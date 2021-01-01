« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 106469 times)

Was superb tonight. There were always going to be mistakes, him and Williams against a fast Utd attack, and Allison behind deciding to play his own one-touch soft 5 yard Brazilian-style blind pass game for the first 25 minutes, yes, it was likely to be tough. Luckily, Nat took the initiative of slotting one past Allison which served to first, wake Allison up, second, pacify that goddess of the game Fernandes de Bruno aka Ella Screechio, and third, to fool Taylor enough to think we were planning to play to plan. Great work Nat. Didn't moan about the penalty not given either, so by now Taylor is dozing. And then that great turn and strike for Jota to equalize. 2nnd half, Liverpool rampant, Taylor sensing something going awry, but - as some nayNatsayers in here have said - Nat steps up, Rashford slips one in, and Taylor looks at his watch and goes back to sleep. At that point, even Sir Auld Gimp Himself decided on one last gulp of the Bells before a ten minute snooze, since all was now in order, comeback certified. Except it wasn't, Nat had gulled them twice, and he had no need to do so again, he played steadily, the whole team played with patience, and when the moment came, the pass from Trent came, and victory was assured. And Nat Phillips will forever have deserved pride and memories of his big part in that victory.
Player of the season for me.
Mo Salah surely.

Nat has done a great job, but come on now
Nah. Mo is awesome, but he wasnt a reserve stepping into a title winning side that was slowly falling apart because of injuries. I think Nat has faced more adversity this season. He had to become a capable PL player in a short time when he hadnt shown anything near that level. And, Klopps high line isnt exactly friendly to seasoned CBs, let alone a reserve player. That counts more for me.
