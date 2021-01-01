« previous next »
Nat Phillips

idontknow

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1920
Was superb tonight. There were always going to be mistakes, him and Williams against a fast Utd attack, and Allison behind deciding to play his own one-touch soft 5 yard Brazilian-style blind pass game for the first 25 minutes, yes, it was likely to be tough. Luckily, Nat took the initiative of slotting one past Allison which served to first, wake Allison up, second, pacify that goddess of the game Fernandes de Bruno aka Ella Screechio, and third, to fool Taylor enough to think we were planning to play to plan. Great work Nat. Didn't moan about the penalty not given either, so by now Taylor is dozing. And then that great turn and strike for Jota to equalize. 2nnd half, Liverpool rampant, Taylor sensing something going awry, but - as some nayNatsayers in here have said - Nat steps up, Rashford slips one in, and Taylor looks at his watch and goes back to sleep. At that point, even Sir Auld Gimp Himself decided on one last gulp of the Bells before a ten minute snooze, since all was now in order, comeback certified. Except it wasn't, Nat had gulled them twice, and he had no need to do so again, he played steadily, the whole team played with patience, and when the moment came, the pass from Trent came, and victory was assured. And Nat Phillips will forever have deserved pride and memories of his big part in that victory.
wemmick

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1921
Player of the season for me.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1922
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:20:34 am
Player of the season for me.

Mo Salah surely.

Nat has done a great job, but come on now
wemmick

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1923
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:32:35 am
Mo Salah surely.

Nat has done a great job, but come on now

Nah. Mo is awesome, but he wasnt a reserve stepping into a title winning side that was slowly falling apart because of injuries. I think Nat has faced more adversity this season. He had to become a capable PL player in a short time when he hadnt shown anything near that level. And, Klopps high line isnt exactly friendly to seasoned CBs, let alone a reserve player. That counts more for me.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1924
Beginning to strut around like he knows he belongs here - and he does.  Boss.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1925
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:42:22 am
Nah. Mo is awesome, but he wasnt a reserve stepping into a title winning side that was slowly falling apart because of injuries. I think Nat has faced more adversity this season. He had to become a capable PL player in a short time when he hadnt shown anything near that level. And, Klopps high line isnt exactly friendly to seasoned CBs, let alone a reserve player. That counts more for me.

Phillips has done the best he's can and credit to him, under very difficult circumstances. But goals wins you games, and without the goals from Salah, none of Phillips of efforts would have counted for anything and we wouldn't be in a shot for a decent ending to the season.

Djozer

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1926
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:20:34 am
Player of the season for me.
He's been great and all, and it's been a really fun ride, but shouts like this and 'he's better than 75% of centre halves in the league' sound a bit mad to me. No offence, it just seems to have gone a wee bit over the top.
Welshred

Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #1927
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 08:10:33 am
He's been great and all, and it's been a really fun ride, but shouts like this and 'he's better than 75% of centre halves in the league' sound a bit mad to me. No offence, it just seems to have gone a wee bit over the top.

Then people wonder why some people try to bring a bit of balance to the thread when stuff like this is happening.
