations, he also has qualities that make him a solid 5th choice central defensive option for us. I still think that he will be sold this summer, but that will happen because we will receive a decent offer for him, not because he is not good enough to be our 5th choice central defender ...
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2142 on: Today at 12:10:16 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:07:06 am
I think the fact that Jurgen would rather play both Hendo and Fabinho and deprive himself of a Defensive Midfield player speaks volumes. I love Nat's attitude and ability to perform at his maximum, but the fact that Jurgen would basically play anyone but Nat speaks volumes.

The reality is that Nat only plays when we are down to the absolute bare bones.

I love the fella and his attitude but if we didn't lose our 3 first choice centre backs and Hendo and Fabinho then he wouldn't have got a look in.

I think in hindsight you have to question as to whether playing midfielders in defence so often was a wise decision.

Also we could be down to the bare bones again next season. Certainly id much rather play Phillips in defence than Fabinho and Henderson.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2143 on: Today at 12:10:35 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:07:06 am
I think the fact that Jurgen would rather play both Hendo and Fabinho and deprive himself of a Defensive Midfield player speaks volumes. I love Nat's attitude and ability to perform at his maximum, but the fact that Jurgen would basically play anyone but Nat speaks volumes.

Yet, Jurgen has started Phillips in central defence and Fabinho in midfield in our most important game of the season ...
Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2144 on: Today at 12:13:22 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:10:16 am
I think in hindsight you have to question as to whether playing midfielders in defence so often was a wise decision.

Also we could be down to the bare bones again next season. Certainly id much rather play Phillips in defence than Fabinho and Henderson.
This, plus were the CBs ready to perform as they do now? There has been major evolution in their play.
Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2145 on: Today at 12:14:48 am »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:01:15 am
Yep you missed it. there are quite a few seeing Nat in particular as a must squad member. I might be wrong but I think Nat's sterling efforts have obscured his limitations for some.
Having Nat as 5th choice for next season does not equal him having a Liverpool career, not by a long shot.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2146 on: Today at 12:22:08 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 14, 2021, 09:35:34 pm
I'm in the "Support him but never want to see him in a red shirt after the season again" bucket.

How any LFC fan can come on here after that United game and post that I really despair
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2147 on: Today at 12:26:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:10:35 am
Yet, Jurgen has started Phillips in central defence and Fabinho in midfield in our most important game of the season ...

Jürgen started Nat and Rhys in defence because they were the only choices.

We didn't even have a centre back on the bench. 
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2148 on: Today at 12:29:19 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:14:48 am
Having Nat as 5th choice for next season does not equal him having a Liverpool career, not by a long shot.

Nat would never be 5th choice. If we bring in Konate or Kabak then Fabinho would be 5th choice.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2149 on: Today at 12:34:37 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:29:19 am
Nat would never be 5th choice. If we bring in Konate or Kabak then Fabinho would be 5th choice.

Which hasnt worked out at all well for us.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2150 on: Today at 01:05:00 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:34:37 am
Which hasnt worked out at all well for us.

 Van Dijk paid tribute to Fabinho for what he described as an outstanding display against Frank Lampard's side.

Outstanding, the Dutchman told Liverpoolfc.com.I just told him as well I think he was Man of the Match. To keep out a striker like [Timo] Werner and dont let him score, overall he was outstanding.

Everyone knows how good he is but it shows also that we need everyone. We are a bit unlucky with the injuries now but well need everyone back because its such a long season.
Online farawayred

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2151 on: Today at 01:07:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:29:19 am
Nat would never be 5th choice. If we bring in Konate or Kabak then Fabinho would be 5th choice.
He should be even further ahead against some teams (Burnley comes to mind). And Fabinho should play in front unless we are down to bare bones.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2152 on: Today at 01:26:45 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:07:55 am
He should be even further ahead against some teams (Burnley comes to mind). And Fabinho should play in front unless we are down to bare bones.

So you have VVD, Konate, Matip and Gomez and you say to three of them that they aren't playing because we are playing Burnley ?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2153 on: Today at 01:31:13 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:05:00 am
Van Dijk paid tribute to Fabinho for what he described as an outstanding display against Frank Lampard's side.

Outstanding, the Dutchman told Liverpoolfc.com.I just told him as well I think he was Man of the Match. To keep out a striker like [Timo] Werner and dont let him score, overall he was outstanding.

Everyone knows how good he is but it shows also that we need everyone. We are a bit unlucky with the injuries now but well need everyone back because its such a long season.


It's not about how good he is when playing CB though is it Al,it's what we lose when he isn't in midfield.
Online Al 666

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2154 on: Today at 01:35:59 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:31:13 am

It's not about how good he is when playing CB though is it Al,it's what we lose when he isn't in midfield.

Agreed but I am comfortable with either Fabinho or Hendo playing as the six. I love Nat but he has only played because we had both a defensive crisis AND a midfield crisis.
